2 Canadian Stocks Primed to Surge in 2026

Given their solid fundamentals, healthy financial growth, and higher growth prospects, these two Canadian stocks offer attractive buying opportunities right now.

Savaria targets $1.6 billion in revenue by 2030 with a sustained EBITDA margin, offering a 1.96% yield, while Dollarama's strategic growth and expansion plans, including new distribution infrastructure, underpin its potential for solid performance this year.

Despite recent market challenges, Savaria and Dollarama are poised to outperform, supported by robust growth prospects and resilient business models; Savaria benefits from demographic trends and operational efficiencies, while Dollarama capitalizes on a strong expansion strategy across Canada and Australia.

The Canadian equity markets have come under pressure in recent days, with the S&P/TSX Composite Index retreating 2.5% from its recent high. Concerns over persistent inflation, restrictive central bank monetary policies, softer commodity prices, and a sell-off in technology stocks have weighed on investor sentiment, dragging the broader market lower. Despite this recent weakness, the S&P/TSX Composite Index remains up approximately 9.5% year to date.

Against this uncertain backdrop, I believe the following two Canadian stocks are well-positioned to outperform this year, supported by resilient business models, strong financial growth, and clear growth prospects.

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Savaria

Savaria (TSX:SIS) provides a broad range of accessibility and mobility solutions for individuals with physical limitations. Leveraging its extensive manufacturing footprint and established global distribution network, the company markets its products and services worldwide.

In the first quarter, Savaria delivered solid financial results, with revenue rising 7%, driven by 5.7% organic growth and an additional contribution from acquisitions. Its adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) increased 18.5%, while the adjusted EBITDA margin expanded by 190 basis points to 20.4%, highlighting the benefits of operational improvements and scale.

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The company also strengthened its balance sheet by reducing net debt by 6.7% to $178.7 million, while lowering its net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio to 0.92 from 1.03 a year earlier. Meanwhile, Savaria ended the quarter with $324 million in available funds, providing ample flexibility to support future growth initiatives and acquisitions.

The long-term favourable demographic trends should continue to support demand for accessibility and mobility solutions as populations age across developed markets. To capitalize on this opportunity, Savaria is investing in product innovation, expanding manufacturing capacity, improving operational efficiency, and pursuing strategic acquisitions to broaden its market presence.

Reflecting these opportunities, management expects revenue to reach $1.6 billion by 2030, representing an annualized growth rate of roughly 12%, while maintaining an adjusted EBITDA margin above 20%. Despite these healthier growth prospects, the stock trades at just 19.8 times analysts’ projected earnings for the next four quarters and offers a monthly dividend with a forward yield of 2%, making it an attractive buy right now.

Dollarama

Another stock I believe could outperform this year is Dollarama (TSX:DOL), which operates 1,719 stores in Canada and 410 in Australia. Earlier this month, the discount retailer reported strong first-quarter results for fiscal 2027, with revenue and earnings per share increasing 21.4% and 13.3%, respectively. Its same-store sales also rose 3.5%, reflecting healthy customer demand and traffic trends. Supported by this revenue growth, adjusted EBITDA increased 17.4% to $582.5 million. However, its EBITDA margin declined by 100 basis points to 31.6%, primarily due to the addition of lower-margin Australian operations.

Dollarama continues to expand its footprint and plans to increase its store count to 2,200 in Canada and 700 in Australia by the end of fiscal 2034. Meanwhile, the company is constructing a new distribution centre in Calgary, which could become operational by the end of next year. This facility should enhance supply chain efficiency and support growth initiatives across Western Canada.

The retailer could also benefit from its 60.1% stake in Dollarcity, which plans to expand its store network from 752 locations to 1,050 by the end of fiscal 2031. Backed by strong fundamentals, multiple growth drivers, and continued geographic expansion, Dollarama appears well-positioned to outperform this year.