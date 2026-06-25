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2 TSX Dividend Stocks I’d Hold for the Next Decade

These TSX stocks are likely to pay and raise their dividends over the next decade, supported by strong earnings and sustainable payouts.

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Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
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Key Points
  • The payouts of these dividend stocks are backed by regulated or contracted assets, reducing exposure to economic cycles and earnings volatility.
  • TC Energy offers dependable dividend income and expects to grow its dividend by 3–5% annually.
  • Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has raised its dividend for 17 years and targets 5–9% annual distribution growth.
10 stocks we like better than Tc Energy

Dividend stocks generate passive income. However, when investing for the long term, say for a decade, look for companies with dependable payouts with the ability to grow those dividends steadily over time.

Notably, TSX stocks with a steady dividend-growth history, strong earnings growth, and sustainable payouts are the ones I’d hold for the next decade. These companies are expected to pay dividends and also increase them consistently.

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Top TSX dividend stock #1: TC Energy

Shares of TC Energy (TSX:TRP) are a reliable investment for dividend income. The energy infrastructure company is known for paying higher dividends through multiple economic cycles, making it an attractive stock to buy and hold for the next decade.

TC Energy’s highly contracted and regulated assets generate predictable cash flow, supporting higher payouts. Notably, it owns an extensive natural gas pipeline network. These critical assets connect low-cost production regions with demand hubs and export facilities. Because the infrastructure is essential to the energy system, utilization remains consistently high, helping TC Energy generate dependable cash flow year after year.

Further, about 98% of its comparable EBITDA is generated through rate-regulated assets or long-term take-or-pay contracts. This provides resilience against fluctuations in commodity prices and adds visibility over future revenue.

Looking ahead, TC Energy’s $23 billion in secured capital projects are likely to support its growth. Many of these projects are backed by long-term contracts, supporting steady earnings growth. Further, TC Energy is likely to benefit from rising electricity demand, expanding LNG exports, and the increasing energy requirements of data centres, which are expected to drive greater demand for natural gas infrastructure across North America.

TRP stock has raised its dividend for 26 years in a row, and its strong financial and operating performance suggest that TC Energy will sustain this growth streak. Management expects future dividend growth of 3–5% yearly. Moreover, it offers a reliable yield of 3.6%.

Top TSX dividend stock #2: Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSX: BIP.UN) stock deserves a place in your portfolio if you are looking for worry-free dividend income over the next decade.

Brookfield Infrastructure owns infrastructure assets, including utilities, midstream energy operations, transportation networks, and critical infrastructure supporting data transmission and storage. These businesses provide essential services and generate stable cash flows, supported by long-term contracts and regulatory frameworks.

Importantly, a significant portion of its earnings is protected against inflation, enhancing its operational resilience. Further, about 85% of its funds from operations (FFO) are generated from regulated or contracted assets, reducing exposure to economic cycles and earnings volatility.

Its high-quality assets and defensive operating structure have enabled the company to consistently deliver solid growth. For instance, Brookfield Infrastructure’s FFO has increased at a 14% compound annual growth rate between 2009 and 2025. Thanks to its growing FFO, it has raised its distribution for 17 consecutive years.

Looking ahead, Brookfield Infrastructure plans to raise its dividend by 5% to 9% annually. Moreover, it is targeting a sustainable payout ratio of 60% to 70% of FFO.

Overall, Brookfield Infrastructure is a reliable dividend stock to hold for the next decade for a growing passive income stream.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Infrastructure Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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