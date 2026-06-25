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1 Canadian Dividend Stock Down 32% to Hold Forever

Down 32% from all-time highs, TerraVest is a TSX dividend stock that offers you significant upside potential in June 2026.

Posted by
Aditya Raghunath
Aditya Raghunath joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 and has close to seven years of experience in covering publicly-listed companies. With a post-graduate degree in finance, Aditya aims to educate and engage Canadians by writing extensively about growth, dividend, and value stocks. If you are considering investing in the stock market, he recommends reading The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham before taking the plunge.
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Key Points
  • TerraVest Industries has lost roughly 32% of its value since early June 2026, driven more by governance headlines than by a collapse in its core business.
  • The company grew revenue 42% year over year in its most recent quarter, and adjusted EBITDA climbed 15% to $75.5 million.
  • The TSX dividend stock could more than double, given its free cash flow estimates.

If you have been watching TerraVest Industries (TSX:TVK) from the sidelines, the recent pullback moved this Canadian industrial stock into oversold territory.

The TSX dividend stock is down 32% from its 52-week high. Despite recent turbulence, TVK stock has returned nearly 2,400% to shareholders over the past decade, after adjusting for dividends.

I think TVK is a buy right now. Here is why.

Meeting handshake

Image source: Getty Images

Why is this TSX dividend stock down in 2026?

On June 5, 2026, Le Journal de Montréal reported that TerraVest’s Executive Chairman Charles Pellerin allegedly helped others make illicit gains by communicating inside information ahead of a March 2025 transaction, citing a search warrant from Quebec’s financial markets regulator, the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF).

The board launched a review into the allegations. TerraVest has not said regulators have reached out directly, and there are no charges at this time.

A newspaper report and a regulatory search warrant are not a conviction, but the beginning of a long-drawn process. So expect the TSX stock to remain volatile over the next few months.

A strong business model

While the Canadian dividend stock was selling off, the underlying business was quietly posting solid numbers.

  • In fiscal Q2 2026 (ended in June), TerraVest reported revenue of $442.6 million, an increase of 42% year over year. In the last six months, revenue rose by 56% to $851 million.
  • Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) rose 15% to $75.5 million in Q2 and were up 25% in the last six months.
  • However, the company reported net income of $12.7 million for the quarter, down from $33.3 million a year ago.

The net income decline was attributed to higher depreciation, amortization, and financing costs tied to acquisitions. Comparatively, operating cash flow rose 71% to $58.5 million, more than doubling over the last six months.

TerraVest is a serial acquirer of industrial businesses across four segments: HVAC and Containment Equipment, Compressed Gas Equipment, Processing Equipment, and Service.

The company manufactures everything from home heating furnaces and propane transport trailers to fibreglass storage tanks and biogas production equipment.

Recent acquisitions include KBK Industries (fibreglass and steel storage tanks for the U.S. market), EnTrans Holding, Simplex, and Tankcon, among others. Management noted that opportunities for synergy between new additions and the existing portfolio remain a key focus.

A sustainable dividend

On the dividend front, TerraVest declared a quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share, payable on July 10, 2026. The TSX stock offers shareholders a dividend of just 0.6% but is poised to deliver market-beating returns via capital gains.

Moreover, TVK is projected to improve its free cash flow from $43.6 million in fiscal 2025 to $229 million in fiscal 2028.

By comparison, its annual dividend expense is less than $20 million, providing it with significant flexibility to raise the payout and pursue accretive acquisitions. Notably, TerraVest has doubled its dividend over the last four years.

If the TSX stock is priced at 20 times forward FCF, it can double within the next 18 months.

The Foolish takeaway

TVK is not a risk-free investment right now. The governance situation is real and warrants monitoring. But the underlying business is growing, cash generation is strong, the dividend is well-covered, and the stock is trading at a steep discount to historical multiples.

For investors with a multi-year time horizon, this looks like the kind of dip that rewards patience.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends TerraVest Industries. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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