3 Canadian Blue-Chip Stocks to Hold Through 2026 and Beyond

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Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) has surged 70% in the last year while maintaining a strong capital position.

Blue-chip investing works best when investors focus on durable businesses that can compound over time.

It’s nearly impossible for anyone to accurately predict what the economy will look like a year from now. Interest rates could move higher or lower, consumer spending could shift, and market sentiment could change many times. That’s why I prefer owning large-cap, blue-chip stocks built to perform across a variety of economic environments rather than relying on a single trend.

These businesses may still move with the broader market, but their underlying strength could make them easier to hold through market volatility. In this article, I’ll highlight three Canadian blue-chip stocks that could remain attractive holdings through 2026 and beyond.

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A bank built for compounding

A good place to start is Canada’s banking sector, where scale and customer relationships matter. Bank of Montréal (TSX:BMO) is one of North America’s largest banks, serving millions of customers across personal and commercial banking, wealth management, capital markets, and investment banking.

After surging by around 70% over the last 12 months, BMO stock currently trades at $246.16 per share with a market cap of $172.4 billion. Despite this solid rally, the stock still offers a 2.8% dividend yield.

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In the second-quarter of its fiscal year 2026 (ended in April), BMO’s net income jumped 34% year over year (YoY) to $2.6 billion. Similarly, its adjusted net income climbed 34% YoY to $2.7 billion, while earnings per share (EPS) rose 41% to $3.53.

In the latest quarter, the bank’s return on equity also improved to 13%, and its Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio stood at 13%, showing a strong capital position.

Meanwhile, Bank of Montréal is investing in artificial intelligence (AI), technology, and client relationships, which could support its long-term growth. That balance of profitability, capital strength, and innovation could help this bank stock continue soaring in the years to come.

An infrastructure giant for income

For investors seeking income and infrastructure exposure, Enbridge (TSX:ENB) remains another blue-chip stock worth watching. The Calgary-based energy infrastructure giant owns pipelines, natural gas transmission assets, gas utilities, storage facilities, and renewable power assets across North America.

At the time of writing, ENB stock traded at $79.23 per share with a market cap of about $173 billion. It has climbed 29% over the last year and offers a dividend yield of roughly 5%.

In the first quarter of 2026, Enbridge reported adjusted earnings of $2.1 billion. Its distributable cash flow during the quarter also increased by $74 million from a year ago, backed by higher cash distributions and lower current taxes.

Currently, Enbridge has a secured capital backlog of $40 billion, plus about $50 billion of unsanctioned opportunities tied to long-term energy demand. That gives this large-cap stock a clear path to keep growing while supporting its dividend.

A financial stock with global reach

A third blue-chip stock to consider right now is Sun Life Financial (TSX:SLF). The company provides insurance, wealth, health, and asset-management solutions across Canada, the United States, Asia, and other global markets.

Following a 29% year-to-date gain, SLF stock currently trades at $110.28 per share, giving it a market cap of $61.1 billion. At this market price, the stock has a 3.5% dividend yield.

In the March quarter, Sun Life posted $1.1 billion in underlying net profit, while its underlying EPS rose 4% YoY to $1.89. The company’s underlying return on equity also improved to 18.6%, and assets under management climbed to $1.6 trillion.

Interestingly, Sun Life Financial recently raised its quarterly dividend from $0.92 to $0.96 per share, while maintaining a strong Life Insurance Capital Adequacy (LICAT) ratio of 143%. On top of that, it continues to witness strong growth in Asia, giving this financial stock another solid long-term growth driver.