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Why Canadian Dividend ETFs Could Be the Simplest Way to Defend Your Portfolio

Here’s why buying Canadian ETFs that offer instant diversification and consistent income is such a reliable way to invest for the long haul.

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Daniel Da Costa
Daniel joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 with years of experience in banking and investing. Growing up the son of a proprietary stock trader and educator, Daniel’s always found joy in helping Canadians to improve their financial situations. With the Motley Fool, Daniel sees an even more rewarding way to impact Canadians positively. A student and great admirer of Warren Buffett, he’s always looking for investments offering growth at a reasonable price. Outside of finance, Daniel enjoys spending his time with family, sailing, and watching Formula One.
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Key Points
  • Dividend ETFs provide instant diversification across many high‑quality Canadian companies, making dividend income more dependable and reducing single‑stock risk.
  • For broad, low‑maintenance exposure, XIU (iShares S&P/TSX 60) yields about 2.2%, while XEI (iShares High Dividend) targets higher income (~3.5%), offering a trade‑off between stability and yield.
  • For income maximization, ZWC (BMO High Dividend Covered Call) uses covered calls to boost distributions but can cap upside, illustrating how dividend ETFs can simplify building a defensive portfolio.
10 stocks we like better than iShares S&p/tsx Composite High Dividend Index ETF

When markets become volatile, it’s natural for investors to start looking for ways to make their portfolios more defensive. Some will shift toward dividend stocks, while others will look for businesses that generate stable cash flow regardless of what’s happening in the broader economy. However, one of the simplest ways to build a more resilient portfolio is by investing in Canadian dividend ETFs.

Instead of relying on the performance of just one or two companies, dividend ETFs provide instant diversification across dozens of high-quality businesses.

That not only helps reduce risk, but it can also make your dividend income more dependable since those payments are coming from a wide range of companies rather than a single stock.

That’s why, while high-quality Canadian dividend stocks can be solid on their own, dividend ETFs can be an even simpler way to build a more resilient portfolio without overcomplicating your strategy.

ETFs can contain investments such as stocks

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Different dividend ETFs can serve different purposes for Canadian investors

While Canadian dividend ETFs can be ideal for a variety of investors, not every fund is built the same, which gives investors plenty of flexibility depending on what they’re looking for.

For example, the iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSX:XIU) isn’t designed specifically as a dividend ETF. Instead, it simply tracks many of Canada’s largest and most established companies.

However, that’s part of what makes it so attractive. Many of the country’s biggest businesses are also some of its strongest dividend payers, including major banks, pipelines, telecom companies, and utilities.

As a result, the XIU naturally offers investors a solid dividend yield while also providing broad exposure to the Canadian economy.

That’s why it’s one of the best and most popular Canadian ETFs for investors who simply want a straightforward, low-maintenance investment that pays regular dividends.

And if you’re looking to generate even more income, you might prefer the iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF (TSX:XEI).

Rather than tracking the broader market, XEI focuses specifically on established Canadian companies with attractive dividend yields.

That makes it a popular choice for investors who are building passive income while still maintaining diversification across multiple sectors and businesses.

Today, the XIU yields roughly 2.2%, while the XEI dividend ETF offers Canadians a yield of roughly 3.5%.

Higher income doesn’t have to mean taking significantly more risk

In addition to traditional dividend ETFs, Canadian investors who are willing to sacrifice some growth potential for higher income and stability could also consider a fund like the BMO Canadian High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSX:ZWC).

The ZWC is different because, in addition to investing in a diversified portfolio of high-quality Canadian dividend stocks, it also uses a covered call strategy to generate additional income. That boosts the amount of cash the ETF distributes to investors over time. In fact, the ZWX ETF currently yields roughly 5.7%, which is significantly higher than the XIU or XEI ETFs.

So, while covered call strategies can limit some upside during strong bull markets, they can also provide an additional source of income and help reduce volatility in certain market environments.

That’s one reason many income-focused investors choose to own a covered call ETF alongside more traditional dividend investments.

The Foolish takeaway

When markets get volatile, it’s natural to start thinking about how to position your portfolio more defensively.

But at the same time, defending your portfolio doesn’t mean giving up growth or trying to predict where markets are headed next.

That’s why Canadian dividend ETFs are one of the simplest ways to build a more resilient portfolio.

With a single investment, you’re spreading your risk across dozens of businesses, building a more reliable stream of income, and reducing the impact any single company can have on your portfolio.

Fool contributor Daniel Da Costa has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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