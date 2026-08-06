A Canadian Dividend Stock With a Yield Over 5%

Yielding 5.2%, Rogers Sugar stock offers sweet passive income. But with trade clouds gathering, is this high-yield dividend stock a buy or a hold?

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Now at commissioning stage, the upcoming LEAP project expands production capacity by about 20% in a key Eastern Canada market.

Rogers Sugar (TSX:RSI) stock pays a well-covered 5.2% dividend yield. The payout does the heavy lifting toward doubling your investment in under a decade...

Why do income investors seem to obsess over the 5% yield threshold? It’s often seen as the sweet spot for high-yield dividend investing. A 5% yield payout usually delivers substantial passive income while remaining well-covered by cash flow, helping compound returns far faster than a typical 2% or 3% payout.

Under the Rule of 72, an investor needs a 7.2% annual total return to double their money within a decade. A safe 5% dividend does most of the heavy lifting here, requiring the share price to rise by just 2.2% per year to hit that target.

One staple Canadian dividend stock sitting right in this sweet spot is Rogers Sugar (TSX:RSI). Yielding an attractive 5.4% annually based on its $0.09 per share quarterly dividend payout, this consumer staple income stock warrants a closer look following its August 6th earnings report.

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Rogers Sugar’s solid margins and the LEAP growth catalyst

Rogers Sugar has long benefited from operating within a protected Canadian sugar duopoly alongside Redpath Sugar, producing essential food ingredients that remain a staple on kitchen tables across the country.

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Despite recent trade headwinds from U.S. protectionist policies, the company’s underlying business has shown remarkable operational resilience. In its third-quarter Fiscal Year 2026 earnings report released August 6, sugar sales volumes dipped just 2% year over year to 188,000 metric tonnes. More impressively, while year-to-date sales volumes fell 14.9%, adjusted gross margin per metric tonne surged from $220 in 2025 to $272. This pricing power helped boost year-to-date adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (adjusted EBITDA) by 13.2%.

Management has also taken key steps to de-risk the high-yield dividend stock’s financial operations:



Labour cost stability: Rogers Sugar locked in key employment costs over the next five years following two successful collective bargaining agreements with unions.

Balance sheet flexibility: Management has extended the maturity dates on its main credit facilities out to 2031, while a major construction phase that required significant cash flow investments since 2023 has finally reached commissioning stage.

The biggest near-term growth catalyst for Rogers Sugar stock is the upcoming commissioning of the Lantic Eastern Capacity Expansion (LEAP) project. Designed to upgrade refining and logistics capacity in Eastern Canada, LEAP is set to add 100,000 metric tonnes of annual production, expanding Rogers’s overall output capacity by 20%. Once operational, LEAP should help the company capture seasonal domestic demand in Eastern Canada and lower its supply chain costs.

A well-established dividend trajectory

Meanwhile, the high-yield Canadian dividend stock’s quarterly payout only chewed up 57.5% of its adjusted basic earnings per share of $0.47 during the first nine months of this year. The payout remains adequately covered by earnings and cash flow — a feature that has persisted for several years now.

Rogers Sugar initiated dividends back in 1997 (as an income trust). It converted to a corporation in 2011, and has maintained its current $0.09 quarterly payout continuously for over 14 years. This established its reputation as one of Canada’s most consistent high-yield consumer staple dividend-paying stocks.

Emerging trade and regulatory clouds

While Rogers Sugar stock’s operational foundation remains firm, long-term investors must weigh notable regulatory and trade risks on the horizon.

First, ongoing CUSMA (Canada-United States-Mexico) trade agreement reviews and lingering U.S. tariffs continue to create export volume uncertainty.

Second — and perhaps most critically — the Canadian International Trade Tribunal (CITT) is currently conducting a review set for completion around May 2027. This decision will determine whether the tariff protections that shield domestic producers like Rogers Sugar from low-cost foreign imports will remain in place. Rogers Sugar could face intensified international competition in its core domestic market if protective tariffs go away.

The Foolish bottom line: Hold the 5.2% yielder for now

Rogers Sugar stock remains a reliable cash generator for passive income investment purposes with a 5.2% dividend yield, resilient operating margins, and the high-potential LEAP expansion coming online. However, the CUSMA policy discussions underway and the pivotal May 2027 CITT tariff decision looming cloud long-term visibility.

For now, Rogers Sugar stock rates as a Hold in my view. Existing shareholders can comfortably collect the high-yield dividend, but prospective buyers may want to watch how trade developments unfold before adding fresh capital.