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How I’d Invest $250,000 in Canadian Dividend Stocks for Lifelong Income

A strong retirement portfolio is built to keep paying for decades, not just to chase today’s highest yield.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • This $250,000 plan spreads income across five sectors: RY, ENB, FTS, CNR, and CHP.UN.
  • The mix targets both income now and dividend growth later, producing about $8,649 yearly payouts.
  • Dividends aren’t guaranteed, so diversification beyond Canada and reinvesting early can strengthen results.

A retirement portfolio can survive a disappointing quarter, as much as we’d like to simply see our investments travel in a decidedly vertical direction.

Its considerably tougher assignment is surviving two decades of recessions, inflation, interest-rate swings, and grocery bills developing expensive tastes. Lifelong income therefore isn’t about finding today’s fattest yield. It’s about building several cash-flow engines that can keep paying as the calendar marches onward.

drinker sniffs wine in a glass

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Lining it up

Statistics Canada reports that a 65-year-old woman in 2023 could expect to live another 22.3 years, while a man could expect another 19.7 years. That’s a long time for inflation to nibble at a dividend that never grows, which makes payment growth almost as important as the starting yield.

In that case, I’d examine payout coverage, debt, competitive advantages, and whether earnings have a realistic path upward when investing long term. I’d also spread $250,000 across several industries instead of asking one company to deliver every future paycheque. Even excellent Canadian dividend stocks occasionally step on spikes.

My portfolio would place $50,000 apiece in five companies covering banking, pipelines, utilities, transportation, and necessity-based real estate. The two higher yields provide useful income now, while the lower-yielding businesses bring stronger dividend-growth potential.

Five different dividend jobs

Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) supplies the financial foundation. Canada’s largest bank earned $5.5 billion during its second quarter, up approximately 25% year over year, and increased its quarterly dividend by 7% to $1.76. RBC stock’s 2.4% yield looks modest, while credit losses and a rich valuation create risks. That smaller starting yield from RBC stock therefore needs a higher-paying partner.

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) transports and stores oil and natural gas while operating regulated gas utilities and renewable power assets. Its secured project backlog recently reached $40 billion, supporting future cash flow growth after 31 consecutive annual dividend increases. The current 4.9% yield is attractive, although debt, regulation, and project costs deserve watching.

Fortis (TSX:FTS) adds electricity and natural gas utilities across Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. Its $28.8 billion capital plan should expand regulated assets and support annual dividend growth of 4% to 6% through 2030. Investors receive a 3.1% yield, although today’s premium valuation could make higher interest rates uncomfortable.

Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR) provides the growing industrial position. Second-quarter adjusted earnings per share increased 11%, while first-half free cash flow climbed 19%, prompting management to raise its 2026 guidance. The 2% yield won’t fund many celebratory cruises today, but 30 consecutive annual dividend increases suggest patience has historically been rewarded. A recession or weaker trade would remain risks.

Choice Properties REIT (TSX:CHP.UN) finishes the portfolio with monthly distributions backed largely by grocery stores, pharmacies, industrial buildings, and residential properties. Occupancy reached 97.7% during the second quarter, while its planned $5 billion acquisition of First Capital assets could strengthen future growth. The units yield approximately 4.9%, although acquisition execution and rising leverage make this the position requiring the closest supervision.

The numbers

The portfolio below leaves $350.62 in cash and yields approximately 3.5%. Its $8,649.02 annual payout equals an average of $720.75 per month, although the actual payments won’t arrive evenly because four holdings pay quarterly.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
RY$293.67170$7.04$1,196.80Quarterly$49,923.90
ENB$79.43629$3.88$2,440.52Quarterly$49,961.47
FTS$82.53605$2.56$1,548.80Quarterly$49,930.65
CNR$183.92271$3.66$991.86Quarterly$49,842.32
CHP.UN$15.783,168$0.78$2,471.04Monthly$49,991.04
TOTAL4,843$8,649.02$249,649.38

Of course, these dividends and distributions aren’t guaranteed. Nothing in life is. Canada also represents only one market, so I’d eventually add international exposure rather than treating five domestic stocks as a complete retirement plan.

Bottom line

Therefore, until the income is needed, I’d reinvest every payment and allow compound growth to purchase additional shares. Rising dividends could then gradually lift that first $720 monthly average, helping the portfolio’s future paycheques grow alongside retirement’s stubbornly enthusiastic expenses.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian National Railway, Enbridge, and Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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