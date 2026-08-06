How I’d Invest $250,000 in Canadian Dividend Stocks for Lifelong Income

A strong retirement portfolio is built to keep paying for decades, not just to chase today’s highest yield.

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The mix targets both income now and dividend growth later, producing about $8,649 yearly payouts.

A retirement portfolio can survive a disappointing quarter, as much as we’d like to simply see our investments travel in a decidedly vertical direction.

Its considerably tougher assignment is surviving two decades of recessions, inflation, interest-rate swings, and grocery bills developing expensive tastes. Lifelong income therefore isn’t about finding today’s fattest yield. It’s about building several cash-flow engines that can keep paying as the calendar marches onward.

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Lining it up

Statistics Canada reports that a 65-year-old woman in 2023 could expect to live another 22.3 years, while a man could expect another 19.7 years. That’s a long time for inflation to nibble at a dividend that never grows, which makes payment growth almost as important as the starting yield.

In that case, I’d examine payout coverage, debt, competitive advantages, and whether earnings have a realistic path upward when investing long term. I’d also spread $250,000 across several industries instead of asking one company to deliver every future paycheque. Even excellent Canadian dividend stocks occasionally step on spikes.

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My portfolio would place $50,000 apiece in five companies covering banking, pipelines, utilities, transportation, and necessity-based real estate. The two higher yields provide useful income now, while the lower-yielding businesses bring stronger dividend-growth potential.

Five different dividend jobs

Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) supplies the financial foundation. Canada’s largest bank earned $5.5 billion during its second quarter, up approximately 25% year over year, and increased its quarterly dividend by 7% to $1.76. RBC stock’s 2.4% yield looks modest, while credit losses and a rich valuation create risks. That smaller starting yield from RBC stock therefore needs a higher-paying partner.

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) transports and stores oil and natural gas while operating regulated gas utilities and renewable power assets. Its secured project backlog recently reached $40 billion, supporting future cash flow growth after 31 consecutive annual dividend increases. The current 4.9% yield is attractive, although debt, regulation, and project costs deserve watching.

Fortis (TSX:FTS) adds electricity and natural gas utilities across Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. Its $28.8 billion capital plan should expand regulated assets and support annual dividend growth of 4% to 6% through 2030. Investors receive a 3.1% yield, although today’s premium valuation could make higher interest rates uncomfortable.

Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR) provides the growing industrial position. Second-quarter adjusted earnings per share increased 11%, while first-half free cash flow climbed 19%, prompting management to raise its 2026 guidance. The 2% yield won’t fund many celebratory cruises today, but 30 consecutive annual dividend increases suggest patience has historically been rewarded. A recession or weaker trade would remain risks.

Choice Properties REIT (TSX:CHP.UN) finishes the portfolio with monthly distributions backed largely by grocery stores, pharmacies, industrial buildings, and residential properties. Occupancy reached 97.7% during the second quarter, while its planned $5 billion acquisition of First Capital assets could strengthen future growth. The units yield approximately 4.9%, although acquisition execution and rising leverage make this the position requiring the closest supervision.

The numbers

The portfolio below leaves $350.62 in cash and yields approximately 3.5%. Its $8,649.02 annual payout equals an average of $720.75 per month, although the actual payments won’t arrive evenly because four holdings pay quarterly.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT RY $293.67 170 $7.04 $1,196.80 Quarterly $49,923.90 ENB $79.43 629 $3.88 $2,440.52 Quarterly $49,961.47 FTS $82.53 605 $2.56 $1,548.80 Quarterly $49,930.65 CNR $183.92 271 $3.66 $991.86 Quarterly $49,842.32 CHP.UN $15.78 3,168 $0.78 $2,471.04 Monthly $49,991.04 TOTAL — 4,843 — $8,649.02 — $249,649.38

Of course, these dividends and distributions aren’t guaranteed. Nothing in life is. Canada also represents only one market, so I’d eventually add international exposure rather than treating five domestic stocks as a complete retirement plan.

Bottom line

Therefore, until the income is needed, I’d reinvest every payment and allow compound growth to purchase additional shares. Rising dividends could then gradually lift that first $720 monthly average, helping the portfolio’s future paycheques grow alongside retirement’s stubbornly enthusiastic expenses.