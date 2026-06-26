Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Stock Market » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, June 26

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, June 26

The TSX posted a modest recovery on Thursday as gains in mining and industrial stocks outweighed weakness in technology shares, while today’s trading could be shaped by commodity prices and U.S. consumer sentiment data.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • The TSX Composite Index rose 114 points to 34,850 on Thursday, helped by rebounding commodity prices and robust U.S. economic data, despite tech sector weaknesses.
  • BlackBerry (TSX:BB) soared over 19% to $14.62 after exceeding expectations with a 26% revenue increase and a 144% rise in adjusted EBITDA, marking its fifth consecutive profitable quarter.
  • The TSX may experience a cautious start today as declining crude oil prices contrast with rising gold and silver prices, with focus also on U.S. inflation expectations and consumer sentiment data.
10 stocks we like better than BlackBerry

After falling for two consecutive sessions, Canadian stocks staged a minor recovery on Thursday as a rebound in commodity prices and stronger-than-expected U.S. economic data boosted investor confidence. The S&P/TSX Composite Index inched up by 114 points, or 0.3%, to settle at 34,850.

Despite weakness in technology stocks, strong gains in most other key market sectors, including healthcare, industrials, and mining, helped lift the TSX benchmark.

tsx today

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

BlackBerry (TSX:BB) surged by more than 19% to $14.62 per share, making it the top-performing TSX stock for the day. This strong rally in BB stock came after the Waterloo-based software firm reported stronger-than-expected fiscal first-quarter results, with its revenue rising 26% year over year to US$153 million and adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) jumping 144%.

Investors were also encouraged by BlackBerry’s fifth straight quarter of positive GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) net profit, its first positive fiscal first-quarter operating cash flow in nine years, and solid growth across its QNX and Secure Communications businesses. On a year-to-date basis, BB stock is now up 182%.

Jamieson Wellness (TSX:JWEL), Aya Gold & Silver, and Bausch Health Companies were also among the day’s top gainers on the Toronto Stock Exchange, with each climbing by at least 5.5%.

Gains in Jamieson Wellness followed the company’s confirmation that, after receiving an unsolicited acquisition proposal, its board has started a process to enhance shareholder value and is in talks with interested parties about a potential transaction. However, Jamieson cautioned that there is no guarantee any deal will be reached.

In contrast, MDA Space, NexGen Energy, Energy Fuels, and Constellation Software slid by at least 3.6% each, making them the session’s worst-performing TSX stocks.

Based on their daily trade volume, Telus, BlackBerry, Canadian Natural Resources, B2Gold, and Cenovus Energy were the five most active stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

Crude oil prices fell in early morning trading on Friday, while gold and silver prices continued to strengthen. Given these mixed commodity price trends, the resource-heavy TSX could see a cautious start to the session today, with strength in precious metals miners potentially offsetting weakness in energy stocks.

While no major domestic economic releases are due, Canadian investors may want to keep an eye on the latest inflation expectations and consumer sentiment data from the U.S. this morning.

Market movers on the TSX today

Financial Market Data copyright © 2026 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.

Related Topics:

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has positions in BlackBerry, Canadian Natural Resources, and MDA Space. The Motley Fool recommends Aya Gold & Silver, B2Gold, Canadian Natural Resources, Constellation Software, MDA Space, and TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stock Market

a person watches a downward arrow crash through the floor
Dividend Stocks

5 TSX Dividend Stocks I’d Move Quickly to Buy on Any Market Pullback

| Demetris Afxentiou

These TSX dividend stocks offer strong businesses, strong cash flow, and long-term appeal on any market pullback.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, June 25

| Jitendra Parashar

The TSX extended its decline on Wednesday as falling oil and precious metals prices weighed on resource stocks, while investors…

Read more »

A worker gives a business presentation.
Dividend Stocks

Canadian Stocks to Own as Inflation Stages a Comeback

| Demetris Afxentiou

These Canadian stocks offer defensive strength, dividends, and essential-service exposure as inflation pressures return.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, June 24

| Jitendra Parashar

The TSX slipped back below the 35,000 mark on Tuesday as weakness in mining stocks outweighed gains elsewhere, while investors…

Read more »

a sign flashes global stock data
Stocks for Beginners

Why I’m Buying This ETF Like There’s No Tomorrow and Never Selling

| Demetris Afxentiou

This Canadian ETF offers instant exposure to some of the best stocks in Canada, making it a simple long-term buy-and-hold…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, June 23

| Jitendra Parashar

The TSX snapped its three-day losing streak on Monday as strength in mining and energy stocks helped lift the benchmark…

Read more »

pumpjack on prairie in alberta canada
Stocks for Beginners

Billionaires Are Dumping Tesla and Loading Up on This TSX Stock

| Demetris Afxentiou

This TSX stock offers cash flow, dividends, and a grounded investment case as some investors rethink high-growth names like Tesla.

Read more »

A woman stands on an apartment balcony in a city
Dividend Stocks

A TFSA Stock With a 7% Yield and Reliable Monthly Paycheques

| Demetris Afxentiou

This TFSA stock offers a 7% yield, monthly income, and long-term recovery potential for investors seeking passive cash flow.

Read more »