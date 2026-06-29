2 Standout Growth Stocks Worth Buying Today and Holding for the Long Haul

These two top growth stocks have years of potential to grow both rapidly and consistently, making them ideal long-term investments.

You’re reading a Fool.ca free article. Go to your Premium Motley Fool experience to see member-only content.

5N Plus (TSX:VNP) is a smaller, high‑upside pick—maker of specialized materials for semiconductors, satellites, and renewables with strong recent revenue and margin momentum.

The best growth stocks are often steady compounders—high‑quality businesses that grow earnings year after year rather than volatile moonshots.

Growth investing is often misunderstood by newer investors. Many will hear the term “growth stock” and immediately think of companies that can double in value over a few months or generate massive returns in a single year.

And while those opportunities occasionally exist, they’re also incredibly difficult to predict consistently and often come with significant risk.

That’s why, in reality, the best growth stocks are often the ones that quietly grow year after year, steadily increasing their earnings, expanding their businesses, and consistently creating value for shareholders.

They may not always be the most exciting stocks in the market, but over long periods, that consistent growth can lead to exceptional returns thanks to the power of compounding.

That’s also one of the biggest advantages of taking a long-term approach. Instead of trying to time the market or constantly chase the next hot stock, investors can focus on buying high-quality businesses and simply giving them time to execute.

Tired of guessing which stocks to buy? When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor Canada's total average return is 91% - a market-crushing outperformance compared to 87% for the S&P/TSX Composite Index. They revealed what they believe are 10 stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor Canada. See the stocks * Returns as of June 15th, 2026

That’s why consistency is one of the most important traits of a high-quality growth stock. Building wealth isn’t about finding one stock that skyrockets overnight; it’s about owning great companies that continue growing for years and allowing that growth to compound over time.

So, with that in mind, if you’re looking for high-quality growth stocks that you can buy and hold for years, here are two top picks for Canadian investors to consider today.

Source: Getty Images

One of the best long-term Canadian growth stocks to buy and hold for years

There’s no question that the best growth stocks are often smaller companies with longer runways ahead of them. With that said, though, you can still find massive blue-chip stocks like Brookfield (TSX:BN), which continues to be one of the best Canadian growth stocks to buy and hold for years.

In fact, Brookfield has built one of the strongest long-term track records on the TSX simply by allocating capital exceptionally well year after year.

The company owns and invests in high-quality businesses across infrastructure, renewable energy, private equity, real estate, and credit. That diversification means Brookfield isn’t dependent on any single industry or economic trend to continue growing.

Instead, management is constantly looking for opportunities to acquire quality assets, improve their operations, and create additional value before recycling that capital into the next opportunity.

That’s a business model that’s difficult to replicate, and it’s one of the biggest reasons Brookfield has been able to compound shareholder value so consistently for decades.

Furthermore, Brookfield has access to enormous amounts of capital, and its reputation as one of the world’s best capital allocators continues to attract institutional investors from around the globe.

That gives Brookfield the flexibility to invest in new opportunities as they emerge, often before they’re widely recognized by the broader market.

And that access to capital, combined with its proven management team and long-term investment approach, makes it easy to see why Brookfield is undoubtedly one of the best Canadian growth stocks to buy and hold for the long haul.

A smaller mid-cap growth stock with significant long-term potential

While Brookfield is a household name among many Canadian investors, another high-potential growth stock that’s still relatively under the radar is 5N Plus (TSX:VNP).

5N Plus is an intriguing company because it produces highly specialized materials used in semiconductors, satellite technology, renewable energy, and a variety of advanced industrial applications.

Those are all industries with significant long-term growth potential, which is one of the biggest reasons the company has already delivered such impressive growth over the last year.

Furthermore, as demand for its products continues to increase, the company isn’t just growing its revenue. It’s also expanding its operations and improving its margins, allowing earnings to grow even faster than sales.

So, even after the stock has gained more than 300% over the last year and its valuation has increased significantly, there’s still a lot to like if you’re investing for the long haul, which is why it’s easily still one of the best Canadian growth stocks to consider today.