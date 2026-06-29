This $8 Stock Could Be Your Ticket to Millionaire Status

This overlooked Canadian stock is investing in its next phase of growth, and that could create meaningful upside over the years ahead.

The company is investing more in future expansion even as the stock trades at around $7.85 per share.

Sometimes investors spend so much time searching for the next big winner that they overlook how those winners typically emerge. They rarely start as trillion-dollar giants. More often, they’re small growth stocks with one compelling asset and a long road ahead. While many small companies never take off, the ones that do could reward patient investors with extraordinary long-term returns.

Superior Plus (TSX:SPB) checks many of the boxes long-term investors tend to look for. The stock is currently trading at around $7.85 per share, yet it is building new growth opportunities that could become much more meaningful in the years to come. At the same time, it continues to strengthen its core business while investing in markets with rising demand.

In this article, I’ll explain why Superior Plus could be a top TSX growth stock to buy for investors with a long investment horizon.

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A growth story that is gaining momentum

One reason I find this top TSX growth stock so attractive right now is that the business is evolving beyond its traditional strengths. In short, Superior Plus distributes propane, compressed natural gas, hydrogen, and related energy products and services across Canada and the United States. The Toronto-based firm has a market capitalization of about $1.7 billion and pays a quarterly dividend that currently offers an annualized yield of about 2.3%.

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The stock has gained nearly 21% over the last four months, even after pulling back in recent weeks. Much of that optimism has come from the company’s growing compressed natural gas business, which is benefiting from rising demand tied to hyperscale data centre projects across North America.

Data centres could unlock the next phase of growth

In April, Superior Plus announced that its Certarus subsidiary secured multiple new agreements to supply natural gas to hyperscale data centre projects. One of those contracts is expected to generate more than US$300 million in revenue over its two-and-a-half-year term once operations begin in mid-2027.

Adding to the optimism, the company recently raised its expected 2027 adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) growth outlook to 5% from 2% after signing additional data centre agreements. Similarly, Superior is also increasing planned capital spending in 2026 to about US$230 million from roughly US$160 million to support these projects.

Instead of continuing aggressive share repurchases, Superior Plus now plans to direct more capital toward expanding its compressed natural gas business as the opportunity pipeline continues to grow.

The business continues to build for the long run

In the first quarter of 2026, Superior Plus posted an 11% year-over-year (YoY) decline in its revenue to US$897.4 million, while its adjusted EBITDA slipped 6% to US$245.9 million. The decline was mainly driven by lower compressed natural gas earnings because of reduced utility winter standby revenue and lower wellsite pricing.

Nevertheless, there were several encouraging signs as its compressed natural gas volumes reached a record level during the quarter, as demand increased from industrial power, mining, and wellsite customers.

While no stock can guarantee millionaire returns, Superior Plus is building new growth drivers while strengthening its existing business. For patient investors, that combination makes it a top TSX growth stock to buy and hold for the long term.