1 Practically Perfect Canadian Stock Down 49% to Buy and Hold Forever

This Canadian healthcare software company is quietly building something that could reward patient investors for years to come.

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New contract wins at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Center and British Columbia's Northern Health signal accelerating demand for Novari's referral and wait-list management tools.

The company posted a 25% adjusted EBITDA margin, up from 23.6% in the prior quarter, while carrying zero debt and $121.3 million in cash.

VitalHub closed Q1 with $99.1 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR), up 11% organically year over year.

VitalHub (TSX:VHI) is a Canadian small-cap stock that checks most boxes, including steady revenue growth, expanding profit margins, and a clean balance sheet.

Valued at a market cap of $450 million, the TSX stock is down almost 50% from its all-time highs, allowing you to buy a quality company at a discount.

VitalHub is a growing, profitable business with over 1,000 clients across Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and beyond. Its software helps hospitals and health systems manage patient flow, referrals, electronic health records, and workforce compliance. In other words, it solves problems that health systems face every day.

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The bull case for this Canadian stock

In its first quarter of 2026, VitalHub reported total revenue of $31.9 million, an increase of 47% year over year. Approximately $23.9 million in sales were recurring, accounting for 75% of total revenue. This revenue mix enables VitalHub to generate predictable cash flow across market cycles.

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It ended the first quarter (Q1) with annual recurring revenue (ARR) of $99.1 million and reported adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) of $8 million, indicating a 25% margin. In the year-ago quarter, it reported an EBITDA margin of 23.6%.

As VitalHub CEO Dan Matlow explained on the company’s Q1 2026 earnings call, two acquisitions completed in the latter part of 2025 were “breakeven to losing money” at the time of purchase.

The team has since been integrating and streamlining those businesses, and the improved margins reflect that execution.

“We continue to want to add that ARR without increasing costs,” Matlow said, signalling that margin expansion is still in the early stages.

The company also carries zero debt and ended the quarter with $121.3 million in cash and investments. That war chest is not sitting idle, as management has made it clear that more acquisitions are planned for 2026, potentially opening new geographies such as Germany and Scandinavia.

In June 2026, Novari Health, a VitalHub company, announced agreements to implement wait-list and referral management software at two major health systems: Sunnybrook Health Sciences Center in Ontario and Northern Health in British Columbia, according to a company statement.

Sunnybrook is one of Canada’s most respected academic health centres. Northern Health covers nearly 600,000 square kilometres of British Columbia, serving 26 communities, 55 First Nations communities, and numerous Metis and Inuit families.

At Sunnybrook, Novari’s technology will manage surgical waitlists, optimize operating room utilization, streamline referral workflows, and integrate with the hospital’s new Oracle Health Information System.

At Northern Health, the deployment spans surgical wait-list management, diagnostic imaging referrals, laboratory requisitions, and automated referral transcription across all 28 sites, according to the same company statement.

Ontario Health has already contracted with VitalHub to digitize referral pathways across the province, and management sees room to add more pathways over time.

A focus on AI

VitalHub is also building out an artificial intelligence strategy that could meaningfully accelerate growth and improve margins over the next few years.

The company currently has two AI products in the market. The first is a transcription tool for its electronic health record, with a paying early adopter set to go live in Q2. The second is an imaging referral protocol system built into its Novari platform.

Beyond products, the company is using AI internally to drive productivity improvements across development, implementation, and its Sri Lanka-based Innovations Lab.

Matlow described efforts to use AI to refactor older software products into modern frameworks, which could reduce licensing and hosting costs while making those products easier to support.

The Foolish takeaway

Analysts tracking the undervalued Canadian stock forecast its free cash flow (FCF) to increase from $7.90 million in 2025 to $33 million in 2027. If VHI stock is priced at 20 times forward FCF, it could gain roughly 45% within the next 12 months.

VitalHub is a high-quality Canadian software company trading at a price that does not reflect the strength of its fundamentals or the size of the opportunity ahead. For investors with a long time horizon, it looks like the kind of stock that rewards patience.