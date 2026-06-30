A Perfect TFSA Stock: A 6% Yield With Constant Paycheques

SmartCentres REIT could be your TFSA’s reliable source of 6% monthly income, shielded from income taxes.

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With an 86.4% AFFO payout ratio and a track record since 2002, the distributions are well-covered and resilient through economic cycles.

REIT distributions are usually taxed as ordinary income outside a TFSA; inside it, they compound tax-free for maximum long-term growth.

SmartCentres REIT (SRU.UN) pays out a 6% yield with reliable monthly distributions from an $11B portfolio anchored by Walmart, driving strong ~98% occupancy.

The hunt for a perfect and ultimate stock to buy and hold in a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) can be a daunting task. There are just too many options, some promising multi-bagger returns while others offer too-good-to-be true dividend yields. However, since you won’t be able to use tax-loss harvesting in a TFSA, speculative holdings may not be so suitable for this registered account. But steady dividend stocks in-eligible for dividend tax credits could fit in perfectly.

If your goal is to create a predictable passive income stream, you don’t need to gamble. You need a consistent passive-income machine that pays you every single month. Canadian Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) usually fit this bill. They usually pay monthly income distributions.

However, leaving REITs in a regular taxable account invites the Canada Revenue Authority (CRA) to hammer your payouts as regular income. But inside a TFSA, they become pure, tax-shielded passive wealth.

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An ironclad TFSA anchor: SmartCentres REIT

If you want the stable, constant monthly paycheques, SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:SRU.UN) deserves your attention. Boasting a stellar forward yield hovering right around 6%, this retail real estate titan checks every single box for a hands-off investor. It gives you a rock-solid monthly paycheque from a $12 billion portfolio of about 200 properties built to weather economic storms.

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The secret to SmartCentres REIT’s distribution consistency lies in its ironclad retail moat: Walmart.

Walmart serves as the primary anchor tenant across more than 70% of SmartCentres’ properties, directly contributing roughly 25% of the REIT’s gross rental revenues. When inflation bites and consumers pinch pennies, everyday shoppers don’t stop buying essentials – they simply consolidate their spending at discount hubs. Even in an economic downturn, Walmart continues to drive unrelenting foot traffic to SmartCentres plazas in Canada. That foot traffic supports the other essential services sharing the increasingly mixed-use centres, from pharmacies to banks. The result is industry-leading occupancy rates that consistently sit near a staggering 98%, making your monthly income stream incredibly safe.

But why must SmartCentres REIT belong in your TFSA? It all comes down to the payout safety and the net passive income math.

Firstly, unlike normal Canadian corporate dividends, which benefit from the federal dividend tax credit, REIT distributions are treated as ordinary income. Leaving a 6% yield exposed in a non-registered account means a middle-to-high income investor could see a significant portion of that cash clawed back by the taxman.

Secondly, SmartCentres REIT’s distribution has remained consistent since 2002. Distributions were fully covered by distributable cash flow given an adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) payout rate of 86.4% during the first quarter of 2026.

SRU.UN Dividend data by YCharts

By locating SmartCentres REIT inside your TFSA, you place a protective shield around your predictable and consistent cash flow. In a taxable account, tax drag stunts your growth. Inside a TFSA, every dollar arrives tax-free, allowing you to funnel it back into buying more units via a Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP). This frictionless compounding creates a massive snowball effect. It’s the ultimate set-it-and-forget-it core holding.

A wildcard alternative: H&R REIT

If you already own SmartCentres REIT and want to add a bit of value-driven flavour to your TFSA, check out H&R REIT (TSX:HR.UN). Currently yielding around 5.4%, H&R is a complex turnaround story, aggressively selling off legacy office towers to transition into high-growth multi-family residential and industrial hubs.

The big opportunity on HR.UN units is the massive catalyst brewing beneath the surface. On June 12, following a spike in trading activity, H&R REIT officially confirmed it held preliminary, non-exclusive discussions with private equity powerhouse Blackstone regarding a potential sale of certain assets. While management cautioned there are no guarantees a deal crosses the finish line, Blackstone’s renewed interest confirms that H&R’s real estate portfolio is deeply undervalued.

Trading at a steep 30% discount to its Net Asset Value (NAV), buying H&R REIT units gives your TFSA a stable 5.4% paycheque today with substantial upside potential tomorrow.

Foolish bottom line

At the end of the day, the most perfect TFSA stock is one that best meets your personal investment objectives. That said, if you love REITs, like I do, don’t let income taxes erode your passive income. Secure your monthly payouts by keeping these high-yield REITs locked safely inside your TFSA.