Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Meet the 4.9% Yielding Dividend Stock That Could Soar in 2026

Meet the 4.9% Yielding Dividend Stock That Could Soar in 2026

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) stock could soar, despite the many risks in the markets this year.

Posted by
Andrew Button
Andrew Button is a freelance financial writer with extensive experience writing about stocks, real estate and managed products. His portfolio consists mainly of blue chip dividend paying stocks and index funds. He has completed the Canadian Securities Course and passed the CFA Level 1 exam. Follow Andrew on Twitter: twitter.com/AJButton2
Published

If you’re looking for dividend stocks that have a shot at soaring in 2026, you’ve got your work cut out for you.

Most types of stocks have been doing very well this year – even oil stocks, which have been lagging for most of the last 10 years. The War in Iran and closure of the Strait of Hormuz have taken oil prices to unusual highs, resulting in strong year-to-date performances from some stocks whose names might surprise you. The corollary of this is that strong future performance might be hard to come by. Nevertheless, pockets of value – and income – exist. In this article, I’ll explore one oil stock that may have legs, and which has a 4.9% dividend yield at today’s price.

hot air balloon in a blue sky

Source: Getty Images

Enbridge

Enbridge Inc (TSX:ENB) is a Canadian energy stock with a 4.9% dividend yield. The entity that the stock confers ownership in is a Canadian oil pipeline company that owns several of the most vital pieces of energy infrastructure on the North American continent. Its pipeline network spans over 5,000 kilometres and has the capacity to ship 3 million barrels of oil per day. The pipeline operator does more than $69 billion in annual revenue and has more than $41 billion in common equity. It supplies 75% of Ontario’s natural gas. Put simply, it’s an economically indispensable company. There are not very many companies like Enbridge that can move crude oil all over North America, and many attempts at building new ones have ended up getting cancelled – whether that’s a good thing for the world or not, it’s been a good thing for Enbridge, which has a very strong competitive position in North American energy infrastructure.

Decent growth

Enbridge has been doing a decent amount of growing in recent years. In its most recent 12-month period, it grew its revenue, operating earnings, and earnings per share (EPS) at the following rates:

  • Revenue: 13%.
  • Operating earnings: 3%.
  • EPS: 9.1%.

The growth was similarly strong over the last three years, with numbers (in this case compounded annual (CAGR)) as follows:

  • Revenue: 11%.
  • Operating income: 9.6%.
  • EPS: 35.7%.

The earnings growth in this period has been truly phenomenal. It would appear that organizations across North America continue to demand Canadian crude in large volumes, and see Enbridge as the best place to get it from.

Stellar profitability

In addition to having done stellar growth in recent years, Enbridge has also been reasonably profitable. In the trailing 12-month period, it delivered the following profitability metrics:

  • Gross margin: 39%.
  • Operating margin: 16.5%.
  • Net margin: 10%.

These metrics indicate that Enbridge is profitable, growing, and thriving.

Some warning signs about dividend sustainability

One issue about Enbridge is its dividend payout ratio. Quite frankly there are signs it’s not in the sustainable range. According to signs I’ve seen online, the company has a 130% payout ratio based on earnings, and about 80% based on operating cash flow. It very frequently has negative free cash flow. None of this means that it is “impossible” for the company to keep paying its dividend, but said dividends might be supported by debt issuance and other unsustainable means. I wouldn’t be surprised to see this company continue slowing down its dividend hikes, which have lately been much smaller (about 3%) than they were in the past (10%+).

Foolish takeaway

Despite the one risk mentioned above, Enbridge is a pretty remarkably strong company. Its stock isn’t dirt cheap, but it could add considerable income to your portfolio.

More on Energy Stocks

The RRSP (Canadian Registered Retirement Savings Plan) is a smart way to save and invest for the future
Energy Stocks

Here’s the Average TFSA and RRSP for a 40-Year-Old in Canada

| Adam Othman

Building wealth during your 40s starts with owning high-quality dividend stocks like this top blue-chip Canadian stock.

Read more »

Canada national flag waving in wind on clear day
Energy Stocks

Canadians: Here’s How Much You’ll Likely Need in Your TFSA to Retire

| Joey Frenette

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) stock could be a huge winner for long-term retirees.

Read more »

oil pumps at sunset
Energy Stocks

Here’s Where Enbridge Stock Could Be Headed in the Next 3 Years

| Aditya Raghunath

Enbridge is a blue-chip TSX dividend stock that offers you a yield of more than 5% in June 2026.

Read more »

oil pump jack under night sky
Energy Stocks

1 Canadian Dividend Stock Off 10% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Daniel Da Costa

While this top Canadian dividend stock pulls back from its highs and offers a yield above 6.5% again, it's easily…

Read more »

chart reflected in eyeglass lenses
Energy Stocks

2 Canadian Dividends Stocks Worth Snapping Up on Any Dips

| Andrew Walker

These stocks should be solid picks on the next market correction.

Read more »

woman considering the future
Energy Stocks

Have $21,000 in TFSA Room? Here’s a Dividend Stock Worth Considering

| Joey Frenette

Suncor Energy (TSX:SU) looks like a great bet for TFSA investors looking for value and dividends.

Read more »

Piggy bank with word TFSA for tax-free savings accounts.
Energy Stocks

The Ideal TFSA Stock: A 5% Yield Paying Constant Cash

| Sneha Nahata

This Canadian stock offers a 5% yield and has a solid history of consistent cash payments for decades, making it…

Read more »

Trans Alaska Pipeline with Autumn Colors
Energy Stocks

The One Canadian Stock I’d Keep in My TFSA Indefinitely

| Daniel Da Costa

Here's why this reliable and consistent Canadian stock is the perfect long-term investment to own in your TFSA forever.

Read more »