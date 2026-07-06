3 Blue-Chip Dividend Stocks for Canadian Investors

Given their resilient business models, reliable cash flows, consistent dividend growth, and solid growth prospects, these three blue-chip dividend stocks are excellent buys for long-term income investors.

These companies are well-positioned to provide reliable income and capital appreciation through strategic investments and market expansions, making them strong candidates for building a resilient, income-focused portfolio.

TC Energy, Fortis, and Bank of Nova Scotia are blue-chip dividend stocks offering forward yields of 3.75%, 3.13%, and 3.73%, respectively, with robust business models and stable cash flows that support long-term dividend growth.

Blue-chip dividend stocks can serve as the foundation of a long-term investment portfolio by combining reliable income with the potential for steady capital appreciation. These companies typically boast established business models, strong balance sheets, resilient cash flows, and a long history of consistently rewarding shareholders through dividend payments. Their financial strength and defensive characteristics also help them more effectively navigate periods of economic uncertainty and market volatility.

Against this backdrop, here are three blue-chip dividend stocks that I believe are attractive buying opportunities right now.

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TC Energy

TC Energy (TSX:TRP) operates a diversified portfolio of energy infrastructure assets, including one of North America’s largest natural gas pipeline networks and a growing power generation portfolio. Approximately 98% of its comparable EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) is generated from rate-regulated assets and long-term take-or-pay contracts, providing stable cash flows and resilient financial performance across market cycles. This dependable business model has enabled the company to increase its dividend for 26 consecutive years, and it currently offers an attractive forward dividend yield of 3.8%.

Looking ahead, rising natural gas production across North America continues to boost demand for TC Energy’s extensive energy infrastructure, creating meaningful long-term growth opportunities. To capitalize on this favourable backdrop, the company plans to invest approximately $6 billion annually in capital projects through the end of the decade to expand and modernize its asset base. Supported by these investments, management expects adjusted EBITDA to grow at an annualized rate of 3% to 5% through 2028.

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Backed by its resilient business model, dependable cash flows, consistent dividend growth, and visible expansion pipeline, TC Energy remains well-positioned to deliver attractive total returns, making it a compelling long-term holding for income-focused investors.

Fortis

Fortis (TSX:FTS) is another blue-chip dividend stock that stands out as an attractive choice for income-focused investors, thanks to its regulated, low-risk business model and exceptional dividend growth record. The utility serves approximately 3.5 million electricity and natural gas customers across North America through its regulated operations. With the majority of its assets concentrated in low-risk transmission and distribution businesses, Fortis generates stable earnings and cash flows that are largely insulated from commodity price swings and broader economic volatility.

This resilient business model, combined with steady rate base expansion, has enabled Fortis to increase its dividend for 52 consecutive years – one of the longest streaks in North America. The stock currently offers a healthy forward dividend yield of 3.13%.

Looking ahead, Fortis remains well-positioned for continued growth. The company plans to invest $28.8 billion over the next five years, which could expand its regulated rate base at a 7% compound annual growth rate through 2030 to $57.9 billion. In addition, ongoing preventive maintenance initiatives, operational efficiency improvements, and supportive regulatory outcomes should help drive earnings growth and strengthen cash flows. Supported by these growth drivers, management expects to increase dividends by 4% to 6% annually through 2030, reinforcing Fortis’s appeal as a dependable long-term income investment for income-seeking investors.

Bank of Nova Scotia

My final pick is the Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS), one of Canada’s leading financial institutions with a dividend track record that dates back to 1833. Its diversified banking, wealth management, and capital markets operations generate stable earnings and reliable cash flows, supporting consistent shareholder returns. Over the past decade, the bank has increased its dividend at a compound annual growth rate of 4.5% and currently offers an attractive forward dividend yield of 3.7%.

Looking ahead, Scotiabank is sharpening its focus on higher-growth, lower-risk North American markets while reducing its exposure to select Latin American operations. This strategic repositioning could improve earnings quality, strengthen cash flow stability, and enhance long-term profitability. In addition, a relatively higher interest-rate environment should continue to support lending margins and overall earnings. Backed by its strong capital position, resilient business model, and long history of rewarding shareholders, Scotiabank remains well-positioned to deliver reliable dividend income and attractive long-term returns.