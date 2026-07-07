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This Canadian Stock Is Up 109% and Still a Great Deal

The upward momentum in this Canadian stock will likely sustain due to multi-year demand trends and a significant backlog.

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Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
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Key Points
  • This Canadian stock has surged 109% this year, driven by strong demand for transformers used in data centres, grid modernization, and other infrastructure projects.
  • The company reported strong first-quarter results, including higher revenue, nearly 30% earnings growth, and a backlog that jumped 94.6%, supporting future growth.
  • Management's capacity expansion, strategic acquisition, and operational improvements position the company to continue growing despite tariff and cost pressures.

Shares of Canadian companies in sectors such as banking, energy, artificial intelligence (AI), and power and utility are trading near their highs. Despite the rally, shares of a few high-quality Canadian stocks are still a great deal. The upward momentum in these stocks is likely to sustain due to multi-year demand trends and a significant backlog.

Against this backdrop, here is a Canadian stock that is up 109% year-to-date and is still a compelling investment.

Electricity transmission towers with orange glowing wires against night sky

Source: Getty Images

Hammond Power Solutions: This TSX stock more than doubled

After more than doubling in value this year, Hammond Power Solutions (TSX:HPS.A) remains one of the best-performing stocks on the TSX Composite Index. The rally in Hammond stock is driven by the company’s strong financial results, backed by robust demand for its custom power products, particularly from data centre projects, alongside favourable pricing and strong execution.

The company is a leading manufacturer of dry-type transformers and power quality solutions, serving a diverse range of industries, including renewable energy, industrial manufacturing, commercial construction, transportation, and digital infrastructure.

As investment in data centres and grid modernization accelerates, Hammond is benefiting from strong demand for customer power products, which will help support the rally in its share price.

Into Hammond’s solid Q1 performance

Hammond started 2026 on a strong note, with first-quarter results highlighting sustained demand across its diversified customer base. The primary growth driver remained the data centre market, where rising investment in AI infrastructure and cloud computing continues to increase demand for electrical equipment.

Hammond’s quarterly revenue rose to $264.8 million, supported by higher shipments of custom-engineered products, strong demand in the U.S. and Mexico, and continued momentum in data centre projects. More importantly, order activity remained healthy, with the company’s backlog surging 94.6% year over year. A growing backlog provides greater revenue visibility and supports the company’s ongoing capacity expansion in Mexico.

While tariffs and higher input costs continued to pressure profitability, Hammond’s ability to raise prices and improve operational efficiency cushioned its bottom line. Hammond’s adjusted earnings increased 29.7% year over year to $2.08 per share, reflecting higher sales volumes and improved operating leverage.

Hammond stock to sustain momentum

Hammond stock appears well-positioned to extend its impressive momentum as demand remains strong across data centres, industrial projects, and grid infrastructure. Further, expanding manufacturing capacity and a healthy order backlog provide a solid foundation for continued revenue and earnings growth.

Hammond is also executing well on its long-term growth strategy. Its acquisition of AEG Power Solutions strengthens its technology portfolio, expands its international presence, and adds valuable aftermarket and service capabilities.

Further, Hammond continues investing in manufacturing capacity and operational improvements that should support future sales growth while boosting profitability. Its disciplined pricing, favourable product mix, lower engineering and procurement costs, and greater manufacturing efficiency position it well to expand margins as production volumes increase. Together, these initiatives will enable Hammond to deliver strong earnings growth, which justifies its higher valuation multiple.

Overall, with robust end-market demand, strategic acquisitions, expanding production capacity, and improving operational efficiency, Hammond’s growth story is far from over.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Hammond Power Solutions. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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