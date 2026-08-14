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Here Are 2 Dividend Stocks I’m Not Selling for 5 Years

Two top-performing TSX dividend stocks are standout choices for investors looking at a five-year horizon.

Posted by
Christopher Liew, CFA
Christopher is a CFA Charterholder and a former financial advisor at RBC.
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Key Points
  • The TSX has shown resilience in 2026—posting multiple record highs (most recently Aug. 12) with energy leading the rally despite geopolitical risks.
  • For income investors, Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) is a defensive dividend grower: long‑life assets, 26 years of consecutive dividend increases, ~3.77% yield, and strong Q2 results (net earnings +83%, operating cash flow +119%), up ~45.6% YTD.
  • Bird Construction (TSX:BDT) complements CNQ as a capital‑appreciation engine—modest ~1.3% monthly yield but massive YTD gains (~128.7%) and substantial backlog ($5.4B contracted, $5.6B pending) that supports future earnings.

Canada’s primary stock market continues to display remarkable resilience amid heightened geopolitical risks in 2026. The TSX has posted five record highs in July and has already notched three record closes in August. Energy is the major driver, with eight other primary sectors in positive territory. 

If you’re an income-focused investor, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX:CNQ) and Bird Construction (TSX:BDT) stand out as core holdings. You can buy these two dividend stocks today and not sell over a five-year horizon. Given their strong business fundamentals, the holding period could be longer.

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Source: Getty Images

Energy major and dividend grower

Canadian Natural Resources benefits directly from global oil supply disruption triggered by ongoing Middle East conflicts. However, the business model isn’t dependent on elevated commodity prices. The $136.7 billion energy major boasts long-life oil sands mining assets. Steady production and low-cost maintenance capital are competitive advantages.

CNQ’s operational break-even is US$40 per barrel (WTI equivalent), which covers operating costs, maintenance capital, and the base dividend. As of this writing, the WTI crude price is US$83.82 per barrel. In Q2 2026, net earnings and cash flows from operating activities rose 83% and 119% year-over-year, respectively, to $4.5 billion and $6.8 billion.

According to its President, Scott Stauth, CNQ recorded eight new operational and financial records during the quarter. The total quarterly production reached approximately 1,677,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d), representing an 18% increase compared to Q2 2025.

Regarding payouts, the recently Board-approved and declared dividend hike marked 26 consecutive years of dividend increases to the common shares. Performance-wise, CNQ is up 45.6% year-to-date, outpacing the broader market’s plus-15.6% gain. If you invest today at $66.38 per share, you can partake in the 3.8% dividend.

The allocation to shareholders depends on the company’s net debt position. CNQ targets a net debt level of $13 billion. If successful, the company may increase shareholder returns to 100% of free cash flow (FCF). Net debt at the end of Q2 2026 is $14.5 billion, while FCF during the quarter was $2.9 billion.

Flying high

Bird Construction pays a modest 1.3% yield (monthly payout) and is a legitimate cash flow compounder. The multi-year investment thesis is due to its favourable business outlook, including high demand for construction and services. At $64.50 per share, the year-to-date gain is 128.7%. Had you invested $7,000 at year-end 2025, the capital would have grown to $16,005 today.

The $3.6 billion company is no longer a traditional commercial builder. Bird takes on higher-margin and long-duration contracts, including digital infrastructure and industrial maintenance. In Q1 2026, net income increased 21% year-over-year to $11.4 million. Its $5.4 billion contracted backlog and $5.6 billion pending backlog in early 2026 provide clear earnings and cash flow visibility in the coming years.

Its President and CEO, Teri McKibbon, said the record backlog reflects continued robust demand across Bird’s key strategic sectors. BDT ranked 17th in the 2025 TSX30 List, the flagship program recognizing Canada’s 30 top-performing stocks. The industrial stock could repeat this year and potentially rank higher, given its strong momentum.

Formidable pair

The pair of Canadian Natural Resources and Bird Construction combines a rock-solid income provider with a capital appreciation engine supported by monthly dividends. You can capture dependable income streams over five years and even decide to hold both stocks longer.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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