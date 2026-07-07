Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Transform Your TFSA Into a Cash-Creating Machine With $10,000

Transform Your TFSA Into a Cash-Creating Machine With $10,000

These two TFSA picks could start turning a $10,000 portfolio into a steady cash generator.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • A smaller TFSA could still produce a reliable cash flow when it holds strong income businesses.
  • South Bow (TSX:SOBO) offers a 5.8% yield backed by contracted infrastructure and solid cash flow.
  • Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSX:CHE.UN) adds a 4.5% yield plus diversified growth potential.

Turning a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) into a reliable cash generator does not require six figures. Even a well-chosen $10,000 invested in the right dividend stocks could start producing healthy tax-free income while giving your money room to grow over time. Companies with steady cash flow, reliable dividends, and opportunities for future growth can provide a solid foundation for a TFSA.

In this article, I’ll highlight two TFSA-friendly dividend stocks that you can consider buying now. One owns critical pipeline infrastructure with durable cash flow, while the other runs a diversified chemicals business that is still expanding. In addition, both offer attractive yields right now. Let’s take a closer look.

Printing canadian dollar bills on a print machine

Source: Getty Images

South Bow stock

The first stock that can help turn a $10,000 TFSA into a steady cash generator is South Bow (TSX:SOBO). As an energy infrastructure company, it owns and operates key liquids pipelines and facilities across Canada and the United States.

At the time of writing, SOBO stock traded at $49.04 per share with a market capitalization of about $10.2 billion. Its shares have climbed roughly 39% over the last year and currently offer a dividend yield of about 5.8%.

Despite fluctuations in the energy markets of late, South Bow’s latest results showed why long-term investors love this stock. In the first quarter, the company’s net income reached US$77 million, helped by stronger marketing contributions and the successful launch of its Blackrod Connection Project. For the quarter, it also generated US$491 million in revenue, US$257 million in EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization), and US$168 million in distributable cash flow.

There is also a long growth runway for South Bow. Its Prairie Connector recently secured 20-year binding commitments, while management continues prioritizing a sustainable base dividend and an investment-grade balance sheet. That mix of dependable infrastructure and visible expansion makes South Bow a great dividend stock to invest in right now.

Chemtrade stock

The next stock that could add another layer of income to a cash-generating TFSA is Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSX:CHE.UN). It operates across industrial chemicals, water solutions, and services, which gives it a broader set of revenue drivers than a pure commodity business.

Following a 44% run over the last year, its stock currently trades at $15.97 per unit with a market cap of $1.8 billion. At this market price, it also offers a dividend yield of around 4.5%.

In its latest quarter (ended in March), Chemtrade’s revenue rose 7.9% year-over-year to $503 million, helped by the Polytec acquisition and stronger pricing for merchant acid and sulphur products. For the quarter, its adjusted EBITDA was $113.5 million, while Chemtrade maintained net debt of $1.2 billion and a net debt-to-last-12-month adjusted EBITDA ratio of 2.5 times.

Recently, Chemtrade also lifted its monthly distribution by 4% to $0.06 per share and continues working toward its Vision 2030 target of $550 million to $600 million in mid-cycle adjusted EBITDA. This simply means investors are collecting income today while the business keeps building value over time. These are some of the key reasons why this dividend payer still looks appealing in July.

Related Topics:

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

holding coins in hand for the future
Top TSX Stocks

The Economy Is Slowing: 2 TSX Stocks I’d Still Buy Today

| Demetris Afxentiou

The economy is slowing, but these two TSX stocks offer defensive strength, long-term growth, and reasons to keep buying today.

Read more »

Canadian investor contemplating U.S. stocks with multiple doors to choose from.
Dividend Stocks

BCE vs. Telus: Which Telecom Belongs in Your TFSA?

| Jitendra Parashar

A long-term TFSA investor willing to be patient should ideally consider this telecom stock first.

Read more »

man crosses arms and hands to make stop sign
Dividend Stocks

A Monthly-Paying TSX Stock With a 7.8% Dividend Yield Worth Adding to Your Radar

| Jitendra Parashar

For investors who want a Canadian stock that pays every month and still has room to grow, this REIT looks…

Read more »

woman looks at iPhone
Dividend Stocks

1 Canadian Dividend Stock Down 24% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A Canadian dividend stock remains a top buy-and-hold candidate despite its current slump.

Read more »

doctor uses telehealth
Dividend Stocks

How to Structure a TFSA With $14,000 for Lifelong Monthly Income

| Christopher Liew, CFA

TFSA users with $14,000 available room can build an income powerhouse with two TSX stocks paying monthly dividends.

Read more »

person enjoys shower of confetti outside
Dividend Stocks

How Many Canadians Actually Hit That $109,000 TFSA Milestone?

| Andrew Button

You can hold ETFs like the iShares S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index Fund (TSX:XIC) in a TFSA.

Read more »

Train cars pass over trestle bridge in the mountains
Dividend Stocks

Canadian Stocks to Buy Today and Hold for the Next 7 Years

| Joey Frenette

Restaurant Brands International (TSX:QSR) and another name I'm fine with holding for seven years or more.

Read more »

runner checks her biodata on smartwatch
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks to Reach That $109,000 TFSA Milestone

| Jitendra Parashar

These dividend stocks can help investors use $109,000 of TFSA room with more confidence.

Read more »