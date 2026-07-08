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1 Canadian Dividend Stock I’d Buy Before Inflation Heats Up Again

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) could really thrive in a high-inflation environment.

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Andrew Button
Andrew Button is a freelance financial writer with extensive experience writing about stocks, real estate and managed products. His portfolio consists mainly of blue chip dividend paying stocks and index funds. He has completed the Canadian Securities Course and passed the CFA Level 1 exam. Follow Andrew on Twitter: twitter.com/AJButton2
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Key Points
  • Renewed conflict in Iran threatens the Strait of Hormuz, which makes gas station companies good recession-resistant hedges.
  • Unlike standard gas stations that use fuel as a loss leader, Couche-Tard directly profits from rising fuel costs by owning its supply chain, which drives over half of its gross profits.
  • ATD's decades-long global retail expansion has been financed via organic retained earnings and low debt rather than aggressive leverage. The company has maintained a pristine corporate balance sheet.

It’s the middle of the Summer, and it’s beginning to look like inflation might heat up again.

On Tuesday, the U.S. concluded yet another round of bombing in Iran, which was met by retaliatory strikes from the latter party. Apparently, this was all kicked off when Iran attacked commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz, indicating that the closure of the Strait, as agreed on in a memorandum of understanding (MOU) had ended.

This development, of course, raises the spectre of elevated inflation. And while betting on war and inflation may not be the nicest thing to do, it’s certainly prudent to invest in stocks that can thrive when prices are rising. In this article, I’ll share one stock that I’d consider buying before inflation heats up

shopper checks her receipt

Source: Getty Images

Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSX:ATD) is a Canadian stock with the potential to make money in a high-inflation environment. First and foremost, it’s a fuel company, which means that it can make money amid elevated fuel prices. Despite the general practice of gas stations running fuel sales as “loss leaders” to get people in the doors to buy consumables, ATD is able to actually make money off its fuel sales! This is because it actually owns a large portion of its fuel supply chain. It actually buys fuel and sells it to the consumer at a slight markup, a fact that enabled the company to recently have 51.5% of its gross profit in fuel sales last year! So, the higher fuel prices go, the more money ATD makes.

Diversified operations

That’s not to say that ATD is just a fuel seller, though. Far from it. Like most other gas stations, it’s also a vendor of various consumable products: beer (in some provinces), cigarettes, lottery tickets, and more. The companies that sell these products are often strong brands with “pricing power” (the ability to raise prices in times of inflation). The products themselves also tend to do well during recessions. While I can’t say for sure that ATD sees an increase in its own cut when its suppliers raise their prices, I’d imagine its margin on such sales stays the same. If so, then ATD has some inflation resistance both inside its stores and outside of them.

A great growth strategy

One of Alimentation Couche-Tard’s secrets of success over the last few decades has been its approach to growth and expansion. Although the company has expanded aggressively, buying up chains in the U.S. and elsewhere, it has always financed its expansion with retained earnings and minor debt, as opposed to copious amounts of debt. This has resulted in a rather low dividend yield, but also a strong balance sheet, with ATD having relatively little debt relative to equity.

Foolish takeaway

The bottom line on Alimentation Couche-Tard is that it’s a company which is resistant to inflation in many ways. It sells – and makes real profit from! – fuel. It sells consumable goods that tend to sell well all the time, especially in recessions. Finally, its management seems sensible, having executed a smart growth strategy over the decades. Overall, I would be happy to have Alimentation Couche-Tard in my portfolio.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has no positions in the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alimentation Couche-Tard. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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