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How to Use Your TFSA to Bring in $49 a Month Starting With Only $15,000

Explore the benefits of a $15,000 TFSA and learn how to maximize your investment potential with smart strategies.

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Puja Tayal
Puja Tayal has been writing for Motley Fool Canada since 2020. Her love for writing inspired her to start a college newsletter. With a Bachelors's degree in Finance and Accounting and CFA Level 1, Puja strives to transform stock discussions into breakfast table chats through her articles. A movie buff and a finance geek, Puja weaves superheroes, cartoons, and novels to tell you a story touching different aspects of investing, from portfolio and tax planning to retirement savings. Follow her on Twitter for more stories.
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Key Points
  • Build a TFSA dividend ladder with $15,000 by investing in quarterly dividend stocks like Enbridge, Power Corporation of Canada, and Emera to receive monthly payouts averaging $49.
  • Enbridge offers potential for growth with expected annual dividend increases from 2027, while Power Corporation provides safer dividends due to diverse revenue streams, and Emera completes the portfolio with stable dividend payouts.

There are multiple reasons for having $15,000 in your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA). You may have past TFSA contributions carried forward, creating sufficient room to invest $15,000. Or you might have just sold a growth stock that has earned you good profits, which you are looking to rebalance into passive income.

Just how a $15,000 TFSA balance need not come from your working income, monthly payouts need not come from monthly dividend stocks.

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.

Source: Getty Images

How to use TFSA to bring in $49 a month starting with only $15,000

If not monthly stocks, then what? Three quarterly dividend stocks with different payout dates can help you get a payout every month. You may wonder why take the effort. Monthly dividend stocks do not offer the attractive dividend growth rates that quarterly dividend stocks do.

Building a dividend ladder with quarterly stocks

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) pays dividends on the first of March, June, September, and December. It slowed its dividend growth in the pandemic from 10% to 3%. However, the pipeline operator is expected to grow dividends by 5% annually from 2027 onwards. This dividend growth will be supported by the massive gas pipeline projects coming online in the next three years. Now is a good time to buy Enbridge stock as new projects could drive up its share price.

ENBCenovus EnergyPOWEmera
1-Mar31-Mar27-Apr15-May
1-Jun30-Jun26-Jul17-Aug
1-Sep29-Sep26-Oct14-Nov
1-Dec31-Dec26-Jan13-Feb

The next leg in the dividend ladder

Complementing Enbridge’s dividend is Power Corporation of Canada (TSX:POW) with a dividend yield of 2.88% and a dividend growth rate of 10%. Power Corporation’s dividend dates are 26th of April, July, October, and January. This creates a two-month gap from Enbridge’s dividend dates. Cenovus Energy (TSX:CVE) has dividend dates closer to March 31, but the yield is only 2.16%. A $5,000 investment can get you the April payout of $25.96 if you invest in Cenovus and $35.38 if you invest in Power Corporation. A one-month delay can create a difference of $10.

StockPurchase priceInvestment AmountNumber of shares purchasedDividend per shareAnnual Dividend AmountMonthly Dividends
ENB$77.25$5,00065$3.88$252.20$63.05
POW$93.56$5,00053$2.67$141.51$35.38
EMA$75.55$5,00066$2.93$193.38$48.35
$15,000Total$587.09$48.92
CVE$42.48$5,000118$0.88$103.84$25.96

Beyond dividend amounts and dates, let’s compare the two stocks on safer dividends. Financial holding company Power Corporation provides a safer dividend option as it gets its dividends from its two operating companies, Great-West Lifeco and IGM Financial. Insurance premiums and mutual fund investments help them earn strong cash flows. Moreover, Power Corporation has a 22-year history of paying dividends. Cenovus started paying dividends in 2021 when the oil sector began its upcycle. Its dividends are yet to test the downcycle.

If safety is your requirement, Power Corporation is better for the long term.

The final ladder in the TFSA monthly dividend

Emera (TSX:EMA) is an energy holding company with dividend dates completing the missing pieces of the monthly grid. With a 3.87% dividend yield and a 3-4% dividend-growth rate. It has gas power and gas utilities in the United States and Canada and earns dividends from the utility bills. The company slowed its dividend growth in the last two years but could likely resume growth.

If you opt for Power Corporation, you can get a monthly payout in the $35 to $63 range, with an average monthly payout of $49.

Related Topics:

Fool contributor Puja Tayal has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Emera and Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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