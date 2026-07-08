A $50,000 investment in these stocks will help build a TFSA that will throw a constant tax-free cash of at least $1,861 every year.

How to Build a $50,000 TFSA That Throws Off Nearly Constant Income

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With $50,000 in TFSA contribution room, investors can focus on fundamentally strong Canadian dividend stocks with resilient businesses and dependable cash flows.

Diversifying dividend holdings across sectors can reduce risk and help create more stable income throughout the year.

High-quality dividend stocks in a TFSA can provide a reliable, tax-free income stream through consistent dividend payments and growth.

A well-built Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) can turn into a source of consistent income. The strategy is to hold high-quality dividend stocks in a TFSA with a proven record of consistent dividend payment and growth. These companies operate resilient businesses that continue to reward shareholders with steady distributions even during periods of economic uncertainty.

Moreover, holding dividend stocks from different sectors can help reduce portfolio risk while creating a more consistent income stream throughout the year.

So, if you have a $50,000 contribution room in a TFSA, here are dependable dividend stocks to generate worry-free income. These Canadian stocks have strong fundamentals, resilient business models, and generate stable cash flows.

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TFSA stock #1: Emera

Emera (TSX:EMA) is a dependable stock that can help build a TFSA that generates consistent income. It owns regulated electric and natural gas utilities business, along with related energy infrastructure. Its high-quality, regulated asset base generates stable earnings and predictable cash flows, helping it to deliver resilient earnings and higher dividends in all market conditions.

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Notably, the utility company has raised its dividend for 19 consecutive years, reflecting the strength of its defensive business model, growing cash flow, and disciplined capital allocation. Emera offers a quarterly dividend of $0.733 per share, yielding 3.9%.

Looking ahead, Emera plans to invest over $20 billion through 2030 to modernize its grid, expand renewable energy capacity, enhance energy storage, and strengthen natural gas infrastructure. These investments are expected to support annual earnings growth of 5% to 7%, target annual dividend growth of roughly 1% to 2%, and drive long-term growth.

TFSA stock #2: Bank of Nova Scotia

TFSA investors can also rely on Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) stock for constant income. The Canadian financial services giant has paid dividends since July 1833 and has grown its distributions at an annual rate of 5% over the past decade.

The bank’s conservative payout ratio of 40% to 50% provides room to sustain and gradually grow its dividend while continuing to invest in its business. Meanwhile, its diversified revenue streams, expanding fee-based businesses, and solid underwriting and advisory operations provide multiple earnings drivers.

Steady loan and deposit growth, combined with easing funding costs, should further support profitability. Backed by a strong balance sheet, healthy credit quality, and an ongoing focus on operating efficiency, Scotiabank appears well-positioned to generate resilient earnings and continue delivering dependable dividend income for long-term TFSA investors.

TFSA stock #3: TC Energy

TC Energy (TSX:TRP) is another reliable Canadian dividend stock for generating constant income. The energy infrastructure company operates one of North America’s largest natural gas pipeline networks, generating stable, predictable cash flow through long-term contracts and regulated assets. This resilient business model has helped the company increase its dividend for 26 consecutive years.

Looking ahead, management expects to grow the dividend by 3% to 5% annually. Its regulated operations and long-term contractual agreements limit exposure to commodity price volatility while providing steady revenue and earnings. Adding to this stability, TC Energy has approximately $23 billion in secured capital projects, providing investors with strong visibility into future earnings and cash flow growth, which should support continued dividend increases.

TC Energy will also benefit from solid energy demand led by AI and rising LNG exports. Overall, the company is likely to sustain and grow its dividend in the years ahead.

Earn over $1,861 in tax-free income

Emera, Scotiabank, and TC Energy stand out as dependable dividend stocks that can help generate steady cash flow across all market conditions.

A $50,000 investment split equally among these three stocks will help build a TFSA that will throw a constant tax-free cash of over $1,861 every year.