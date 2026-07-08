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1 Dividend Stock That’s Been Quietly but Constantly Raising Its Dividend

Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) stands out as a wonderful dividend grower, but shares are getting up there in price!

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
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Key Points
  • Big Canadian banks may look pricey after a strong run and lower yields, but the tailwinds behind the group could keep driving solid results and ongoing dividend growth.
  • BMO is near a high and around 20x earnings, yet U.S. expansion and a potential pickup in commercial M&A support the story—so a pullback would be ideal, but the long dividend-hike track record still makes it worth watching or adding slowly.

Some of the market’s premier dividend-growth stocks have seen their shares surge and yields compress in the past year. Indeed, it might feel like you missed the boat if you’re having to buy shares of a Big Six Canadian bank stock at close to an all-time high while the dividend yield is hovering around its lowest levels in recent memory.

While waiting around for the next valuation reset (or market-wide correction) might open up another window to get more yield for less, I’d argue that the tailwinds hitting the Canadian banks might not be all too quick to subside. Indeed, the Canadian banks might be fresh off a hot past year of gains, but, at the same time, these structural forces might stick around for a while longer, and that could pave the way for more solid quarters and the occasional big beat, even in the face of slightly higher expectations.

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Source: Getty Images

Bank of Montreal

In any case, this piece will have a look at shares of Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO), which seemingly can’t stop rallying. With shares gaining another 1.2% on Tuesday’s session (one that saw the TSX Index march higher while the Nasdaq 100 slipped), shares of BMO are at a fresh new high.

But with a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio nearing 20.0 times (that’s very expensive for a bank), questions linger as to whether it still makes sense to hang onto a position here or if cutting and waiting for a pullback makes the most sense as a value investor. Just because the multiple is hefty, though, doesn’t mean it’s time to ring the register, especially with BMO, a bank that’s already proven it’s worthy of a premium price of admission.

Perhaps the biggest reason to keep buying shares of BMO despite the heftier price tag lies in the runway to grow in the U.S. market. Indeed, the Bank of the West acquisition went right in more ways than one. What’s more, though, is that it could act as a launch pad for more growth south of the border.

Worth paying a premium?

Of course, even with a solid U.S. growth driver, 20.0 times P/E is a bit of a stretch, to say the least. Either way, the big bank also stands to post big wins as commercial merger and acquisition activity picks up. If rates start gravitating lower and industry players look to consolidate, it’s BMO that might be best exposed, thanks to its stellar footing on the commercial side.

In my humble opinion, it’d be best to wait for a bit of a retreat of at least 10%. Though I’m really not sure if we’ll get one before the year comes to a close. Either way, I’d look for the dividend hikes to keep on coming. The bank has quietly raised its dividend annually for a number of decades now, through thick and thin.

Now that the winds are at its back, I’d expect the generous raises to keep on coming. Sure, the 2.7% yield isn’t anything to write home about, but the dividend-growth streak is, and that might be enough reason to justify buying at these heights.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has positions in Bank Of Montreal. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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