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3 Canadian Stocks That Could Thrive in the Infrastructure Boom

These Canadian stocks could thrive as government accelerates spending to stimulate economic growth and modernize critical infrastructure.

Posted by
Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
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Key Points
  • Canada's infrastructure investment boom is creating long-term growth opportunities for companies tied to construction, utilities, data centres, and essential infrastructure.
  • Bird Construction and Badger Infrastructure Solutions are positioned to benefit from rising demand through expanding project pipelines, specialized services, and strong industry exposure.
  • Brookfield Infrastructure Partners operates diversified infrastructure assets and has stable cash flows.

Canada is entering a new wave of infrastructure investment, creating opportunities for companies that power the country’s nation-building initiatives. As the government accelerates spending to strengthen economic growth, modernize critical infrastructure, and reduce trade vulnerabilities, businesses tied to this investment cycle could enjoy years of sustained demand.

For investors, this creates an opportunity to identify high-quality Canadian companies that could benefit from this long-term trend.

Against this background, here are three Canadian stocks that appear well-positioned to thrive in the infrastructure boom.

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Source: Getty Images

Bird Construction

Bird Construction (TSX:BDT) is well-positioned to benefit from Canada’s long-term infrastructure spending boom. As governments and businesses increase investments, the company continues to win more large, high-value construction and maintenance projects.

Its growth opportunities extend beyond traditional infrastructure. Bird has strong exposure to fast-growing sectors, including defence, healthcare, nuclear energy, liquefied natural gas (LNG), renewable energy, critical minerals, and transportation. These industries are expected to attract billions of dollars in investment over the coming years, supporting a steady flow of new projects.

Another major growth catalyst is the expansion of artificial intelligence (AI) data centres. Rising demand for AI is driving significant investment in computing infrastructure, creating a market that management estimates exceeds $20 billion for Bird.

The company also has a strong financial foundation. Its healthy balance sheet supports strategic acquisitions, investment in growth initiatives, and continued dividend payments. At the end of the first quarter, Bird had an approximately $11 billion project backlog, providing strong revenue visibility.

With diversified exposure to high-growth industries, a solid backlog, and financial flexibility, Bird Construction is well-positioned to deliver sustained long-term growth.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSX:BDGI) is another top stock that could benefit from the country’s long-term infrastructure spending. As demand grows for safer and more efficient excavation, the company is well-positioned to capture this opportunity.

Badger is North America’s leading provider of hydrovac, or non-destructive excavation, services. Its specialized equipment safely exposes underground utilities, including power lines, water systems, gas pipelines, and communication networks, reducing the risks associated with traditional digging.

The company’s momentum continued in the first quarter of 2026. Revenue climbed 18% year over year to $203.2 million, driven by strong demand across construction, utilities, transportation, and industrial markets. Adjusted EBITDA rose 13% to $38.1 million. Although margins narrowed slightly, the decline was mainly attributable to growth investments.

Badger is expanding its branch network, growing its hydrovac fleet, hiring more employees, and launching new services to support future growth. With a dominant market position, ongoing expansion, and favourable industry trends, the company appears well-positioned to deliver durable long-term growth.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSX:BIP.UN) is well-positioned to benefit from Canada’s infrastructure boom. With a diversified portfolio spanning utilities, transportation networks, midstream energy assets, and rapidly growing data infrastructure, the company generates dependable cash flows from businesses that remain essential regardless of economic conditions.

Since 2009, Brookfield Infrastructure’s funds from operations (FFO) have grown at a compound annual rate of 14%. Further, about 85% of its FFO comes from regulated or long-term contracted assets, while the majority of its cash flow is protected against inflation.

Looking ahead, its expanding data infrastructure, including a recent U.S. fibre acquisition and new data centre capacity, and ongoing strength in the utility business augur well for growth. Moreover, its solid balance sheet and capital recycling strategy provide the financial flexibility to fund future investments while continuing to deliver reliable income and long-term growth.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Infrastructure Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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