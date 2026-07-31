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Here’s What the Typical Canadian’s TFSA Balance Looks Like at 60

A $45,000 TFSA at age 60 isn’t “done,” many Canadians still have plenty of room to build it before 65.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • CRA data shows the average TFSA holder aged 60–64 has about $45,109, plus roughly $47,631 of unused room.
  • With $7,000 yearly contributions and 7% returns, that balance could grow to around $103,500 in five years.
  • BMO can add dividend growth and stability, but its valuation is higher now, so diversify and buy gradually.

The average Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) holder entering their 60s isn’t sitting on a miniature pension empire. The latest Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) data puts the average balance for Canadians aged 60 to 64 at $45,109. That’s a useful cushion, although it won’t fund twenty years of retirement and an annual migration to somewhere with palm trees.

A woman stands on an apartment balcony in a city

Source: Getty Images

The numbers

This figure also requires some careful labelling. It’s an average among TFSA holders, not the median balance for every Canadian turning 60. Larger accounts can pull an average higher, while Canadians without TFSAs aren’t included.

AGE GROUPAVERAGE TFSA BALANCE
55 to 59$37,600
60 to 64$45,109
65 to 69$51,244

Perhaps the more encouraging number is $47,631. That was the average unused contribution room among holders aged 60 to 64, suggesting many Canadians still had considerable space available to strengthen the account.

What the balance means

The TFSA works particularly well near retirement because investments can grow tax-free, while withdrawals generally won’t increase taxable income or reduce federal income-tested benefits. Unused room carries forward, and amounts withdrawn return as new contribution room the following calendar year.

The 2026 annual limit is $7,000. Someone eligible every year since the TFSA began in 2009 could have as much as $109,000 of cumulative room before accounting for previous contributions and withdrawals. Investors should check their own records before adding money because excess contributions face a 1% monthly tax.

Someone starting with $45,109 and contributing $7,000 at the end of each year could reach approximately $103,500 after five years at an average 7% annual return. Markets won’t provide that return on command, unfortunately. Still, the calculation shows why age 60 isn’t too late for a TFSA to enjoy a productive final sprint before traditional retirement age.

A stellar starter stock

Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) could provide part of that growth-and-income strategy. The bank earns money through Canadian and U.S. banking, wealth management, insurance, and capital markets, giving it several ways to generate profits rather than relying entirely on Canadian mortgages.

Second-quarter adjusted earnings per share (EPS) jumped 40% year over year as fee revenue improved and credit provisions declined. Management also raised the quarterly dividend by 2% to $1.71, or $6.84 annually.

At a recent price of $252.17, BMO offers a yield of approximately 2.7%. That won’t produce the loudest TFSA paycheque, but dividend growth can become more valuable than chasing an enormous payout that eventually requires an awkward apology. What’s more, don’t count out returns. In fact, here is what $7,000 invested each year while reinvesting dividend income could create, with the same compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from the last five years.

AGEANNUAL CONTRIBUTIONCUMULATIVE CONTRIBUTIONSPROJECTED YEAR-END SHARE PRICEPROJECTED ANNUAL DIVIDEND PER SHARESHARES BOUGHTDIVIDEND INCOMESHARES BOUGHT WITH DIVIDENDSTOTAL SHARESCASH CARRIED FORWARDPROJECTED TOTAL VALUE
60$7,000.00$7,000.00$290.14$6.8427$184.68027$371.50$8,205.38
61$7,000.00$14,000.00$333.61$7.5324$383.85152$458.29$17,806.05
62$7,000.00$21,000.00$383.59$8.2821$604.58275$289.87$29,059.10
63$7,000.00$28,000.00$441.06$9.1118$847.53295$350.67$42,251.01
64$7,000.00$35,000.00$507.13$10.0316$1,113.092113$392.60$57,698.50
65$7,000.00$42,000.00$583.11$11.0314$1,401.362129$527.90$75,748.63
TOTAL$42,000.00$42,000.00120$4,535.099129$527.90$75,748.63

Considerations

The bank’s 13% common equity tier-one ratio provides a healthy capital cushion. Meanwhile, improving Canadian banking margins, stronger wealth-management results, and recovering U.S. profitability could support further earnings growth.

The shares trade around 18 times annualized first-half adjusted earnings after a powerful rally. That looks expensive beside BMO stock’s historical valuation, so gradual purchases would make more sense than treating today as the final boarding call.

A recession could increase loan losses and reduce banking, wealth-management, and capital-markets revenue. BMO stock also faces execution risk in its U.S. operations, while its premium valuation leaves room for a pullback. Dividends aren’t guaranteed, and one bank shouldn’t consume an entire TFSA.

Bottom line

A diversified mix of cash, fixed income, and Canadian dividend stocks may be more appropriate as retirement approaches. Yet regular contributions and five more years of compounding could push the typical balance considerably higher, giving age 65 a much more comfortable opening scene.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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