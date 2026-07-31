Here are two TSX monthly dividend stocks that combine reliable payouts with strong operating momentum and long-term growth potential for your TFSA.

How to Turn Your 2026 TFSA Contribution Into $55 in Monthly Cash

You’re reading a Fool.ca free article. Go to your Premium Motley Fool experience to see member-only content.

If I were making a 2026 Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) contribution today, I wouldn’t be thinking only about how much my portfolio could be worth years from now. I’d also be thinking about how soon it could start paying me back. That’s one reason I like monthly dividend stocks. They provide a regular income that could be spent, saved, or reinvested to buy even more shares.

In this article, I’ll share two top Canadian stocks I’d use to turn a 2026 TFSA contribution into recurring monthly income.

Source: Getty Images

Exchange Income stock

A practical way to start building a monthly TFSA cash flow could be with a diversified operator like Exchange Income (TSX:EIF).

The Canadian company operates a diversified collection of aviation, aerospace, and manufacturing businesses. Its stock has rallied 92% over the last year and offers a not-too-high but reliable 2.2% dividend yield. As a result, EIF stock now trades at $126.92 per share, giving it a market cap of $7.2 billion.

Tired of guessing which stocks to buy? When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor Canada's total average return is 98% - a market-crushing outperformance compared to 88% for the S&P/TSX Composite Index. They revealed what they believe are 10 stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor Canada. See the stocks * Returns as of July 30th, 2026

Its strong share price performance reflects equally impressive business momentum. In the first quarter, Exchange Income delivered record revenue of $866.6 million, up 30% year-over-year (YoY), while its adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) climbed 28% to $166.1 million. During the quarter, the company’s free cash flow also jumped 48% to roughly $120 million.

Much of that growth came from Exchange Income’s aerospace and aviation segment, where revenue surged 59% YoY to $608 million. This increase was driven by the Canadian North and Mach2 acquisitions, stronger passenger demand, solid medevac contract performance, and increased flying activity under special mission contracts.

Going forward, Exchange Income now expects 2026 adjusted EBITDA to land near the upper end of its $825 million to $875 million guidance range.

Taken together, the stock combines reliable monthly income with multiple long-term growth drivers, making it an attractive TFSA holding for investors looking to build recurring monthly cash.

Whitecap Resources stock

To add a higher yield to that monthly income stream, Whitecap Resources (TSX:WCP) could be another attractive choice.

The Calgary-based firm primarily acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas assets across Western Canada. Whitecap stock has climbed 54% over the last year and 43% so far in 2026. It recently traded at $16.46 per share, giving the energy producer a market cap of about $20 billion. The stock also offers a 4.4% annualized dividend yield, with payouts made every month.

That impressive rally has been backed by record operating and financial results. In the second quarter, Whitecap’s petroleum and natural gas revenue surged 93% YoY to $2.6 billion. Similarly, its net profit for the quarter jumped 186% from a year ago to $889.5 million. Strong production and higher commodity prices played a major role in that performance.

Adding to the optimism, the company reduced net debt by about $900 million during the first half of 2026 to $2.5 billion. This brought its net debt -to-an annualized funds flow ratio down to just 0.5 times.

Whitecap still has several long-term growth opportunities ahead. Its Lator Montney facility was about 90% complete and is expected to begin operating in the fourth quarter with a capacity of 35,000 to 40,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

For TFSA investors, Whitecap offers a compelling mix of monthly income, strong production growth, rising free funds flow, and a healthier balance sheet. Those strengths make it an attractive stock to consider for building a dependable stream of monthly cash.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES INVESTMENT DIVIDEND YIELD MONTHLY PAYOUT DIVIDEND FREQUENCY Exchange Income $126.92 79 $10,000 2.2% $18 Monthly Whitecap Resources $16.46 608 $10,000 4.4% $37 Monthly TOTAL $20,000 $55 Prices as of July 30, 2026

How much monthly cash could you earn?

A $10,000 investment in Exchange Income at a 2.2% yield could generate about $220 annually. Another $10,000 in Whitecap at a 4.4% yield could produce about $440. Together, that works out to roughly $660 per year, or $55 per month. This example clearly shows how one TFSA contribution could start producing regular cash almost immediately.