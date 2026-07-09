3 Stocks I’d Use to Build a Smart TFSA Portfolio in 2026

Build a smart TFSA portfolio in 2026 with three Canadian stocks offering stability, dividend income, and long-term growth potential.

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Reliable Income Streams: These stocks provide a mix of predictable revenue streams and growing dividends, appealing to investors focused on long-term growth and diversification.

Diverse Stock Choices: A smart TFSA portfolio should include defensive stocks like Fortis for stability, TD Bank for income and growth, and Canadian Natural Resources for diversified energy investments.

Tax-Free Compounding: The Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) offers Canadian investors tax-free compounding of returns, making it a pivotal tool for smart investing in 2026.

The Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is one of the best accounts available to Canadian investors. Part of the reason for that is because investments held in the account can generate returns that continue to compound tax-free. For investors contemplating a smart TFSA portfolio in 2026, that’s a game-changer.

Investors who combine Canadian dividend stocks from a diversified cross-section of the economy can build a smart TFSA portfolio that provides growth and income over the longer term.

Within that portfolio, each of the following three stocks have a role to play.

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Fortis: The defensive foundation

The first stock to add to that smart TFSA portfolio is Fortis (TSX:FTS). Fortis is one of the largest utility stocks in North America. The company has multiple regions that serve millions of customers in Canada, the U.S., and the Caribbean.

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One of the main appeals with Fortis is the defensive appeal. Fortis provides essential electricity and gas service to its customers. The essential part is key. Even during a slowdown in the economy, people still need electricity and gas service.

That necessity helps make Fortis one of the more defensive stocks available to long-term investors.

The end result is that Fortis’ regulated services generate a predictable revenue stream that generates cash. This allows Fortis to invest in growth and pay out a handsome quarterly dividend.

Fortis’ growth is largely funded from the current five-year capital plan. The $28.8 billion plan is focused on investments across its regulated utility operations and future rate base growth. That growth also supports Fortis increasing its quarterly dividend.

That dividend is one of the key reasons why investors turn to Fortis. As of the time of writing, Fortis offers a 3.1% yield. The stock also boasts an impressive 52-year streak of annual increases, which solidifies the company’s position in this smart TFSA portfolio

TD Bank: Income and long-term growth

It would be impossible to compile a smart TFSA portfolio and not mention at least one of Canada’s big bank stocks. In this case, that bank is Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD).

TD is the second largest of the big banks, offering personal and commercial banking services to customers in Canada. The bank also has a growing U.S. retail banking segment, as well as wealth management, insurance, and wholesale banking arms.

The bank’s presence in the U.S. is a notable callout. The bank operates a network of branches that stretches from Maine to Florida.

That scale and diversification makes TD a strong fit within this smart TSFA portfolio.

Turning to income, TD offers a quarterly dividend that pays out a yield of 2.7%. The bank has also provided investors with annual upticks to that dividend going back over a decade. The most recent uptick this year increased the payout to $1.12 per share.

Canadian Natural Resources: Growth and higher income

Wrapping up the three stocks in the smart TFSA portfolio is Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ). Canadian Natural is one of the largest oil and gas producers, with a diversified asset base that includes oil sands mining and upgrading, thermal oil, conventional oil and natural gas operations.

That scale helped the company maintain an average production of approximately 1.6 million barrels of oil equivalent per day in the first quarter of 2026. It also helps Canadian Natural maintain its attractive quarterly dividend.

As of the time of writing, Canadian Natural offers a yield of 4.2%. The company has also increased its dividend annually for 26 consecutive years. That fact alone makes this a solid addition to any smart TFSA portfolio.

Build your smart TFSA portfolio today

Every stock holds risk. That’s why diversifying is so important to investors. And choosing stocks that offer growth potential, established payment histories, and growing dividends can strengthen a long-term portfolio.

That combination is what makes this trio work so well together.

In my opinion, one or all of the above should be core holdings in any smart TFSA portfolio.