Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » 2 Dividend Stocks to Hold Comfortably for the Next 5 Years

2 Dividend Stocks to Hold Comfortably for the Next 5 Years

These stocks have consistently paid and increased their dividends over the years backed by reliable earnings and cash flows.

Posted by
Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
Published
| More on:

When investing in dividend stocks with a five-year horizon, focus on companies with strong cash flows, sustainable payout ratios, and resilient business models. These qualities enable businesses to continue rewarding shareholders through different market environments.

With that in mind, here are two Canadian stocks that stand out as compelling long-term investments. Both companies have consistently paid and increased their dividends over the years while generating reliable cash flows and prudently allocating capital. Backed by durable business models and a proven commitment to dividend growth, these stocks are well-positioned to deliver dependable income and attractive total returns over the next five years.

Woman checking her computer and holding coffee cup

Source: Getty Images

Canadian dividend stock #1

Canadian Utilities (TSX:CU) is one of the most dependable dividend stocks for investors seeking reliable passive income for the next five years. The leading utility company operates essential electricity and natural gas infrastructure and provides power generation and energy storage solutions. Its largely regulated and contracted business model gives it a strong foundation for delivering consistent earnings and growing its dividend over the long term.

Supported by predictable cash flows and a resilient business, Canadian Utilities has increased its dividend for 54 consecutive years, which is the longest dividend growth streak of any publicly traded Canadian company.

Canadian Utilities is well-positioned to extend this record. Its investment in expanding the rate base and contracted assets will drive its low-risk earnings base, supporting higher dividend payments in the years ahead.

Canadian Utilities’ management plans to invest nearly $12 billion in regulated utility assets between 2026 and 2030. These investments will expand the company’s regulated rate base, driving long-term earnings growth. At the same time, Canadian Utilities is securing additional long-term contracts to improve cash flow visibility and reduce earnings volatility. The move further strengthens its ability to increase dividends.

Canadian dividend stock #2

Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) is another Canadian dividend stock to hold comfortably over the next five years. This banking giant has an unmatched record of 197 consecutive years of dividend payments, the longest streak among Canadian companies. Moreover, it has increased its dividend at a 5.7% compound annual growth rate over the past 15 years.

BMO benefits from a diversified revenue base, disciplined expense management, and a strong balance sheet, all of which have enabled it to deliver reliable earnings while supporting steady dividend growth. Further, it has a sustainable payout ratio.

The bank’s latest second-quarter results show solid earnings momentum. Its adjusted earnings jumped 40% year over year, driven by healthy fee-based income, while commercial loan growth pointed to improving business activity.

Looking ahead, the outlook remains encouraging. An expanding loan and deposit base, growing fee income, operating efficiency, and a well-capitalized balance sheet position the bank for sustainable earnings growth. At the same time, continued investments in digital capabilities and artificial intelligence (AI) should enhance operating efficiency, creating additional capacity to reward shareholders through future dividend increases.

The bottom line

For investors seeking dependable income, Canadian Utilities and Bank of Montreal offer dividend reliability backed by strong fundamentals and resilient business models. While no investment is without risk, both companies are well-positioned to continue growing their payouts and delivering attractive total returns, making them solid buy-and-hold dividend stocks for the next five years.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

A lake in the shape of a solar, wind and energy storage system in the middle of a lush forest as a metaphor for the concept of clean and organic renewable energy.
Dividend Stocks

1 Canadian Dividend Stock Down 12% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Sneha Nahata

The pullback has created an attractive entry point for investors seeking a high-quality dividend stock with an over 4.6% yield.

Read more »

Oil industry worker works in oilfield
Dividend Stocks

A TFSA Dividend Stock Yielding Close to 8%, With Cash Flow That Keeps Climbing

| Aditya Raghunath

This TFSA dividend stock pays investors monthly cash flow, trades below its true value, and just posted record production. Here's…

Read more »

c
Dividend Stocks

The $109,000 TFSA Benchmark: Here’s How to See Where You Stand

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A $109,000 TFSA limit is a useful benchmark, and Waste Connections is the kind of “boring” compounder that can help…

Read more »

Redwood forest shows growth potential with time
Dividend Stocks

How $20,000 Across 4 TSX Stocks Can Deliver $1,000 in Passive Income

| Adam Othman

Add these four TSX dividend stocks to inject some growth into your self-directed investment portfolio through passive income.

Read more »

woman holding steering wheel is nervous about the future
Dividend Stocks

A Dividend Stock to Buy and Hold Through Market Volatility

| Andrew Walker

This stock has historically been a good pick to ride out economic turbulence.

Read more »

dividend growth for passive income
Dividend Stocks

The Canadian Companies That’ve Been Quietly Raising Their Dividend Payouts

| Demetris Afxentiou

These Canadian companies have quietly raised their dividend payouts for decades, offering investors a mix of income and long-term growth.

Read more »

Doctor talking to a patient in the corridor of a hospital.
Dividend Stocks

1 High-Yield Dividend Stock You Can Hold for Decades of Income

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Vital Infrastructure Property Trust is well positioned as a high-yield stock in the defensive healthcare properties industry.

Read more »

A close up color image of a small green plant sprouting out of a pile of Canadian dollar coins "loonies."
Dividend Stocks

The Ideal TFSA Stock Paying a 6% Yield Every Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A 6% monthly TFSA yield sounds flashy, but SmartCentres is really about whether that payout can hold up.

Read more »