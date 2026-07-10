2 Dividend Stocks to Hold Comfortably for the Next 5 Years

These stocks have consistently paid and increased their dividends over the years backed by reliable earnings and cash flows.

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When investing in dividend stocks with a five-year horizon, focus on companies with strong cash flows, sustainable payout ratios, and resilient business models. These qualities enable businesses to continue rewarding shareholders through different market environments.

With that in mind, here are two Canadian stocks that stand out as compelling long-term investments. Both companies have consistently paid and increased their dividends over the years while generating reliable cash flows and prudently allocating capital. Backed by durable business models and a proven commitment to dividend growth, these stocks are well-positioned to deliver dependable income and attractive total returns over the next five years.

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Canadian dividend stock #1

Canadian Utilities (TSX:CU) is one of the most dependable dividend stocks for investors seeking reliable passive income for the next five years. The leading utility company operates essential electricity and natural gas infrastructure and provides power generation and energy storage solutions. Its largely regulated and contracted business model gives it a strong foundation for delivering consistent earnings and growing its dividend over the long term.

Supported by predictable cash flows and a resilient business, Canadian Utilities has increased its dividend for 54 consecutive years, which is the longest dividend growth streak of any publicly traded Canadian company.

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Canadian Utilities is well-positioned to extend this record. Its investment in expanding the rate base and contracted assets will drive its low-risk earnings base, supporting higher dividend payments in the years ahead.

Canadian Utilities’ management plans to invest nearly $12 billion in regulated utility assets between 2026 and 2030. These investments will expand the company’s regulated rate base, driving long-term earnings growth. At the same time, Canadian Utilities is securing additional long-term contracts to improve cash flow visibility and reduce earnings volatility. The move further strengthens its ability to increase dividends.

Canadian dividend stock #2

Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) is another Canadian dividend stock to hold comfortably over the next five years. This banking giant has an unmatched record of 197 consecutive years of dividend payments, the longest streak among Canadian companies. Moreover, it has increased its dividend at a 5.7% compound annual growth rate over the past 15 years.

BMO benefits from a diversified revenue base, disciplined expense management, and a strong balance sheet, all of which have enabled it to deliver reliable earnings while supporting steady dividend growth. Further, it has a sustainable payout ratio.

The bank’s latest second-quarter results show solid earnings momentum. Its adjusted earnings jumped 40% year over year, driven by healthy fee-based income, while commercial loan growth pointed to improving business activity.

Looking ahead, the outlook remains encouraging. An expanding loan and deposit base, growing fee income, operating efficiency, and a well-capitalized balance sheet position the bank for sustainable earnings growth. At the same time, continued investments in digital capabilities and artificial intelligence (AI) should enhance operating efficiency, creating additional capacity to reward shareholders through future dividend increases.

The bottom line

For investors seeking dependable income, Canadian Utilities and Bank of Montreal offer dividend reliability backed by strong fundamentals and resilient business models. While no investment is without risk, both companies are well-positioned to continue growing their payouts and delivering attractive total returns, making them solid buy-and-hold dividend stocks for the next five years.