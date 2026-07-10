1 High-Yield Dividend Stock You Can Hold for Decades of Income

Despite the market trading near all-time highs, Vital remains undervalued at $5.63 per unit versus $7.55 net asset value (60% below 2022 levels), with analyst target prices of $6-$7 offering significant upside as consistent results rebuild investor confidence ahead of Q2 earnings on August 12.

After a dividend cut following excessive debt taken on during global expansion, new management has successfully executed a turnaround plan focused on divestitures and debt reduction, with Q1 2026 net operating income up 3% to $57.4 million, payout ratio improved to 87% from 92%, and $400 million in liquidity.

Vital Infrastructure Property Trust yields 6.38% and owns a diversified global portfolio of defensive healthcare properties including hospitals, medical outpatient centres, and diagnostic facilities with 96% occupancy and a weighted average lease term over 12 years.

The right high-yield dividend stocks can provide investors with a sizable and reliable regular income flow. But dividend safety and sustainability are the key considerations that investors must keep in mind in order to be successful. This means looking at the balance sheet, cash flow profile, and competitive advantages of the company in question.

Without further ado, let’s look into Vital Infrastructure Property Trust (TSX:NWH.UN), a high-yield dividend stock yielding 6.4%.

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What is Vital infrastructure?

Vital Infrastructure is an owner and operator of a diversified global portfolio of medical properties. This includes inpatient hospitals, medical outpatient centres, and diagnostic and imaging facilities.

Why Vital?

Vital is well-positioned as a high-yield dividend stock, as health care properties are some of the most defensive. The population is aging and this is translating into a resilient healthcare infrastructure demand profile. Also, healthcare properties have the most stable and long-term leases in the real estate sector. In its latest quarter, Vital’s portfolio occupancy was more than 96% with a weighted average lease term of over 12 years.

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Investor sentiment

Yet, it’s important to address the elephant in the room. Vital is not immune to hardship. A few years ago, Vital took on significant debt to embark on a global expansion. Then interest rates started rising, putting pressure on Vital’s ability to service this debt. The end result was a dividend cut, with the shares losing half of their value.

But that was then and this is now. Management has changed. The firm has embarked on a plan to right the business. Divestitures and debt reduction became the main goals. Because underneath this mishap, the value of healthcare properties remained strong.

In Vital’s first quarter of 2026, the company reported solid operational results and continued progress on its debt reduction. Its goal to simplify the business, lower costs, and recycle capital through divestitures is progressing as expected. Net operating income increased 3% to $57.4 million. Vital’s debt balance continues to fall; it’s payout ratio in the latest quarter was 87% compared to 92% in the prior year. Finally, the company has $400 million in liquidity and is ready to start to grow again to participate more fully in the healthy healthcare infrastructure market.

Valuation

Investors remain skeptical. The stock market is trading near all-time highs, but Vital Infrastructure remains undervalued, trading 60% below 2022 levels. The company’s net asset value is $7.55 per unit. It’s trading at $5.63 currently.

The average target price for Vital currently stands in the range of $6 to $7. The most recent target price increase came from ATB Cormark Capital Markets. In my view, Vital will be able to continue to post consistent results and this will change investors’ opinions about it. The upside to the stock is significant. And I expect that the dividend is safe.

The bottom line

As Vital Infrastructure continues to post consistent and improving results, this high-yield dividend stock will continue to be reliable and investor skepticism will fade. Second quarter results will be released on August 12.