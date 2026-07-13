1 Canadian Stock Down 28% That Could Be a Buy for Long-Term Investors

Lightspeed’s pullback looks less like a broken story and more like a messy turnaround that’s starting to show real cash flow.

The opportunity is a multi-year reset working, but competition and execution risk can still derail the turnaround.

A falling stock isn’t automatically a deal, so look for growth plus improving profitability, not just a lower price.

The best turnaround stocks rarely look tidy while the turnaround is actually happening. They look awkward, test patience, and make investors say things like, “Wait, are we doing growth now or profitability?” Welcome to Canadian tech investing, where the plot twists are practically inevitable.

That is why a falling stock is not automatically a bargain. A company can be down because the market missed something, or because the business still has work to do. Investors need to know the difference before hitting buy.

For long-term investors, the best pullbacks usually have three ingredients. The company still grows, profitability improves, and management has a clear plan that does not require investors to close their eyes and hope for magic.

That brings us to Lightspeed Commerce (TSX:LSPD).

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LSPD

LSPD shares recently traded around $14.25, while the stock’s 52-week high sat at $19.89. That puts shares down about 28% from that high. The company is not back to its pandemic-era glory days, and frankly, that era came with more froth than a fancy cappuccino. Yet the business looks far healthier than it did when growth-at-any-cost ruled the room.

LSPD provides commerce software, payments, and point-of-sale tools for retailers, restaurants, golf operators, and hospitality businesses. It helps merchants manage sales, inventory, payments, ordering, customer data, and operations across physical and digital channels. In short, LSPD wants to become the operating system for complex merchants. Not every small business needs that, but the more complicated ones do.

Into earnings

The company’s recent results show why the stock deserves another look. In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, LSPD reported revenue of US$290.8 million and gross profit of US$129.1 million, both up 15% year over year and above its outlook.

Dax Dasilva, Lightspeed’s founder and chief executive officer, framed the year as a step in a larger reset. “Year one of our multi-year transformation was a resounding success with both Customer Location growth and GTV accelerating every quarter during the year,” he said in the quarterly press release.

The stronger number is cash flow. LSPD generated US$55.5 million in cash flow from operating activities and US$18.2 million in adjusted free cash flow for fiscal 2026, compared with negative figures the year before. That’s a meaningful shift. A company moving toward consistent free cash flow gets more control over its own future. It can invest in product, buy back shares, improve efficiency, and avoid depending on the market’s mood swings.

Looking ahead

LSPD stock’s growth engines also looked stronger. Across North American retail and European hospitality, revenue grew 24%, gross transaction volume rose 19%, and the company added roughly 3,200 net customer locations in the quarter.

Valuation also looks more reasonable than it once did. LSPD stock is not profitable on a traditional earnings basis, so a price-to-earnings ratio does not help much. Recent market data showed a market cap around $1.9 billion, which looks more grounded next to annual revenue of US$1.2 billion than the stock’s old premium ever did.

The risk is execution. LSPD still needs to prove it can sustain growth, expand margins, and keep customers in competitive markets. Payments, retail software, and restaurant technology are crowded spaces. Other players are not exactly sitting around knitting. Still, this is a better version of LSPD than investors saw a few years ago. The company now has clearer priorities, improving cash flow, and a founder-led turnaround with actual progress behind it.

Bottom line

A stock down about 28% from its 52-week high is not automatically cheap. Yet if LSPD stock keeps growing its customer base, expanding payments, and turning revenue into cash, long-term investors may look back at this pullback as one of the cleaner entry points in a messy but improving Canadian tech story.