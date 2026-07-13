Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » 1 Canadian Stock Down 28% That Could Be a Buy for Long-Term Investors

1 Canadian Stock Down 28% That Could Be a Buy for Long-Term Investors

Lightspeed’s pullback looks less like a broken story and more like a messy turnaround that’s starting to show real cash flow.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • A falling stock isn’t automatically a deal, so look for growth plus improving profitability, not just a lower price.
  • Lightspeed grew revenue and gross profit 15% and flipped to positive operating and adjusted free cash flow in fiscal 2026.
  • The opportunity is a multi-year reset working, but competition and execution risk can still derail the turnaround.

The best turnaround stocks rarely look tidy while the turnaround is actually happening. They look awkward, test patience, and make investors say things like, “Wait, are we doing growth now or profitability?” Welcome to Canadian tech investing, where the plot twists are practically inevitable.

That is why a falling stock is not automatically a bargain. A company can be down because the market missed something, or because the business still has work to do. Investors need to know the difference before hitting buy.

For long-term investors, the best pullbacks usually have three ingredients. The company still grows, profitability improves, and management has a clear plan that does not require investors to close their eyes and hope for magic.

That brings us to Lightspeed Commerce (TSX:LSPD).

young adult uses credit card to shop online

Source: Getty Images

LSPD

LSPD shares recently traded around $14.25, while the stock’s 52-week high sat at $19.89. That puts shares down about 28% from that high. The company is not back to its pandemic-era glory days, and frankly, that era came with more froth than a fancy cappuccino. Yet the business looks far healthier than it did when growth-at-any-cost ruled the room.

LSPD provides commerce software, payments, and point-of-sale tools for retailers, restaurants, golf operators, and hospitality businesses. It helps merchants manage sales, inventory, payments, ordering, customer data, and operations across physical and digital channels. In short, LSPD wants to become the operating system for complex merchants. Not every small business needs that, but the more complicated ones do.

Into earnings

The company’s recent results show why the stock deserves another look. In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, LSPD reported revenue of US$290.8 million and gross profit of US$129.1 million, both up 15% year over year and above its outlook.

Dax Dasilva, Lightspeed’s founder and chief executive officer, framed the year as a step in a larger reset. “Year one of our multi-year transformation was a resounding success with both Customer Location growth and GTV accelerating every quarter during the year,” he said in the quarterly press release.

The stronger number is cash flow. LSPD generated US$55.5 million in cash flow from operating activities and US$18.2 million in adjusted free cash flow for fiscal 2026, compared with negative figures the year before. That’s a meaningful shift. A company moving toward consistent free cash flow gets more control over its own future. It can invest in product, buy back shares, improve efficiency, and avoid depending on the market’s mood swings.

Looking ahead

LSPD stock’s growth engines also looked stronger. Across North American retail and European hospitality, revenue grew 24%, gross transaction volume rose 19%, and the company added roughly 3,200 net customer locations in the quarter.

Valuation also looks more reasonable than it once did. LSPD stock is not profitable on a traditional earnings basis, so a price-to-earnings ratio does not help much. Recent market data showed a market cap around $1.9 billion, which looks more grounded next to annual revenue of US$1.2 billion than the stock’s old premium ever did.

The risk is execution. LSPD still needs to prove it can sustain growth, expand margins, and keep customers in competitive markets. Payments, retail software, and restaurant technology are crowded spaces. Other players are not exactly sitting around knitting. Still, this is a better version of LSPD than investors saw a few years ago. The company now has clearer priorities, improving cash flow, and a founder-led turnaround with actual progress behind it.

Bottom line

A stock down about 28% from its 52-week high is not automatically cheap. Yet if LSPD stock keeps growing its customer base, expanding payments, and turning revenue into cash, long-term investors may look back at this pullback as one of the cleaner entry points in a messy but improving Canadian tech story.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Lightspeed Commerce. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

data center server racks glow with light
Tech Stocks

The AI Boom Needs Data Centres: 2 TSX Stocks to Watch Closely

| Aditya Raghunath

These two Canadian companies sit behind the scenes of the AI build-out, and both just posted numbers that back up…

Read more »

Data Center Engineer Using Laptop Computer crypto mining
Energy Stocks

1 Canadian Stock Set to Profit From Canada’s Data Centre Buildout

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

AI data centres may feel like software, but their massive power needs could make Brookfield Renewable a stealth winner.

Read more »

chip glows with a blue AI
Tech Stocks

How Your 2026 TFSA Contribution Could Grow to $280,000 or More

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Backed by strong long-term growth prospects, these two stocks have the potential to deliver multiple-fold returns, helping TFSA investors create…

Read more »

Meta buildout in Alberta and stocks to watch
Energy Stocks

The Sneaky Stocks to Profit From Meta’s $13 Billion Data Centre in Alberta

| Iain Butler and Nick Sciple

Meta just announced a US$13 billion AI data centre in Alberta — but the real investing story here isn't Meta…

Read more »

Data Center Engineer Using Laptop Computer crypto mining
Tech Stocks

The AI Boom Needs Data Centres: 2 TSX Stocks to Watch Closely

| Aditya Raghunath

BIP and Celestica are riding the AI data centre boom. Here's why these two TSX stocks deserve a spot on…

Read more »

Data center woman holding laptop
Tech Stocks

Data Centre Spending Is Heating Up: 2 Canadian Stocks to Buy

| Jitendra Parashar

Data centre spending is rising fast, and these two Canadian growth stocks look ready to benefit.

Read more »

The letters AI glowing on a circuit board processor.
Tech Stocks

1 Canadian Stock Set to Make a Fortune from Canada’s Data Centre Buildout

| Sneha Nahata

This AI infrastructure stock is benefitting from solid demand for its advanced networking and data centre solutions.

Read more »

woman stares at chocolate layer cake
Tech Stocks

What’s the Average TFSA Balance at Age 30 in Canada?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A $16,760 TFSA at 30 is close to the national average, and the real advantage is the decades of compounding…

Read more »