Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Are You Using Your TFSA the Right Way? Many Canadians Aren’t

Are You Using Your TFSA the Right Way? Many Canadians Aren’t

A TFSA offers powerful benefits, so it’s best not to waste them on low-returning investments.

Posted by
Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®
Tony turned a series of 2017 marijuana stock losses into a freelance career advocating for ETF investing. He currently holds a Master’s in Risk Management from Columbia University and is a Certified ETF Advisor (CETF®). Tony is the founder of ETF Portfolio Blueprint (etfportfolioblueprint.com) and the Lead ETF Analyst for ETF Central, a partnership between Trackinsight and the NYSE. His analysis has also been featured in publications like Kiplinger, 24/7 Wall St., U.S. News & World Report, TheStreet, and Benzinga. Tony also provides independent content and marketing consulting services to various Canadian and U.S. ETF issuers. His editorial opinions for The Motley Fool remain independent and objective.
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Using a TFSA exclusively for GICs or cash may not be the best use of limited tax-free contribution room.
  • TFSA, RRSP, FHSA, and non-registered accounts all have their place depending on your financial goals and tax situation.
  • XEQT provides a globally diversified, low-cost, 100% equity portfolio that is well suited for long-term tax-free compounding.

The Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is one of the best investing tools Canadians have. Unfortunately, many people use it in one of the least effective ways possible. They fill it with guaranteed investment certificates (GICs) because of the word “savings” in the name.

For an emergency fund, that approach is perfectly reasonable. But that emergency fund does not necessarily need to sit inside your TFSA. Sheltering a roughly 2.5% savings rate or GIC yield from income tax is nice, but TFSA contribution room is limited. Once it is used, it becomes much harder to shelter larger long-term gains from taxes.

Personally, I would rather save that valuable tax-free space for investments that have the potential to compound significantly over many years. In other words, do not waste premium tax shelter on modest interest income if you can use it for much bigger fish.

ETF stands for Exchange Traded Fund

Source: Getty Images

When should you use a TFSA?

The answer depends on your situation. For many Canadians, the TFSA should be one of the highest priorities because investment growth and withdrawals are completely tax free.

That said, there are exceptions. Higher-income earners may benefit more from prioritizing a Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) because of the upfront tax deduction. Canadians saving specifically for their first home should also consider the First Home Savings Account (FHSA), which combines many of the advantages of both the TFSA and RRSP.

The important point is that TFSA contribution room is limited. For 2026, Canadians received another $7,000 worth of contribution room. While saving enough to maximize that annual limit is not always easy, the target itself is manageable for many households with consistent saving habits. The sooner those contributions are invested, the longer tax-free compounding has to work.

A simple ETF for long-term compounding

If the goal is maximizing long-term growth, one of my favourite options is the iShares Core Equity ETF Portfolio (TSX:XEQT).

XEQT takes an extremely simple approach. It maintains a 100% equity portfolio spread across thousands of companies in Canada, the United States, international developed markets, and emerging markets through several underlying index funds. The ETF automatically maintains its target geographic allocation, so investors never need to decide which country or region deserves more money.

Costs remain low as well. XEQT charges a management expense ratio (MER) of approximately 0.20%, or $20 in annual fee drag per $10,000 invested, allowing investors to keep more of their long-term returns.

For investors with decades before retirement, the strategy can be remarkably uncomplicated. Buy regularly, reinvest the distributions, and buy more shares every time additional TFSA contribution room becomes available. Then leave the ETF alone and let compounding do the heavy lifting over the long term!

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

infrastructure like highways enables economic growth
Top TSX Stocks

3 Canadian Stocks That Could Thrive in the Infrastructure Boom

| Demetris Afxentiou

These Canadian stocks are positioned to benefit as governments and businesses invest heavily in infrastructure upgrades and expansion.

Read more »

concept of growth
Dividend Stocks

2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Own for the Next 10 Years

| Christopher Liew, CFA

These two high-yield dividend stocks can generate compounding returns and provide income stability over the next 10 years or more.

Read more »

dividend growth for passive income
Dividend Stocks

The Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now for Unbeatable Income

| Joey Frenette

SmartCentres REIT (TSX:SRU.UN) and another stellar dividend play worth buying for unstoppable passive income.

Read more »

Printing canadian dollar bills on a print machine
Stocks for Beginners

Got $10,000? Turn Your TFSA Into a Cash-Pumping Machine

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A $10,000 TFSA can start producing tax-free dividends right away, and BMO could be a solid “first gear” stock to…

Read more »

data center server racks glow with light
Stocks for Beginners

1 Canadian Company Set to Make a Fortune From the $650 Billion Data Centre Buildout

| Jitendra Parashar

With data centre investment accelerating around the world, this TSX stock is building the electrical backbone needed to power the…

Read more »

Abstract technology background image with standing businessman
Dividend Stocks

A Canadian Company Set to Make a Fortune From the $650 Billion Data Centre Buildout

| Andrew Button

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSX:BIP.UN) could benefit from Canada's data centre buildout.

Read more »

middle-aged couple work together on laptop
Investing

Here’s What the Typical Canadian’s TFSA Balance Looks Like at Age 60

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

Here's how much the average Canadian 60-year old has in their TFSA, and which ETF might be suitable for this…

Read more »

person on phone leaning against outside wall with scenic view at airbnb rental property
Dividend Stocks

1 Magnificent Canadian Stock Down 17% to Buy and Hold for Decades

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

BCE’s dividend reset and share-price slump may be the painful setup that creates a better long-term entry point.

Read more »