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2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Own for the Next 10 Years

These two high-yield dividend stocks can generate compounding returns and provide income stability over the next 10 years or more.

Posted by
Christopher Liew, CFA
Christopher is a CFA Charterholder and a former financial advisor at RBC.
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Key Points
  • Pair Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX:BEP.UN) and Rogers Communications (TSX:RCI.B) as a 10‑year income-growth combo: BEP.UN is a global renewables operator (4.86% yield) with FFO +19% (Q1) and a 5–9% distribution growth target.
  • Rogers (4.3% yield) provides connectivity cash flow plus a potential upside from sports/media assets after strong Q1 results (revenue +10%, net income +72%, FCF +32%), offering a turnaround catalyst alongside steady dividends.
  • Both names carry market volatility but together balance sustainable cash distributions and long‑term growth drivers, making them suitable core holdings for patient dividend investors.

Dividend investing is never a casual undertaking or an impulse decision. The primary objective is to put hard-earned money to work and generate compounding returns that lead to serious wealth.

However, the two most important aspects of this investing strategy are portfolio construction and the holding period. While a high yield is highly desirable, a three-to-five-year horizon won’t cut it if you want sustainable, long-term income streams.

A cohesive combination today is Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX:BEP.UN) and Rogers Communications (TSX:RCI.B). These two high-yield dividend stocks are ideal to own for the next 10 years.

concept of growth

Source: Getty Images

Significant tailwinds

Expect Brookfield Renewable Partners to perform well as demand for clean energy intensifies and the AI buildup accelerates. The $13.9 billion company owns and operates renewable energy assets such as hydro, solar, and wind. It provides power solutions in 25 countries.  

Thus far, BEP.UN has endured market volatility. At $45.85 per share, current investors enjoy a 26.5% year-to-date gain and partake in the 4.9% dividend. The trailing one-year price return is plus-38%. Management targets a 5% to 9% annual distribution growth.

In Q1 2026, net loss rose to US$229 million from US$197 million in Q1 2025. However, funds from operations (FFO) rose 19% year-over-year to a record US$375 million. Connor Teskey, CEO of Brookfield Renewable, credits the diverse global fleet, and contracted, inflation-linked cash flows for the strong financial and operational results.

Other business highlights during the quarter included the acquisition of renewable energy company Boralex and the sale of US$3 billion in assets. Brookfield also advanced key workstreams to support new nuclear deployment at Westinghouse. It has a 51% controlling interest in the nuclear services company.   

Electrification, reindustrialization, and digitalization powered by renewables are significant tailwinds. Teskey said, “Growing energy demand is now occurring alongside a renewed focus on energy security.” The company aims to deploy $9 billion to $10 billion in capital over the next five years.

“In an environment with strong demand for low-cost, quick-to-market, and increasingly locally sourced energy, we are well positioned to deliver sustainable long-term cash flow growth for our investors,” added Teskey. He assures that Brookfield will continue to strengthen its balance sheet and liquidity position while pursuing financing opportunities across the business.

Turnaround on the horizon

Rogers Communications reported strong financial results in Q1 2026 but continues to lament the “very substantial unrecognized value” of its world-class sports assets. In the three months ending March 31, 2026, total revenue and net income rose 10% and 72% to $5.5 billion and $482 million, respectively, compared to Q1 2025. Free cash flow increased 32% to $776 million from a year ago.

At $46.58 per share, RCI.B is down 8.4% year-to-date. However, the 4.3% dividend yield compensates for the slump. The turnaround could come once Rogers takes full control of Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment (MLSE). On July 6, 2026, it agreed to buy the 25% ownership stake of Kilmer Sports.

Tony Staffieri, CEO of Rogers, said, “The strategic value of our sports business is even greater when you combine it with our core connectivity business.” He expects investors to see the true worth of Rogers’ sports and media holdings.

Income stability

Brookfield Renewable Partners and Rogers Communications are not immune to market volatility. However, the dividend stocks will enable investors to ride the compounding curve and secure income stability for the next decade or more.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Renewable Partners and Rogers Communications. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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