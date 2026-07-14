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Got $10,000? Turn Your TFSA Into a Cash-Pumping Machine

A $10,000 TFSA can start producing tax-free dividends right away, and BMO could be a solid “first gear” stock to build on.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points

A Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) can feel a little magical when the cash starts arriving tax-free. Not fairy-tale magical. No woodland creatures will file your taxes. Still, dividend income that can grow and compound without adding to taxable income is about as close as personal finance gets to a tidy little trick.

Printing canadian dollar bills on a print machine

Source: Getty Images

Getting started

The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) says TFSA contributions and income earned inside the account, including dividends and capital gains, are generally tax-free even when withdrawn. That’s why the account works so well for investors who want income today, income later, or a retirement cushion that does not come with a tax-season ambush.

The one catch is contribution room. The CRA says the 2026 TFSA dollar limit is $7,000, added on January 1, 2026. So a $10,000 TFSA investment only works if an investor already has enough unused contribution room carried forward. Otherwise, the CRA may show up with penalties, and nobody wants their passive income interrupted by tax math in a bad mood.

So what can $10,000 actually do? It won’t replace a paycheque, but it can start a cash machine. Reinvest the dividends, add new contributions, and let time do the heavy lifting. Very rude of time to be slow, but it does work. Investors looking for a dependable Canadian dividend stock to start with should consider Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO).

BMO

BMO stock is one of Canada’s Big Six banks, with operations in personal and commercial banking, wealth management, capital markets, and U.S. banking. That gives it several ways to earn money as households borrow, businesses expand, clients invest, and markets recover.

The dividend case looks solid. BMO declared a quarterly dividend of $1.71 per common share for the third quarter of fiscal 2026, up four cents from the prior quarter and higher than the year before. That brings the dividend yield to about 2.8%. At about $10,000 invested, that could bring in strong income each year.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
BMO$251.1539$6.84$266.76Quarterly$9,794.85

That figure may not sound huge. It is not supposed to be huge yet. The first goal is to build the machine. A $10,000 investment can buy the first parts. Future contributions and reinvested dividends can keep adding gears.

Numbers don’t lie

The latest earnings support the income story. In the second quarter of 2026, BMO stock reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $3.67, up from $2.62 a year earlier. Adjusted return on equity improved to 13.5%, while provisions for credit losses fell to $739 million from $1.1 billion.

That is the number combination investors should like. Higher earnings, better profitability, and lower credit provisions give BMO more room to support dividends and invest in growth. Banks do not need to be thrilling. They need to keep earning money without setting off alarms. The valuation also looks reasonable for a blue-chip bank. BMO stock trades at about 19.3 times earnings at writing. So not bargain-bin cheap, but investors are paying for a large Canadian bank with dividend growth, improving credit trends, and a long operating history.

The risk is the economy. If unemployment rises, borrowers fall behind, or commercial credit weakens, BMO stock could need to set aside more money for loan losses. Its U.S. business also adds exposure to another economy, another regulator, and another set of headaches. Banks may look sturdy, but they still feel recessions in their bones.

Bottom line

Still, BMO stock looks like a strong TFSA stock for investors who want income with room to grow. A $10,000 investment will not flood the account with cash overnight. It can, however, start producing tax-free dividends from a business built to last.

A TFSA cash machine does not begin with a giant payout. It begins with the first reliable payment, then the next one, then the next contribution after that.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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