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1 Undervalued Canadian Dividend Stock I’d Buy Now and Hold for Years

Magna’s stock is near a 52-week high, but rising profits, cash flow, and buybacks could mean it’s still undervalued.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • A stock can be near a 52-week high and still be cheap if profits are growing faster.
  • Magna is boosting earnings and cash flow even while global car production is down.
  • Dividend growth plus buybacks can beat a flashy yield, but Magna still faces auto-industry risks.

A stock can trade near a 52-week high and still be undervalued. It sounds suspiciously like market logic after three coffees, yet a rising share price doesn’t automatically mean investors have missed the opportunity.

cookies stack up for growing profit

Source: Getty Images

What to consider

Value depends on what investors receive for the price. If earnings, free cash flow, and dividends are growing faster than the stock, the valuation can remain attractive even after a rally. A $100 stock earning $10 is cheaper than a $40 stock earning $2, regardless of which price looks friendlier.

Dividend investors should therefore look beyond yield alone. A lower payout supported by growing earnings can produce more long-term wealth than an enormous yield consuming nearly every available dollar. Reinvestment adds another advantage because each new share begins producing its own dividends.

Cyclical companies can make this search particularly interesting. Investors often avoid them when demand looks uncertain, allowing the valuation to remain low even as management improves margins and cash flow. One Canadian manufacturer currently offers exactly that slightly awkward combination.

MG

Magna International (TSX:MG) is one of the world’s largest automotive suppliers. It manufactures vehicle bodies, chassis, seating, powertrain systems, mirrors, electronics, and driver-assistance technology for major automakers around the globe.

That enormous product range gives Magna stock exposure to conventional, hybrid, and electric vehicles without requiring it to guess which shiny new model consumers will want next Tuesday. Automakers still need suppliers capable of manufacturing complicated components at tremendous scale, whichever powertrain eventually wins.

Magna stock’s first-quarter results showed why the stock could deserve a higher valuation. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) jumped 77% to US$1.38, while its adjusted operating margin improved by 1.9 percentage points to 5.4%. The company delivered that progress even as global light-vehicle production declined 7%.

Free cash flow also improved to US$372 million from negative US$313 million one year earlier. That cash can support investment, debt reduction, dividends, and share repurchases, giving management several ways to increase value without waiting for vehicle sales to become thrilling again.

More to come

Magna stock expects 2026 adjusted earnings of US$6.25 to US$7.25 per share and free cash flow between US$1.6 billion and US$1.8 billion. At a recent share price of $93, the stock trades near 27.8 times earnings at writing.

Management is also shrinking the share count. Magna stock entered 2026 intending to repurchase the remaining roughly 22 million shares available under its authorization and spent US$440 million on buybacks during the first quarter. Fewer shares allow each remaining investor to own a slightly larger portion of future earnings.

The quarterly dividend increased to US$0.495 per share in February, coming to $2.73 annually, marking Magna stock’s 16th consecutive year of dividend growth. Exchange rates affect the Canadian-dollar payment, but the stock currently yields approximately 2.9%. That won’t make income investors faint with excitement, although the combination of dividend growth, buybacks, and a low earnings multiple is considerably more useful than yield alone.

Foolish takeaway

Now of course, Magna stock remains tied to global vehicle production. Tariffs, recessions, factory shutdowns, weaker Chinese demand, or disappointing electric-vehicle programs could reduce sales and squeeze margins. Automakers also possess considerable negotiating power, while expensive product launches don’t always proceed politely.

Those risks explain part of the discount, so Magna stock shouldn’t replace a diversified collection of Canadian dividend stocks. Investors buying stocks in Canada could instead build the position gradually before adding during future industry pullbacks.

Yet if Magna stock keeps expanding margins, converting earnings into cash, and removing shares from circulation, today’s valuation may prove much more important than whether the stock happens to be near a recent high. Years from now, investors could own a leaner company producing considerably more earnings and dividends per share.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Magna International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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