Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » How Many Canadians Actually Hit That $109,000 TFSA Milestone?

How Many Canadians Actually Hit That $109,000 TFSA Milestone?

Understand the implications of the TFSA contribution limit increase and the significance of the $109,000 savings milestone.

Posted by
Puja Tayal
Puja Tayal has been writing for Motley Fool Canada since 2020. Her love for writing inspired her to start a college newsletter. With a Bachelors's degree in Finance and Accounting and CFA Level 1, Puja strives to transform stock discussions into breakfast table chats through her articles. A movie buff and a finance geek, Puja weaves superheroes, cartoons, and novels to tell you a story touching different aspects of investing, from portfolio and tax planning to retirement savings. Follow her on Twitter for more stories.
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Reaching the $109,000 TFSA Contribution Milestone: As of 2026, Canadians who maxed their TFSA contributions annually since its inception could have contributed up to $109,000; utilizing the full potential of TFSA involves investing in high-growth stocks for tax-free returns instead of merely saving cash.
  • Strategies for Optimizing TFSA Investment: For those with unused TFSA room, focusing on high-growth and dividend-yielding stocks like Manulife Financial can generate significant tax-free gains and dividends.

When the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) announced the $7,000 Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) contribution limit for 2026, it set the new milestone of $109,000. What is this number? If you turned 18 in the year 2009, when the TFSA was introduced, never lived abroad, and maxed your TFSA contribution limit every single year, you would have accumulated $109,000 by 2026. That is the maximum a Canadian aged 35 and above can contribute to their TFSA. It has become a milestone or a benchmark.

Runner on the start line

Source: Getty Images

How many Canadians actually hit the $109,000 TFSA milestone

The available TFSA statistics show average figures, and the $109,000 milestone is an outlier. So even if a few Canadians achieved this milestone, it is difficult to get that number from publicly available TFSA statistics.

While we cannot know the exact number, we can use the available data to get a rough picture of how Canadians are using their TFSA to the fullest. Note that the $109,000 TFSA milestone is about the contributions you make. If you invest this money in high-growth stocks, the average balance of your TFSA can be higher.

By age: According to the latest statistics, which are for the 2024 tax year when the TFSA milestone was $95,000, Canadians aged 80 and above have the highest average TFSA balance of $76,782. This figure can be skewed, as many of them could be in the low-income bracket and would have withdrawn a significant amount to fund their retirement.

By Income: Canadians earning $250,000 and above have the highest average balance of $90,302. That number is pretty close to the 2024 milestone of $95,000. This shows that high-income earners are closer to the TFSA milestone. However, it cannot be said with certainty that this was only their contribution. They could have earned from stock investments that increased their TFSA balance.  

How can you achieve the TFSA milestone without investing $109,000

If you are 35 and above, have lived all your life in Canada, and never invested in a TFSA, you have a $109,000 contribution room. It doesn’t mean you have to invest that much in one go to play catch-up on the lost years. You can invest as much as possible from your annual income and accelerate your investments. Canadians in the $250,000 and above income bracket had an average TFSA contribution of $18,282 in 2024.

Many Canadians don’t use the TFSA to its true potential. They use it as a normal savings account and let the money sit idle. Do not be confused by the name. The money you put in a TFSA can be used to buy stocks trading on the TSX, NASDAQ, and NYSE. The dividends and capital gains from Canadian stocks are tax-free.

So the TFSA doesn’t allow you to deduct contributions from taxable income, but it allows you to earn as much as you can earn from investments tax-free. It means if you had invested $10,000 in Manulife Financial (TSX:MFC) back in January 2023, its value today is $23,057. If you sell them today, the capital gain is tax-free. Moreover, the dividends it paid are also tax-free.

A $10,000 investment generated $13,057 in unrealized gains and $2,275 in cumulative dividends, which were paid out in three and a half years.

StockPurchase price Jan 2023No. of shares purchasedShare price in July 2026July 2026 valueCapital gain
Manulife Financial$25.40393$58.67$23,057.31$13,057.31
Dividend ComponentYearNo. of SharesDividend Per ShareDividend AmountTotal Dividend
2023393$1.76$691.68
2024393$1.60$628.80
2025393$1.46$573.78
6 Months 2026393$0.97$381.21$2,275.47
Total Investment Income$15,332.78

Investor takeaway

The optimal use of a TFSA is investing in high-growth stocks and staying invested instead of withdrawing the money. The dividends can be reinvested, and proceeds from a stock sale can be used to buy other promising stocks.

Related Topics:

Fool contributor Puja Tayal has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Data Center Engineer Using Laptop Computer crypto mining
Dividend Stocks

A 4.7% TFSA Pick That Pays Consistent Cash

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

TFSA investors, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is yielding almost 5% as it benefits from bullish trends in its areas of focus.

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

Canadians: How Much Money Should Be in a TFSA to Retire?

| Adam Othman

Learn what the ideal TFSA amount should be when you retire and how you can use stock market investing to…

Read more »

Group of people network together with connected devices
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Dividend Giants to Buy With Rates on Hold

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

BCE and Telus are high-yield stocks that are adapting to a difficult telecom environment, while finding areas of growth along…

Read more »

Piggy bank with word TFSA for tax-free savings accounts.
Dividend Stocks

The TFSA Balance Canadians May Need to Retire Comfortably

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A TFSA can turn retirement savings into tax-free options, not just a bigger account balance.

Read more »

Person uses a tablet in a blurred warehouse as background
Dividend Stocks

How to Use a TFSA to Bring in $1,000 a Month Tax-Free

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A $1,000-a-month tax-free TFSA “paycheque” is possible, but it takes a big balance and patient investing.

Read more »

woman holding steering wheel is nervous about the future
Dividend Stocks

How Much the Average 45-Year-Old Canadian Has in Their TFSA and RRSP

| Jitendra Parashar

The average 45-year-old Canadian has about $40,500 in a TFSA and $173,500 in an RRSP and related registered accounts. Here…

Read more »

Canadian Dollars bills
Dividend Stocks

3.25% Monthly Income: Today’s Perfect TFSA Stock

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given its resilient business model and long-term growth prospects, Northland Power is well-positioned to deliver both capital appreciation and steady…

Read more »

dividend stocks are a good way to earn passive income
Dividend Stocks

Your 2026 TFSA Game Plan: How to Turn the Contribution Room Into Monthly Cash

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their solid underlying businesses, improving financial positions, and long-term growth initiatives, these two monthly-paying dividend stocks could boost your…

Read more »