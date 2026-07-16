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2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Own for a Decade

These high-yield dividend stocks are keepers for the next decade for growing passive income and long-term returns.

Posted by
Kay Ng
Kay began investing in dividend stocks around 2008 via the concept of value investing. Since then, she has expanded into growth investing, including in small caps. Her passion for investing has only grown over the years! After graduating from UBC with a BSc in Computer Science, she took university courses in financial markets, finance, and financial accounting. She has contributed her works to Motley Fool, Sure Dividend, and Seeking Alpha.
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Key Points
  • Buy-and-hold dividend investing can compound returns and deliver growing passive income over decades, rather than chasing short-term market moves.
  • Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) and Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM) yield about 4.2% and 4.1% respectively — CNQ offers long‑life oil‑sands assets and 25 years of dividend increases with ~17% analyst upside, while BAM’s fee‑based, asset‑light model and >US$1T AUM produce durable recurring cash flows with ~15% analyst upside.
  • Both firms combine yields above 4%, shareholder‑friendly management, and durable competitive advantages, making them strong candidates for dependable income and long‑term total returns.

Long-term investing rewards patience. By owning high-quality businesses for many years, investors can benefit from compounding returns while collecting a growing stream of passive income. Instead of chasing short-term market movement, buying reliable dividend stocks and holding them through market cycles can be a powerful wealth-building strategy.

With the Canadian stock market yielding just over 2%, based on the iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF, income investors may want to look beyond the index for higher yields. Here are two high-quality Canadian dividend stocks that combine attractive income with the potential to deliver solid total returns over the next decade (and beyond).

Income and growth financial chart

Source: Getty Images

Canadian Natural Resources: A dividend machine

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) jumps out as one of Canada’s premier energy companies thanks to its massive, long-life asset base, low-cost operations, and disciplined approach to capital allocation. These strengths enable it to generate substantial free cash flow across a wide range of commodity price environments.

A key competitive advantage is its oil sands and thermal operations, which require relatively little reinvestment to maintain production. With approximately 30 years of reserve life and minimal production declines, these assets provide exceptional long-term visibility and support consistent cash generation.

The company also benefits from a diversified production mix that includes light and heavy crude oil, synthetic crude, and natural gas. This diversification helps reduce the impact of fluctuations in any single commodity market.

Perhaps most impressive is management’s commitment to financial discipline. By maintaining a solid balance sheet and conservative leverage, Canadian Natural Resources has built a remarkable record of rewarding shareholders. The company has increased its dividend for 25 consecutive years, with dividend growth averaging roughly 20% annually over the past two decades.

Trading at about $60 per share, CNQ offers a dividend yield of nearly 4.2%. Combined with analyst expectations for more than 17% near-term upside, the stock appears reasonably valued for investors seeking both income and capital appreciation.

Brookfield Asset Management: Durable cash flows

Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM) offers a different but equally compelling long-term investment opportunity. As a global alternative asset manager, its asset-light, fee-based business model generates recurring, high-margin revenue without the capital intensity of owning large physical assets.

Approximately 95% of Brookfield’s fee-related earnings come from long-term or perpetual capital, making its cash flows relatively resilient during periods of market volatility. In addition to stable management fees, the company can earn lucrative performance fees when investment returns exceed agreed benchmarks.

Managing more than US$1 trillion in assets also gives Brookfield a significant competitive edge. Its scale, global reputation, and close relationship with Brookfield provide access to proprietary investment opportunities and make fundraising more efficient than for many competitors.

At under $69 per share, BAM offers a dividend yield of about 4.1%. With analysts forecasting roughly 15% upside, investors have the opportunity to earn an attractive income while participating in the long-term growth of alternative asset management.

Investor takeaway

Canadian Natural Resources and Brookfield Asset Management possess durable competitive advantages, shareholder-friendly management teams, and business models built to withstand changing market conditions. Their dividend yields above 4%, histories of disciplined execution, and long-term growth prospects make them compelling candidates for investors seeking dependable passive income. For those building a portfolio designed to generate wealth over the next decade (and beyond), these two Canadian dividend stocks deserve serious consideration.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has positions in Brookfield Asset Management, Brookfield Corporation, and Canadian Natural Resources. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Brookfield Corporation. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Asset Management and Canadian Natural Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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