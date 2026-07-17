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All It Takes Is $5,000 Invested in Each of These 3 Dividend Stocks to Help Generate Nearly $1,200 in Passive Income

These three high-yield dividend stocks could help you earn over $1,200 annually through dividends.

Posted by
Rajiv Nanjapla
Rajiv Nanjapla has been with Motley Fool Canada since July 2020. He has over eight years of experience in analyzing financial statements and writing financial research reports. His area of interest includes cannabis, retail, technology, and energy. He also holds a post-graduate diploma in finance and operations.
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Key Points
  • Investing in Telus, Automotive Properties REIT, and Vital Healthcare Property Trust offers robust opportunities for passive income, with attractive yields of 11.26%, 6.75%, and 6.52%, respectively, backed by strong operational performance and strategic expansions.
  • By leveraging growing demand for telecommunications, automotive dealerships, and healthcare real estate, these high-quality dividend stocks provide a solid foundation for generating reliable monthly income and capital appreciation.

Amid the current uncertain economic outlook, building a reliable passive income stream has become increasingly important. It can provide greater financial stability while helping offset the impact of persistent inflation. Among the various passive income strategies, investing in high-quality dividend stocks stands out as an effective option, as they offer the potential for regular income alongside long-term capital appreciation.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESINVESTMENTDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCY
T$14.86336$4,992.96$0.4184$140.58Monthly
APR.UN$12.17410$4,989.70$0.0685$28.09Monthly
VITL.UN$5.52905$4,995.60$0.03$27.15Monthly
Total$1,225.15Annually

A $5,000 investment in each of the following dividend stocks could generate more than $1,200 in annual passive income. With that in mind, let’s take a closer look at these income-generating opportunities.

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Telus

Amid the continued growth of automation, remote work and learning, and e-commerce, demand for telecommunications services remains strong, creating a favourable environment for telecom providers such as Telus (TSX:T). Driven by demand growth, the company plans to expand and enhance its network infrastructure with a $66 billion capital investment. These expansions could expand its customer base and support average revenue per user. Also, the company is expanding its AI-enabled services and expects to achieve $2 billion in revenue in 2028, representing 30% annualized growth from $800 million in 2025.

Along with financial growth, Telus is focusing on strengthening its balance sheet and has reduced its net debt-to-EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) to 3.5 times at the end of the first quarter from 3.9 times a year earlier. The company also expects to improve the metric further to 3.3 by the end of this year. Amid improving financial performance, a strengthened balance sheet, and healthier growth prospects, I believe Telus is well-equipped to continue paying dividends at a higher rate, making it an ideal buy for income-seeking investors. Meanwhile, Telus currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.42 per share, yielding 11.3%.

Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:APR.UN) is another high-yield dividend stock that I believe is well-suited for income-seeking investors. The REIT owns 95 strategically located automotive dealership and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) properties across major urban markets in Canada and the United States. Backed by its high-quality tenant base, Automotive Properties maintains strong occupancy and rent collection rates. Moreover, its long-term net lease agreements, many of which include inflation-linked rent escalators, generate stable, predictable cash flows regardless of broader economic conditions, thereby supporting consistent monthly distributions. The REIT currently pays a monthly distribution of $0.07 per unit, yielding 6.8% on a forward basis.

Meanwhile, the automotive dealership real estate market in Canada and the United States remains highly fragmented, providing significant opportunities for further expansion. In April, Automotive Properties acquired two automotive dealership properties in California for US$30.2 million, further strengthening its portfolio. Supported by its resilient business model, disciplined growth strategy, healthy payout ratio, and stable cash flow generation, I believe Automotive Properties is well-positioned to continue delivering attractive monthly distributions, making it an excellent choice for income-focused investors.

Vital Infrastructure Property Trust

Vital Healthcare Property Trust (TSX:VITL.UN) is my final pick for income-seeking investors. The REIT owns and operates 134 healthcare properties across North America, Brazil, Europe, and Australia. Its highly defensive portfolio, combined with long-term lease agreements and a predominantly government-backed tenant base, supports high occupancy rates, stable rental income, and predictable cash flows. This resilient business model enables the REIT to reward investors with an attractive monthly distribution, currently yielding 6.5%.

Looking ahead, Vital Healthcare is well-positioned to benefit from favourable demographic trends, including an aging population and rising healthcare spending, which continue to drive demand for healthcare real estate. At the same time, the REIT is enhancing its portfolio through a capital recycling strategy to improve asset quality and create long-term shareholder value. It recently generated approximately $145 million from the sale of 33 properties in the Netherlands and Germany and plans to use the proceeds to reduce debt and reinvest in higher-growth opportunities, particularly in North America.

Supported by its resilient cash flows, strengthening balance sheet, and long-term growth initiatives, I believe Vital Healthcare Property Trust is well-positioned to continue delivering attractive monthly distributions.

Fool contributor Rajiv Nanjapla has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, TELUS, and Vital Infrastructure Property Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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