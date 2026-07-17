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Just Released: 5 Top Stocks to Buy in August

August earnings season can cause prices to swing sharply, so focusing on durable businesses with clear earnings drivers can beat trying to time every headline.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • This five-stock mix balances income, cyclicality, and growth across banking (BMO), energy cash flow (Suncor), e-commerce growth (Shopify), insurance/wealth income (Manulife), and defensive consumer staples (Loblaw).
  • Each has a specific near-term earnings driver—improving bank credit trends, buybacks and integrated refining, strong revenue/free cash flow, Asian growth and dividends, and steady grocery/pharmacy demand.
  • The key risks are obvious too, economic slowdown for financials, oil volatility for Suncor, high valuation for Shopify, market sensitivity for Manulife, and competition for Loblaw, so buy in stages.

August can make even experienced investors second-guess themselves. Earnings season brings fresh numbers, summer trading can exaggerate price swings, and one unexpected headline can turn a calm morning into a very dramatic lunch.

Rather than predicting every short-term move, investors can focus on businesses producing stronger earnings today while building toward something larger. That approach creates room for income, recovery potential, and growth without leaning on the same familiar stocks yet again.

Investor reading the newspaper

Source: Getty Images

What makes a top stock?

A strong August buy needs more than a popular ticker. The company should have a durable business, a clear reason earnings could keep rising, and enough financial strength to survive when markets become less cooperative. Building a balanced mix when buying stocks in Canada also helps keep one disappointing quarter from sinking the whole plan.

With that balance in mind, I would consider Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO), Suncor Energy (TSX:SU), Shopify (TSX:SHOP), Manulife Financial (TSX:MFC), and Loblaw Companies (TSX:L).

Bank of Montreal

BMO offers both income and an improving earnings story. Second-quarter adjusted net income climbed 34% year over year to $2.7 billion, while provisions for credit losses declined. The bank also raised its quarterly dividend to $1.71 per share, giving investors more income while earnings recover.

Credit losses and slower loan growth remain risks, especially if the economy weakens. Still, BMO’s Canadian, U.S., wealth-management, and capital-markets businesses provide a steadier financial foundation before adding more cyclical energy exposure.

Suncor Energy

Suncor generated $4 billion in adjusted funds from operations during the first quarter, helped by stronger pricing, higher sales volumes, and its integrated upstream and refining operations. Management also increased planned 2026 share repurchases to nearly $4 billion.

Oil prices can pull earnings and the share price sharply in either direction, so Suncor won’t provide perfectly smooth returns. That commodity exposure makes the next stock’s digital growth particularly useful.

Shopify

Shopify stock’s first-quarter revenue jumped 34%, while the free cash flow margin reached 15%. Merchants processed more than US$100 billion in gross merchandise volume (GMV) during the quarter, showing how deeply Shopify stock now sits inside global commerce.

The valuation leaves little room for weak execution, and slower consumer spending could pressure merchants. However, Shopify stock’s expansion into artificial intelligence (AI)-powered commerce gives this group a growth engine, which pairs nicely with a more income-focused insurer.

Manulife Financial

Manulife produced $1.8 billion in first-quarter core earnings, up 8% year over year, while its Asian insurance operations continued delivering strong growth. The company combines insurance income with wealth management and a dividend that management increased earlier this year.

Market declines can pressure investment results, while wealth-management flows may change quickly. Even so, Manulife adds income and international exposure while the final company profiled brings more everyday Canadian spending to the portfolio.

Loblaw Companies

Loblaw’s first-quarter revenue rose 4.2%, while e-commerce sales climbed more than 20%. Its grocery banners, Shoppers Drug Mart locations, pharmacies, and PC Optimum program give it several ways to keep customers inside the business.

The shares aren’t cheap, and grocery competition remains intense. Still, Loblaw increased its dividend by 10%, marking 15 consecutive years of increases and strengthening its place among dependable Canadian blue-chip stocks.

Bottom line

BMO brings banking and income, Suncor adds energy cash flow, Shopify stock supplies growth, Manulife offers insurance exposure, and Loblaw provides defensive consumer strength. Investors could buy these stocks gradually through August, leaving room to take advantage if earnings season creates a better price.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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