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A 6.3% Dividend Stock That Pays Cash Every Month

Are you looking for reliable passive income? Discover why an under-the-radar PROREIT offers a compelling 6.3% monthly distribution trading at a discount.

Posted by
Brian Paradza, CFA
Brian is an investment writer and a Chartered Financial Analyst. He is an investing enthusiast who has regularly contributed to The Motley Fool Canada since 2017. He is also a contributor to TipRanks (www.tipranks.com). His work has been featured on InvestorPlace (www.investorplace.com) as well. You can follow Brian on X (formally Twitter) @brianparadza
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Key Points
  • PROREIT (TSX:PRV.UN) has successfully shifted its focus, with industrial assets now making up 93.5% of its total portfolio gross leasable area (GLA) and generating over 92% of its annual rent.
  • Management has swiftly deployed $107.3 million from a recent June 2026 equity raise within 30 days to close a major 17-property industrial acquisition, effectively mitigating cash drag and dilution.
  • The trust has reduced its leverage to 47.8% and currently trades at a 9.9% discount to its net asset value (NAV), offering a safer and undervalued entry point for income investors.

Just two months ago, investors hunting for juicy and reliable monthly dividend payouts could have locked in a 7% yield on Pro Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:PRV.UN). Following a near 12% rise in the Canadian REIT’s units as it executes for growth, that yield has shrunk to 6.3% today. But you can still invest in PROREIT for regular monthly passive income.

PROREIT has quietly executed an aggressive, accretive asset acquisition drive that could make its monthly distributions significantly safer for the second half of 2026. Let’s dig deeper into why this under-the-radar real estate play deserves a spot on your income radar.

concept of growth

Source: Getty Images

PROREIT’s industrial transformation

Founded in 2013, PROREIT has undergone a massive structural evolution. Mid-year 2019 saw the Canadian REIT operating as a diversified landlord with a 91-property portfolio of office, retail, and industrial assets spanning 4.4 million square feet of gross leasable area (GLA). This was before the COVID-19 pandemic altered real estate economics for office and some retail portfolios. Fast forward to today, and management has successfully transformed the trust through asset disposals and strategic acquisitions into a highly focused industrial heavyweight.

Following its recent $136.8 million acquisition of 17 industrial portfolios completed this month, PROREIT’s footprint has expanded to 126 properties covering 7.4 million square feet of GLA. This latest July transaction alone injected 771,159 square feet of premium industrial space into the mix. On a pro forma basis, industrial assets now command a staggering 93.5% of total portfolio GLA and generate 92.1% of the trust’s annual rent. Management firmly believes these additions will be immediately accretive to 2026 adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) per unit on a leverage-neutral basis.

Stellar capital deployment and organic growth

One of the biggest risks with REIT equity raises is “cash drag” — when a trust issues new units but lets the capital sit idle in a bank account while paying income distributions to every investor on the books. PROREIT’s management team just proved its agility in capital allocation.

After raising a $107.3 million equity financing package on June 10, 2026, the team has effectively deployed the cash within just 30 days to close the July acquisitions. This swift execution successfully mitigated the dilutive impact the new units would have otherwise caused to distributable cash flow per unit.

The short timeline matters to investors tracking PROREIT’s distribution safety. While the influx of new capital from the June raise might keep the trust’s AFFO payout ratio temporarily elevated for the second quarter, the payout rate should improve in the third quarter as newly acquired industrial properties begin generating fresh cash flow.

PROREIT’s current operational momentum is backed by solid fundamentals. First-quarter net operating income (NOI) increased 8.1% year over year, while funds from operations (FFO) surged 10.6%. Better yet, AFFO per unit rose 8% year over year to reinforce distribution safety, all while the portfolio maintained a strong 96% occupancy rate as of March 31, 2026. The trust is also capitalizing on massive rent growth momentum. It successfully re-leased 76.9% of its expiring 2026 GLA at a stellar average rent spread of 34.8% early this year.

A fortified balance sheet, discounted units

Growth is great, and it’s excellent when it doesn’t happen at the expense of financial health. Fortunately, PROREIT has been actively optimizing its capital structure. The trust has slashed its leverage from 58.3% in mid-2019 down to a more comfortable 47.8% heading into the second quarter of 2026. This optimized and fortified balance sheet gives management plenty of room for new borrowings if more high-quality assets hit the market.

While previous non-core property dispositions temporarily elevated the diluted AFFO payout rate to 97.4%, the underlying portfolio is much stronger today.

And the best part for Foolish investors? The market hasn’t fully priced this turnaround in yet. PROREIT units recently traded at a 9.9% discount to their most recent net asset value (NAV) of $7.96.

The Foolish bottom line

Investors shouldn’t expect a near-term distribution hike on PROREIT units as management remains laser-focused on building out a larger industrial property empire. However, if you are looking for a seemingly reliable, high-yielding monthly paycheque trading at a discount to its intrinsic value, PROREIT’s safer, pure-play industrial portfolio looks like an incredibly attractive place to park some capital for the second quarter of 2026.

Related Topics:

Fool contributor Brian Paradza has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Pro Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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