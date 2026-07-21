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A TFSA Stock With a 5% Yield and Reliable Monthly Paycheques

This TFSA stock would be more compelling for a high yield on a meaningful pullback.

Posted by
Kay Ng
Kay began investing in dividend stocks around 2008 via the concept of value investing. Since then, she has expanded into growth investing, including in small caps. Her passion for investing has only grown over the years! After graduating from UBC with a BSc in Computer Science, she took university courses in financial markets, finance, and financial accounting. She has contributed her works to Motley Fool, Sure Dividend, and Seeking Alpha.
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Key Points
  • RioCan REIT (TSX: REI.UN) offers about a 5% yield with monthly cash distributions supported by core FFO and a 74.8% payout ratio.
  • Its 167-property, grocery‑anchored portfolio (86% grocery tenants) concentrated in six major Canadian markets posts 98.6% retail occupancy and strong leasing gains.
  • Management targets ≥3.5% annual core‑FFO/unit growth (2026–28) and RioCan’s $1.3B liquidity and $9.4B unencumbered assets underpin balance‑sheet resilience. It'd be more compelling on pullbacks.

Investors looking to generate dependable passive income in a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) often prioritize investments that combine attractive yields with resilient underlying businesses. RioCan REIT (TSX:REI.UN) stands out as a solid option, offering a yield of about 5%, paid out as monthly cash distributions. Backed by a high-quality retail property portfolio and a disciplined long-term growth strategy, RioCan has the characteristics that income investors value.

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A high-quality portfolio supporting stable income

RioCan owns a diversified portfolio of 167 properties with approximately 32 million square feet of net leasable area. Its portfolio is designed to remain resilient across economic cycles, with 86% of its properties anchored by grocery stores — tenants that typically attract consistent customer traffic regardless of broader economic conditions.

The REIT’s properties are concentrated in Canada’s largest urban markets, including the Greater Toronto Area, Ottawa, Calgary, Edmonton, Montreal, and Vancouver. These six major markets generate approximately 92% of RioCan’s gross rental revenue, providing exposure to densely populated regions with long-term demand for well-located retail space. This strategic focus helps support occupancy, rental growth, and dependable cash flow for investors.

Strong operating performance and financial discipline

RioCan’s first-quarter results demonstrated that its portfolio continues to perform well. Retail committed occupancy remained exceptionally high at 98.6%, only slightly below the 98.7% reported a year earlier. Meanwhile, same-property net operating income increased 4.7%, an improvement from 3.6% in the prior-year period, reflecting healthy growth from its existing properties.

The REIT also continued to benefit from strong leasing fundamentals. Its blended leasing spread reached 23.1%, meaning newly signed leases generated substantially higher rents than expiring ones. In addition, rent per occupied square foot increased 3.9% year over year to $23.49, highlighting RioCan’s ability to steadily enhance rental income.

Financial strength further reinforces the investment case. RioCan reported adjusted spot debt-to-adjusted EBITDA of 8.9 times, while maintaining approximately $1.3 billion of available liquidity and $9.4 billion of unencumbered assets. These metrics provide meaningful financial flexibility to fund future opportunities and navigate changing market conditions.

Most importantly for income-focused investors, RioCan generated core funds from operations (FFO) of $0.39 per unit during the quarter, matching the prior year. Its core FFO payout ratio of 74.8% indicates that the monthly distribution remains comfortably supported by operating cash flow.

Growth potential complements the 5% yield

Management continues to position RioCan for sustainable long-term growth. President and CEO Jonathan Gitlin has emphasized portfolio simplification and disciplined capital recycling to strengthen the balance sheet while directing capital toward higher-return opportunities.

At its November 2025 Investor Day, management projected core FFO per-unit growth of at least 3.5% annually between 2026 and 2028, with a long-term objective of exceeding 5% annual growth through productive retail assets and disciplined capital allocation.

Trading at around $23 per unit at the time of writing, RioCan appears reasonably valued according to analysts while offering a distribution yield of roughly 5%. For TFSA investors seeking reliable monthly income with the potential for modest long-term growth, the REIT remains a solid candidate. Investors may find an even more compelling opportunity by purchasing shares during broader market pullbacks, when a lower entry price can increase both the yield and the margin of safety.

Investor takeaway

RioCan REIT combines a resilient, grocery-anchored property portfolio, consistently strong operating performance, prudent balance sheet management, and sustainable cash distributions. Its monthly payouts, yielding about 5%, and credible long-term growth outlook make it a solid choice for TFSA investors seeking dependable passive income.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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