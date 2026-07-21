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How I’d Structure My TFSA With $14,000 for Constant Income

Turn $14,000 of TFSA room into two monthly payers that could send about $48 back into your account every month.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • Split $14,000 between Exchange Income and SmartCentres to target about $574 yearly income, paid monthly.
  • EIF offers lower yield but stronger business growth, while SRU.UN provides most of the immediate cash flow.
  • Both dividends carry risks, so confirm TFSA room and don’t treat monthly payments as guaranteed.

Twelve tax-free paydays a year can turn a dormant $14,000 Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) balance into a portfolio that never really clocks out. Split between two monthly payers, that amount could send about $47.80 back into the account every month, even while the original investments remain in place. But, how can investors get there?

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account

Source: Getty Images

A monthly income rhythm

The 2026 TFSA dollar limit is $7,000, so investing $14,000 would require at least $7,000 of unused room from earlier years. That room carries forward, giving many Canadians the flexibility to invest more than the annual limit without overcontributing.

Once the money enters a TFSA, dividends, distributions, and capital gains can grow without Canadian tax. That shelter becomes especially useful when monthly payments get reinvested, since every new share can begin producing its own income.

To create that recurring cash flow without relying on one industry, I’d divide the money equally between Exchange Income Corporation (TSX:EIF) and SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:SRU.UN).

Exchange Income

EIF stock owns aviation, aerospace, and manufacturing businesses that provide services ranging from northern passenger flights and medevac transportation to surveillance and aircraft maintenance. Many of those operations serve remote communities or government customers, creating demand that doesn’t disappear simply because consumers tighten their wallets.

First-quarter revenue climbed 30% to a record $867 million, while adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) rose 28% to $166 million. Its trailing free-cash-flow payout ratio also improved to 57%, supporting the company’s $0.23 monthly dividend.

The shares have already enjoyed a substantial run, leaving the current yield near 2.2%. That lower yield buys access to faster earnings growth, which pairs well with a higher-paying real estate position.

SmartCentres

SmartCentres owns 200 properties across Canada, including 114 centres anchored by Walmart. Its necessity-focused tenants help bring shoppers onto the properties regularly, while a large land portfolio gives the real estate investment trust (REIT) room to add housing, self-storage, and mixed-use developments.

Committed occupancy reached 97.6% at the end of the first quarter and subsequently climbed to 98%. SmartCentres pays $0.15 per unit monthly, equal to $1.85 annually and a yield near 6.1% at the recent unit price.

That larger distribution supplies most of the immediate income, while EIF stock brings stronger operating growth. Together, the two holdings create a more balanced approach than simply chasing the highest name among Canadian monthly dividend stocks.

The $14,000 plan

Investing roughly $7,000 in each company would produce about $573.63 annually, assuming both payments remain unchanged. That works out to approximately $47.80 per month.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
TSX:EIF$131.0653$2.76$146.28Monthly$6,946.18
TSX:SRU.UN$30.26231$1.85$427.35Monthly$6,990.06
TOTAL$573.63$13,936.24

There are risks that come with the cash. EIF stock must integrate acquisitions while managing aircraft, fuel, and contract risks. SmartCentres carries substantial debt and depends heavily on major tenants, while higher borrowing costs could slow its development plans. Monthly payments may feel dependable, but neither company guarantees them.

Bottom line

EIF stock offers expanding aerospace and essential aviation operations, while SmartCentres supplies a larger yield backed by highly occupied Canadian retail properties. Reinvesting their monthly payments could steadily add shares, turning $14,000 today into a much stronger income stream by retirement.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust and Walmart. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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