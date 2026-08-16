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I’m Building a $20,000 TFSA That Pays Me Almost Every Month

If I had $20,000, here is how I would structure a TFSA portfolio to earn nearly $70 per month of extra passive income.

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Robin Brown
Robin Brown has been a Motley Fool contributor since January 2020. He has lived in Canada, Norway, and Australia where he studied theology and business management. Robin works as a commercial real estate manager, as well as an investment research advisor for a private investment manager. Today, he provides equity research and analysis for a private family office. He enjoys traveling, hiking, fishing, and spending time with his wife and children.
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Key Points
  • TFSA Portfolio Composition: Invest $5,000 each in Pembina Pipeline, Granite REIT, Propel Holdings, and Topaz Energy for a balanced income and growth portfolio.
  • Monthly Income Potential: These investments yield $17.88 (Pembina), $16.27 (Granite), $15.64 (Propel), and $18.90 (Topaz) monthly, totaling nearly $70 per month.
  • Diverse Growth Opportunities: Pembina offers stable infrastructure growth, Granite leverages prime logistics properties, Propel targets expanding fintech markets, and Topaz capitalizes on strong energy royalty assets.

The power of “tax-free” inside a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) can be life-changing over a lifetime. A TFSA can save you as much as 20% in taxes on your investment income over a year. While it might not be a lot in one year, it can add up in a big way over your lifetime.

You can build a TFSA income powerhouse with even a modest amount of cash. If I had $20,000, here is how I would structure a TFSA portfolio to earn nearly $70 per month of extra passive income.

dividend stocks are a good way to earn passive income

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Pembina Pipeline: A top income stock for a TFSA

The first stock I would buy for my TFSA is Pembina Pipeline (TSX:PPL). Now, it doesn’t pay a monthly dividend. Nonetheless, with a 4.4% yield, a $5,000 investment in Pembina would earn $53.66 quarterly or $17.88 averaged monthly.

Pembina is sitting at the perfect intersection of a great balance sheet and multiple growth opportunities. The company provides essential energy infrastructure across Western Canada.

Pembina has a high stream of contracted income that widely supports its dividend. Over the next five years, several major projects (LNG terminals, data centre powering, ethane extraction) will lead to attractive mid-single-digit growth. Its stock recently pulled back by 6%. It’s a great time to start a position.

Granite REIT: A top REIT

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:GRT.UN) is the next stock I’d buy for my TFSA. REITs are the perfect place to find monthly dividends. Granite yields 3.95%. A $5,000 investment would earn $16.27 monthly.

Granite just delivered a very solid quarter, where funds from operations (FFO) per unit increased by 12%. The company is projecting 6-8% FFO per unit growth for 2026.

Granite has modern logistics properties in great locations. Its steady investment strategy has continued to improve the quality of its portfolio. Its 98% occupancy is evidence of how well-run this REIT is. After a recent pullback, Granite is an attractive buy.

Propel: A fintech for a TFSA

Another stock I’d add to my TFSA is Propel Holdings (TSX:PRL). It’s a bit of a riskier play, but it also has considerably more growth than the others. It yields 3.9% today. A $5,000 investment would earn $46.92 quarterly or $15.64 monthly.

Propel provides small loans to non-prime consumers. Not only does it operate its own platform, but it also operates through smaller banks and alternative lenders.

It just delivered a solid quarter where revenue increased by 26%, and adjusted earnings per share rose by 28%. It continues to have several large markets to expand into. This is a volatile stock, so it is not for the faint of heart.

Topaz Energy: A low-risk energy stock

The last stock I would add to my TFSA is Topaz Energy (TSX:TPZ). It’s a way to get oil exposure, but without operational/production risk. It yields 4.55%. A $5,000 investment would earn $56.70 quarterly or $18.90 averaged monthly.

Topaz has a mix of energy infrastructure assets and royalty land assets. It gets a percentage of production on the royalty land. Its assets are in highly productive regions, which should support strong organic growth for the future.

Topaz has a record of regularly increasing its dividend. With a strong mix of assets, low operating costs, and a solid balance sheet, it should continue this record in the future.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCY
Pembina Pipeline$67.8673$0.735$53.66Quarterly
Granite REIT$90.3255$0.2958$16.27Monthly
Propel Holdings$27.11184$0.255$46.92Quarterly
Topaz Energy$30.77162$0.35$56.70Quarterly

Fool contributor Robin Brown has positions in Propel. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Propel. The Motley Fool recommends Granite Real Estate Investment Trust, Pembina Pipeline, and Topaz Energy. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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