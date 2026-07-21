Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Ignite Your TFSA Retirement Savings With This 7.7% Dividend Stock

Ignite Your TFSA Retirement Savings With This 7.7% Dividend Stock

Turn a single $7,000 TFSA contribution into about $45 a month in tax-free income from this 7.7%-yielding Canadian lender.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • A $7,000 TFSA investment in Atrium could pay about $538 a year, deposited monthly.
  • Atrium earns interest from mostly first mortgages, and the TFSA shelters that interest from tax.
  • The main risk is a real estate downturn, so don’t rely on Atrium alone for retirement income.

A $7,000 Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) investment can be one of the best ways to jumpstart retirement savings. In fact, it could generate about $538 in annual passive income from one Canadian stock. That works out to nearly $45 every month, with the income and future growth sheltered from Canadian tax. Retirement savings suddenly feel a little less sleepy.

pig shows concept of sustainable investing

Source: Getty Images

Why the TFSA works

The 2026 TFSA dollar limit is $7,000, although investors may have additional unused contribution room carried forward. Income earned inside a TFSA also won’t affect federal income-tested benefits, including Old Age Security (OAS).

That creates an ideal home for high-yield investments, especially when their payments would receive less favourable tax treatment outside the account. Still, a large yield only helps retirement savings when the company can continue supporting it.

That brings us to Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation (TSX:AI). Despite the ticker, this isn’t an artificial intelligence company. Atrium is one of Canada’s largest non-bank mortgage lenders, serving real estate borrowers in major urban markets across Ontario and Western Canada.

How Atrium makes money

Atrium lends primarily against residential and commercial real estate, then collects interest and fees from its mortgage portfolio. As a mortgage investment corporation, it distributes its taxable income to shareholders rather than paying corporate income tax on that income.

Those distributions are generally treated as interest income outside a registered account, making the TFSA particularly useful. Atrium currently pays $0.0775 per share each month, equal to $0.93 annually and a yield of about 7.7% at writing.

Can the dividend last?

AI stock earned $0.25 per share during the first quarter, enough to cover the $0.2325 in regular dividends paid across those three months. That coverage isn’t enormous, but mortgage investment corporations are designed to distribute most of their income rather than retain it.

The loan book also looks relatively conservative for a non-bank lender. First mortgages made up 95.3% of the portfolio, while the average loan-to-value ratio sat at 61.4%. That gives AI stock a buffer if property values weaken, although no lender gets to skip the credit cycle entirely.

Growth could come from outside its traditional markets. AI stock opened an Alberta office to expand into the Prairies, giving the company another source of potential loan originations while reducing its geographic concentration.

What $7,000 could generate

A $7,000 investment at $12.10 would purchase 578 full shares. That position could generate $44.80 each month, or $537.54 annually, assuming the regular dividend remains unchanged.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
AI$12.10578$0.93$537.54Monthly$6,993.80

AI stock has also declared year-end special dividends every year since its TSX listing, including $0.10 per share for 2025. Investors shouldn’t count on a special payment, but it can provide an extra boost when taxable income exceeds the regular distributions.

The risk

AI stock faces real estate and credit risk. Borrower defaults, falling property values, or weaker loan demand could reduce earnings, while declining mortgage rates may lower the return earned on new loans. AI stock also trades at roughly 12 times 2025 earnings, which looks reasonable rather than deeply discounted.

That makes diversification important when building a portfolio of Canadian dividend stocks. AI stock can supply meaningful income, but it shouldn’t carry an entire retirement plan alone.

Bottom line

AI stock combines a 7.7% yield, monthly payments, conservative mortgage underwriting, and the possibility of additional year-end income. TFSA investors comfortable with real estate credit risk could turn one annual contribution into more than $500 of tax-free passive income, then reinvest those payments while retirement remains years away.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

woman gazes forward out window to future
Dividend Stocks

Canadians: Here’s How Much You Need Saved in Your TFSA to Retire

| Demetris Afxentiou

Canadians may need roughly $500,000 in a TFSA to generate sufficient retirement income. Here's how to reach that goal.

Read more »

House models and one with REIT real estate investment trust.
Dividend Stocks

The Perfect TFSA Stock: A 5.1% Yield With Monthly Paycheques

| Jitendra Parashar

This monthly dividend stock offers a 5.1% yield, a resilient real estate portfolio, and steady growth that could make it…

Read more »

Canada Day fireworks over two Adirondack chairs on the wooden dock in Ontario, Canada
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Super-Stars That Look Strong On Pullbacks

| Andrew Walker

These stocks should be attractive to buy on dips.

Read more »

runner checks her biodata on smartwatch
Dividend Stocks

Here’s the Average Canadian TFSA at Age 50

| Jitendra Parashar

If your TFSA balance is below the average for Canadians in their early 50s, these two proven dividend stocks could…

Read more »

man in suit looks at a computer with an anxious expression
Dividend Stocks

Why I’d Choose This Dividend Stock Over Telus or BCE Any Day

| Joey Frenette

BCE (TSX:BCE) and Telus (TSX:T) are towering dividend payers, but there are less choppy value bets out there.

Read more »

The sun sets behind a power source
Dividend Stocks

One Canadian Dividend Stock Built to Hold in Any Market Condition

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Fortis is a North American utility stock that boasts a 52-year track record of rising dividends and resilience in all…

Read more »

middle-aged couple work together on laptop
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: 3 Strong Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold for Life

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Make your $7,000 TFSA contribution work for decades by buying three Canadian compounders you won’t panic-sell in a downturn.

Read more »

shopper buys items in bulk
Dividend Stocks

A TFSA Stock With a 5% Yield and Reliable Monthly Paycheques

| Kay Ng

This TFSA stock would be more compelling for a high yield on a meaningful pullback.

Read more »