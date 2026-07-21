TFSA Investors: 3 Strong Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold for Life

Make your $7,000 TFSA contribution work for decades by buying three Canadian compounders you won’t panic-sell in a downturn.

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CPKC owns a hard-to-replace rail network across Canada, the U.S., and Mexico, supporting long-run compounding.

Waste Connections and Couche-Tard sell essential services, so their earnings can stay resilient in weak economies.

A TFSA is best used for long-term growers, because gains and withdrawals stay tax-free and don’t affect benefits.

A $7,000 Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) contribution can buy much more than a year of dividends. Placed in businesses that keep expanding earnings, it can become the starting point for decades of tax-free growth. The challenge is finding companies that investors won’t feel pressured to sell during the next market tantrum.

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What belongs in a TFSA?

The best TFSA investments usually have long growth runways, durable competitive advantages, and management teams that reinvest capital wisely. Income and withdrawals from a TFSA don’t affect federal income-tested benefits, while investment gains won’t reduce future contribution room.

Those benefits become increasingly valuable as a holding grows, which makes quality more important than chasing the highest starting yield. With that long timeline in mind, I’d consider Waste Connections (TSX:WCN), Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD), and Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSX:CP).

Waste Connections

WCN stock provides collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services across Canada and the United States. Customers still need their garbage removed during recessions, inflation, and nearly every other economic inconvenience, giving the company a dependable stream of recurring revenue.

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That resilience showed in the first quarter, when adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) rose 8% to US$769.5 million. Its adjusted margin also reached 32.5%, showing that WCN stock can grow while protecting profitability.

The shares often trade at a premium, so investors may want to build the position gradually. Still, essential demand, disciplined acquisitions, and pricing power give WCN stock the steady foundation needed before adding a faster-moving consumer business.

Alimentation Couche-Tard

Couche-Tard operates convenience stores and fuel locations under brands including Circle K. Its enormous network creates purchasing power, while food, beverages, fuel, and everyday essentials bring customers back frequently.

Fourth-quarter gross profit climbed 19.4% to US$3.5 billion, while adjusted earnings per share (EPS) jumped 58.7%. Acquisitions helped, but organic convenience-store growth and stronger fuel margins also supported the improvement.

Fuel volumes and consumer spending can weaken, while large acquisitions always carry execution risk. Yet Couche-Tard has spent decades buying, improving, and integrating stores, which creates a useful bridge from everyday retail into irreplaceable transportation infrastructure.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City

CPKC owns the only single-line railway connecting Canada, the United States, and Mexico. That network moves grain, automobiles, energy products, consumer goods, and industrial materials across three major economies without handing freight to another railway at the border.

First-quarter revenue ton miles increased 2% even as revenue slipped during a difficult trade environment. The softer quarter wasn’t ideal, but the volume growth showed that customers continued using the network while tariff uncertainty disrupted North American commerce.

Railways remain sensitive to recessions, labour disruptions, and trade policy. However, rebuilding a competing continent-wide network would require an impressive amount of money, patience, and paperwork, which gives CPKC one of the strongest competitive positions among Canadian blue-chip stocks.

Bottom line

No stock deserves to sit untouched without an occasional review. WCN, Couche-Tard, and CPKC stock can still face valuation pressure, weaker demand, and execution problems.

Still, the three companies provide essential services, global consumer exposure, and a transportation network that competitors can’t easily copy. TFSA investors who buy gradually and hold through temporary setbacks could let these businesses compound tax-free for decades.