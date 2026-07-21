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TFSA Investors: 3 Strong Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold for Life

Make your $7,000 TFSA contribution work for decades by buying three Canadian compounders you won’t panic-sell in a downturn.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • A TFSA is best used for long-term growers, because gains and withdrawals stay tax-free and don’t affect benefits.
  • Waste Connections and Couche-Tard sell essential services, so their earnings can stay resilient in weak economies.
  • CPKC owns a hard-to-replace rail network across Canada, the U.S., and Mexico, supporting long-run compounding.

A $7,000 Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) contribution can buy much more than a year of dividends. Placed in businesses that keep expanding earnings, it can become the starting point for decades of tax-free growth. The challenge is finding companies that investors won’t feel pressured to sell during the next market tantrum.

middle-aged couple work together on laptop

Source: Getty Images

What belongs in a TFSA?

The best TFSA investments usually have long growth runways, durable competitive advantages, and management teams that reinvest capital wisely. Income and withdrawals from a TFSA don’t affect federal income-tested benefits, while investment gains won’t reduce future contribution room.

Those benefits become increasingly valuable as a holding grows, which makes quality more important than chasing the highest starting yield. With that long timeline in mind, I’d consider Waste Connections (TSX:WCN), Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD), and Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSX:CP).

Waste Connections

WCN stock provides collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services across Canada and the United States. Customers still need their garbage removed during recessions, inflation, and nearly every other economic inconvenience, giving the company a dependable stream of recurring revenue.

That resilience showed in the first quarter, when adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) rose 8% to US$769.5 million. Its adjusted margin also reached 32.5%, showing that WCN stock can grow while protecting profitability.

The shares often trade at a premium, so investors may want to build the position gradually. Still, essential demand, disciplined acquisitions, and pricing power give WCN stock the steady foundation needed before adding a faster-moving consumer business.

Alimentation Couche-Tard

Couche-Tard operates convenience stores and fuel locations under brands including Circle K. Its enormous network creates purchasing power, while food, beverages, fuel, and everyday essentials bring customers back frequently.

Fourth-quarter gross profit climbed 19.4% to US$3.5 billion, while adjusted earnings per share (EPS) jumped 58.7%. Acquisitions helped, but organic convenience-store growth and stronger fuel margins also supported the improvement.

Fuel volumes and consumer spending can weaken, while large acquisitions always carry execution risk. Yet Couche-Tard has spent decades buying, improving, and integrating stores, which creates a useful bridge from everyday retail into irreplaceable transportation infrastructure.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City

CPKC owns the only single-line railway connecting Canada, the United States, and Mexico. That network moves grain, automobiles, energy products, consumer goods, and industrial materials across three major economies without handing freight to another railway at the border.

First-quarter revenue ton miles increased 2% even as revenue slipped during a difficult trade environment. The softer quarter wasn’t ideal, but the volume growth showed that customers continued using the network while tariff uncertainty disrupted North American commerce.

Railways remain sensitive to recessions, labour disruptions, and trade policy. However, rebuilding a competing continent-wide network would require an impressive amount of money, patience, and paperwork, which gives CPKC one of the strongest competitive positions among Canadian blue-chip stocks.

Bottom line

No stock deserves to sit untouched without an occasional review. WCN, Couche-Tard, and CPKC stock can still face valuation pressure, weaker demand, and execution problems.

Still, the three companies provide essential services, global consumer exposure, and a transportation network that competitors can’t easily copy. TFSA investors who buy gradually and hold through temporary setbacks could let these businesses compound tax-free for decades.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alimentation Couche-Tard and Waste Connections. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Pacific Kansas City. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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