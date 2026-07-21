The Key Things to Understand Before Holding U.S. Stocks in a TFSA

Here’s the truth behind the pros and cons of owning U.S. stocks inside a TFSA.

For most Canadians, the withholding tax is relatively small and should not outweigh the substantial long-term tax benefits of investing through a TFSA.

Investors seeking to avoid the withholding tax can hold U.S. dividend-paying investments in an RRSP or prioritize low- or non-dividend-paying U.S. growth stocks in a TFSA.

U.S. dividends paid inside a TFSA are generally subject to a 15% U.S. withholding tax before reaching your account.

The Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is one of the best investment accounts available to Canadians. Capital gains, interest, and dividends earned inside the account are generally tax-free, and withdrawals do not trigger Canadian income tax.

There is, however, an important piece of fine print. When you own U.S. stocks or U.S.-listed exchange-traded funds (ETFs) inside a TFSA, the U.S. government withholds 15% of any dividends before they ever reach your account.

This is not a Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) rule. It stems from the Canada-U.S. tax treaty, which recognizes Registered Retirement Savings Plans (RRSPs) but not TFSAs as retirement accounts for withholding tax purposes.

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Understanding the 15% withholding tax

Suppose you own an investment tracking the S&P 500 that pays a 1% dividend yield. After the 15% withholding tax, your effective yield becomes 0.85%. That reduction creates a small drag on long-term compounding because fewer dividends are available to reinvest.

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This rule can apply across several structures. It includes directly held U.S. stocks, U.S.-listed ETFs, Canadian Depositary Receipts (CDRs) that track U.S. companies, and Canadian-listed ETFs that hold U.S. stocks or U.S.-listed ETFs underneath. In some fund structures, the withholding tax occurs inside the ETF before the distribution reaches you, so you may never see it listed separately in your account. Other times, your brokerage will notify you of the amount withheld.

The good news is that the tax does not apply to increases in the share price. If your investment appreciates and you later sell it inside your TFSA, those capital gains remain completely tax-free in Canada, and you can withdraw them at will.

What should you do?

The first is to hold U.S. dividend-paying investments inside a Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) whenever practical. Under the Canada-U.S. tax treaty, qualifying U.S. dividends paid into an RRSP are generally exempt from the 15% withholding tax.

The second is to reserve your TFSA for U.S. companies that pay little or no dividend. Many technology and growth companies reinvest their earnings back into the business instead of distributing cash to shareholders. In those cases, the withholding tax is either very small or nonexistent, while any capital appreciation can still be realized tax-free inside the TFSA.

Finally, you can simply ignore the withholding tax altogether. For most investors, it is a relatively small cost. Using the earlier example, losing 15% of a 1% dividend yield reduces your annual return by just 0.15 percentage points.

Over long periods, that does add up, but it is usually outweighed by the TFSA’s much larger benefit of allowing capital gains and future growth to compound completely tax-free. The key is not to let a relatively minor tax consideration dictate your entire investment strategy.