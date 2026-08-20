1 Strong Quarter Could End the Bargain in This Beaten-Down TSX Stock

Nutrien could look cheap today because the fertilizer recovery may show up in results a quarter later than prices and demand.

Commodity stocks have a charming habit of looking their worst just before the numbers improve. Prices rise, demand strengthens, and investors begin picturing enormous profits. Then one disappointing quarter arrives because shipments were late, production slowed, or customers decided to wait a few weeks. Suddenly, everyone heads for the emergency exit together.

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Bridging the gap

That gap between improving conditions and reported earnings can create an opportunity. Markets usually reward results rather than promising ingredients, so a company may remain discounted until higher prices and demand finally appear in revenue, margins, and cash flow. Once that translation happens, the bargain can disappear remarkably quickly.

Fertilizer companies demonstrate this cycle particularly well. Farmers can delay purchases when crop prices are weak or application conditions are poor, but they can’t skip nutrients forever without risking lower yields. When inventories fall and affordability improves, delayed demand can return quickly, creating a powerful quarter for producers with available supply.

Investors therefore need to watch both fertilizer prices and sales volumes. A higher potash price accomplishes considerably less when fewer tonnes leave the mine. The more interesting setup occurs when firm pricing meets recovering shipments, which is exactly what could happen next for Nutrien (TSX:NTR).

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Showing strength

Nutrien produces potash, nitrogen, and phosphate fertilizers while operating an enormous agricultural retail network across North America, South America, and Australia. That combination gives the company exposure to fertilizer prices while also earning money from seeds, crop protection products, services, and other supplies farmers need throughout the growing season.

The second quarter didn’t fully capture that strength. Higher global fertilizer prices were offset by lower potash and nitrogen volumes, causing adjusted earnings of US$2.61 per share to miss analyst expectations. Investors received the financial equivalent of smelling dinner and discovering it still needed another hour in the oven.

The ingredients remain encouraging. Nutrien stock raised the lower end of its 2026 potash sales-volume guidance, now expecting between 14.2 million and 14.8 million tonnes. Management also expects global potash shipments to remain healthy, while tighter nitrogen supplies, production outages, trade disruptions, and elevated energy costs could continue supporting fertilizer prices.

What to watch

North American crop development has progressed faster than average, potentially allowing the fall fertilizer season to begin earlier. Firming crop prices could also encourage farmers to protect yield rather than squeeze another season from depleted soil. If stronger demand produces higher shipment volumes while fertilizer prices remain firm, Nutrien stock’s next report could look considerably healthier.

That possibility hasn’t been fully reflected in the stock. Nutrien stock remains roughly 21% below the 52-week high and trades at approximately 13 times trailing earnings. That valuation looks reasonable among Canadian agriculture stocks, especially if the second quarter marked a shipment-timing problem rather than weakening demand.

Investors don’t need fertilizer prices to return to their extraordinary 2022 levels. A quarter combining firm prices, stronger potash deliveries, improved nitrogen production, and controlled spending could be enough to lift earnings expectations. Once analysts begin raising those estimates, the low valuation may attract investors searching for undervalued Canadian stocks. Even now, here’s what investors could gain with shares rebounding back to 52-week highs.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES TOTAL INVESTMENT 52-WEEK HIGH VALUE AT 52-WEEK HIGH POTENTIAL GAIN NTR $92.82 75 $6,961.50 $116.95 $8,771.25 $1,809.75

Bottom line

Nutrien remains a cyclical business. Falling crop prices could make farmers more cautious, while poor weather can delay fertilizer applications. Lower nutrient prices, plant outages, or elevated sulfur and natural-gas costs could also squeeze margins. One strong quarter would improve the outlook, but it wouldn’t remove commodity volatility from the package.

Still, the market is pricing Nutrien stock as though stronger fertilizer conditions may never reach the bottom line. Rising shipment volumes could prove otherwise as early as the next report. If higher prices and stronger deliveries finally arrive together, investors waiting for undeniable proof may discover that the bargain ended one quarter before they acted.