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Here’s the Only Stock I’d Hold Forever in My TFSA

Berkshire Hathaway is the definition of a wonderful company at a fair price.

Posted by
Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®
Tony turned a series of 2017 marijuana stock losses into a freelance career advocating for ETF investing. He currently holds a Master’s in Risk Management from Columbia University and is a Certified ETF Advisor (CETF®). Tony is the founder of ETF Portfolio Blueprint (etfportfolioblueprint.com) and the Lead ETF Analyst for ETF Central, a partnership between Trackinsight and the NYSE. His analysis has also been featured in publications like Kiplinger, 24/7 Wall St., U.S. News & World Report, TheStreet, and Benzinga.
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Key Points
  • Berkshire's roughly $365 billion liquidity position provides both financial protection and enormous flexibility to invest when opportunities emerge.
  • Its collection of wholly owned businesses produces recurring cash flow that management can continually redeploy across the conglomerate.
  • Berkshire's lack of a dividend allows capital to compound internally while avoiding the U.S. dividend withholding tax that normally applies inside a TFSA.

Warren Buffett once wrote that his favourite holding period is “forever.” If I’m going to apply that mentality to a single stock inside a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), what better company to consider than the conglomerate he spent decades building?

My pick would be Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.B). Yes, Buffett stepped down as chief executive at the end of 2025. But his successor, Greg Abel, has already demonstrated his own approach to managing Berkshire’s enormous financial resources.

Under Abel, Berkshire has resumed share repurchases, become a net buyer of public equities again, increased its technology exposure, and has even acquired a mid-cap homebuilder outright.

What matters more to me is that Berkshire’s underlying culture remains intact. The company still emphasizes disciplined capital allocation, decentralized operations, strong balance sheets, and buying assets when management believes the price makes sense.

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.

Source: Getty Images

Berkshire’s enormous war chest

One of Berkshire’s most unusual advantages is the sheer amount of liquidity it maintains. At the end of the second quarter of 2026, Berkshire held approximately $365 billion of cash and equivalents, down from almost $400 billion as Abel began deploying more capital.

Some of that liquidity needs to be considered in the context of Berkshire’s enormous insurance operations. Insurers need substantial resources available to meet claims, and Berkshire’s insurance float is a major component of its business model.

But the cash pile also provides something I value immensely: optionality. If markets crash, Berkshire doesn’t need to sell assets to raise money. It can buy stocks at depressed valuations, acquire entire businesses, repurchase its own shares, or provide capital when other companies desperately need it.

That last point has historically been particularly valuable during crises. Berkshire’s financial strength has allowed it to negotiate preferred stock investments on favourable terms precisely when capital was scarce. I view that liquidity as both a financial fortress and a source of future opportunities.

Look beyond the 13F

Whenever Berkshire releases its quarterly 13F filing, investors immediately dissect which publicly traded stocks it bought and sold. That portfolio gets plenty of attention, but it isn’t the main reason I would own Berkshire forever.

I’m much more interested in the collection of wholly owned businesses underneath it. BNSF Railway moves freight across an enormous North American network. GEICO sells auto insurance. Berkshire Hathaway Energy owns utility and energy infrastructure. Other subsidiaries span manufacturing, distribution, retailing, housing, industrial products, and numerous other businesses.

These companies continually kick cash back up to Berkshire, where management can decide where it earns the highest prospective return. That creates an internal compounding machine.

Cash generated by a railroad can eventually fund an acquisition somewhere else. Insurance float can support investments. Earnings from mature subsidiaries can be redirected toward businesses with better opportunities.

You effectively own a diversified collection of operating companies while allowing Berkshire to allocate the resulting cash on your behalf.

No dividend is a feature

Berkshire’s refusal to pay a dividend might disappoint income investors, but I consider it another advantage. A dividend makes sense when management no longer has attractive opportunities for excess capital. Berkshire still has alternatives.

It can acquire entire companies, invest in publicly traded businesses, expand existing subsidiaries, maintain its fortress balance sheet, or repurchase Berkshire shares when management believes they trade below intrinsic value.

Abel restarted buybacks in March 2026 after concluding that repurchases could create long-term shareholder value, and Berkshire spent roughly $4.5 billion on them during the second quarter alone.

The absence of a dividend also fits particularly well with a TFSA. U.S. dividends received inside a TFSA are generally subject to 15% U.S. withholding tax. Berkshire pays no dividend, so there is nothing to withhold. Instead, management retains the capital and attempts to compound it internally, while capital gains realized by a Canadian investor inside the TFSA remain tax free in Canada.

If I’m genuinely trying to own one stock for decades without touching it in a TFSA, that’s exactly the structure I want.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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