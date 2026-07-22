Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Retirement » Canadians: Here’s How Much You Need in Your TFSA to Retire

Canadians: Here’s How Much You Need in Your TFSA to Retire

Explore how the TFSA can assist in flexible retirement plans, allowing you to make your money effectively work for you.

Posted by
Puja Tayal
Puja Tayal has been writing for Motley Fool Canada since 2020. Her love for writing inspired her to start a college newsletter. With a Bachelors's degree in Finance and Accounting and CFA Level 1, Puja strives to transform stock discussions into breakfast table chats through her articles. A movie buff and a finance geek, Puja weaves superheroes, cartoons, and novels to tell you a story touching different aspects of investing, from portfolio and tax planning to retirement savings. Follow her on Twitter for more stories.
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Flexible Retirement Planning: The article emphasizes that retirement is not about leaving the workforce permanently but using financial tools like the TFSA to enable flexible retirement ages and financial independence.
  • TFSA Advantages: Unlike RRSPs, TFSAs provide tax-free withdrawals and contributions, offering a strategic way to build and manage a retirement portfolio, with specific stock recommendations for potential high growth.

Retiring is not about exiting the workforce. Instead, it is about making your money work for you, and you work for yourself. If you notice, there is no official retirement age as such. The age of 65 is just a standard benchmark to start collecting government payouts like the Canada Pension Plan and Old Age Security. BMO’s 2026 Annual Retirement Survey found that one-third of Canadians feel they won’t have enough money to retire, and their retirement target is $1.7 million.

Is 65 really that big a deal?

Can I not retire at 40, return to the workforce at 45, and then retire at 70, or maybe 90, like Warren Buffett?

The choice is yours. The Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) helps you with flexible retirement.

alcohol

Image source: Getty Images

How the TFSA helps with flexible retirement

Firstly, unlike a Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP), the annual TFSA contribution limit is the same for everyone and not dependent on your income. In fact, the TFSA contribution limit depends on your age.

Secondly, you can keep contributing to your TFSA till your last breath. There is no expiry of the TFSA, unlike the RRSP, which ends at age 70, and all your balance becomes taxable unless shifted to a Registered Retirement Income Fund.

Lastly, the most distinctive benefit of a TFSA is tax-free withdrawals at any time. If you have half a million in your TFSA, you can withdraw the entire amount or convert it into monthly payouts, and all of it is tax-free. Since you contribute after-tax income, there is no more tax once the amount is in the TFSA, provided you only contribute within the contribution limit.

An RRSP also allows withdrawals at any time, but those withdrawals are taxable. Your financial institution will withhold tax and give you the balance amount. Such distinctive features of the two accounts make the TFSA ideal for flexible retirement and the RRSP ideal for permanent retirement.

Speaking of flexible retirement, you can break your retirement pool into smaller goals. You can set a target of a $250,000 TFSA portfolio. When you achieve this target, you could take a temporary retirement, upskill or build a business or other income sources, or return to work, and build a bigger portfolio.

Being completely retired and fending off your savings is also a challenge. One needs to take risks at work, and when basic expenses are taken care of, risk-taking capacity increases.

How to build a $250,000 TFSA portfolio

The key to building a sizeable TFSA portfolio is to stay invested and compound rather than withdraw. Think of the TFSA as a wine cellar. A wine cellar is a storage space designed specifically to mature and preserve wines. Similarly, a TFSA is an investment account specifically designed for wealth creation. Its specialty is tax-free growth of investments. You can rebalance and reinvest in stocks within the TFSA, and its tax-free environment will preserve your money from taxation and help it grow.

The best stocks to invest early through a TFSA are long-term growth stocks that can help you build a sizeable tax-free portfolio if your investments generate significant growth. The significant proceeds can be converted into dividends by rebalancing capital growth.

Some stocks can grow your money 10 to 20 times, such as Bombardier, which underwent a turnaround; or Celestica, which hit the tipping point in the artificial intelligence (AI) wave. They no longer have the 10 times growth momentum but are still good enough to grow 2 to 3 times.

Two stocks with 10 times potential are Hive Digital Technologies (TSX:HIVE) and Ballard Power Systems. Hive started as a blockchain mining company, built data centres to mine Bitcoin, and later used its data centres to offer high-performance computing services on the cloud through its BUZZ platform. Hive is now converting its Tier 1 data centres to Tier 3, which can handle AI workloads. One thing bitcoin mining companies are good at is building data centres at an accelerated pace and low cost. Hive is currently working with BCE and is waiting for one hyperscaler customer.

Before surging over 2,500%, Celestica was also a small third-party manufacturer. But the AI boom and the first hyperscaler client triggered its 25 times growth. Hive presents similar potential.

Related Topics:

Fool contributor Puja Tayal has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Celestica. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

a person watches a downward arrow crash through the floor
Tech Stocks

1 Magnificent Canadian Tech Stock Down 46% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A 46% drop has made Constellation Software far cheaper, even as its cash-flow-driven acquisition machine keeps humming.

Read more »

data center server racks glow with light
Tech Stocks

3 TSX Stocks That Could Turn $30,000 Into $300,000

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A $30,000 portfolio split across three Canadian growth stocks could have the ingredients to compound into $300,000 over time.

Read more »

Google wideshot cc Alphabet
Tech Stocks

Data Centres Are the New Gold Rush: Here’s Where I’d Invest

| Joey Frenette

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) might be the big steal in the AI data centre boom.

Read more »

chip with the letters "AI" on it
Tech Stocks

1 Tech Stock That Has Created Millionaires and Could Keep Making More

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This former contract manufacturer turned AI data-centre hardware supplier has already turned a $25,000 investment into over $1 million.

Read more »

Piggy bank on a flying rocket
Tech Stocks

Got $5,000? Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Split $5,000 between a dividend-paying Canadian bank and a fast-growing space stock that could benefit from the next wave of…

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Tech Stocks

How to Use Your TFSA to Double Your Annual Contribution

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their higher-growth prospects and continued expansions, these two TSX stocks can deliver superior returns, thereby helping investors in doubling…

Read more »

A robotic hand interacting with a visual AI touchscreen display.
Tech Stocks

This Undervalued TSX Stock is Down 46% and Worth Holding for the Long Term

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Blackberry's stock price is rapidly gaining momentum as revenue, profitability, and earnings are strengthening.

Read more »

man touches brain to show a good idea
Tech Stocks

Don’t Buy BCE Stock Until This Happens

| Puja Tayal

BCE is reshaping its identity with the development of the Bell AI fabric, leveraging its fibre network for advanced technology…

Read more »