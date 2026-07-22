It takes time, effort, and patience to build a diversified portfolio of quality dividend stocks to create your own pension.

How to Create Your Own Pension With Canadian Dividend Stocks

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Diversify across sectors, buy quality at reasonable valuations, reinvest and stay patient — don’t rely on one stock, and steady contributions can create a reliable retirement paycheque.

Premium Brands (TSX:PBH) is highlighted as a candidate — about a 3.7% yield, ~9.7% dividend CAGR over the past decade, and the Stampede acquisition that could help drive >15% annual EPS growth and roughly 35% analyst upside.

Build a pension-like income by consistently investing in high-quality Canadian dividend-growth stocks that compound growing dividends and capital appreciation over time.

Not everyone has the luxury of retiring with a generous defined benefit pension. Fortunately, that doesn’t mean Canadians can’t build a reliable income stream for retirement on their own.

By investing consistently in high-quality dividend stocks, you can gradually create a portfolio that generates growing passive income while benefiting from long-term capital appreciation. It won’t happen overnight, but with patience and discipline, a self-built dividend portfolio can become your own version of a pension.

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Think beyond high dividend yields

When building your own pension, it’s tempting to focus on the highest-yielding dividend stocks. However, the best retirement investments aren’t always those with the biggest payouts today — they’re often the companies that can steadily grow their earnings and dividends for years to come.

That’s where the best features of both traditional pension plans come together. Like a defined contribution (DC) pension, you control how much you invest and how your money is allocated. But by building a diversified portfolio of quality dividend growers, you can work toward creating a dependable income stream that resembles the stability many investors seek from a defined benefit (DB) pension.

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You also don’t need to own only monthly dividend stocks. Most Canadian companies pay dividends quarterly, and that’s perfectly fine. By allowing dividends to accumulate in your account and withdrawing a set amount each month during retirement, you can effectively create your own monthly “paycheque.”

Just as importantly, pay attention to valuation. Buying great businesses when they’re trading at reasonable or discounted prices can significantly improve your long-term returns.

One dividend stock example

One Canadian dividend stock worth considering today is Premium Brands (TSX:PBH).

The specialty food company operates a portfolio of leading food brands and continues to benefit from resilient demand for convenient, value-added food products. Its recent acquisition of Stampede Culinary Partners, completed in January 2026, significantly expands its manufacturing and distribution footprint in the United States, giving the company greater exposure to one of the world’s largest food markets.

If management successfully executes its growth strategy, it could increase earnings per share (EPS) by more than 15% annually over the next several years. Meanwhile, management expects growing organic free cash flow to support debt reduction through 2026 and 2027, strengthening the balance sheet following the acquisition.

Premium Brands offers an attractive mix of income and growth. The stock currently yields about 3.7%, and it has increased its dividend at an average annual rate of roughly 9.7% over the past decade. Combined with analyst estimates that imply approximately 35% upside from current levels, the company offers compelling long-term potential for investors focused on building retirement income.

Of course, no single stock should become your entire pension. Instead, Premium Brands can complement a diversified portfolio of high-quality dividend growers across sectors such as banking, utilities, pipelines, telecommunications, and industrials.

The Foolish investor takeaway

Creating your own pension isn’t about finding one perfect dividend stock. It’s about consistently investing in financially strong companies that can grow earnings, increase dividends, and compound your wealth over many years.

Premium Brands appears well positioned to deliver both dividend growth and capital appreciation if it continues executing its expansion strategy. For long-term investors, that combination can be far more powerful than simply chasing the highest dividend yield.

Building your own pension takes time, discipline, and a long-term mindset, but it can provide both growing income and financial flexibility in retirement. By focusing on high-quality dividend-growth companies purchased at attractive valuations — and adding to your portfolio over time — you can create a reliable income stream that increasingly resembles a personal pension. Premium Brands looks like one stock that could help investors move closer to that goal while continuing to grow both income and wealth over the next few years.