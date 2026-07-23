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The Best Undervalued Stocks I’d Buy Right Now

Two profitable Canadian royalty stocks have slipped into “oversold” territory (RSI below 30), potentially creating a rare clearance moment near market highs.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • RSI below 30 can hint at heavy selling, but you still need to check fundamentals before buying.
  • OR Royalties has record revenue and cash flow with a growing production outlook, but it isn’t deeply cheap.
  • Labrador Iron Ore Royalty offers a higher yield and lower valuation, but dividends and results swing with iron ore and operations.

A market trading near record highs can still hide a clearance aisle. Right now, two profitable Canadian royalty stocks carry 14-day relative strength index (RSI) readings below 30, a level that suggests investors may have pushed the selling a little too far.

investor looks at volatility chart

Source: Getty Images

How to use RSI

That doesn’t automatically make either stock cheap. The RSI measures recent price momentum rather than business value, so a weak company can remain oversold while continuing its unfortunate journey downward.

I treat the RSI as an entry-point clue, not permission to stop researching. A reading below 30 can signal heavy selling, but earnings, cash flow, debt, and valuation determine whether a rebound has any lasting fuel.

This approach can prove especially useful during a stock market correction, when fear pulls healthy businesses down beside the troubled ones. Today, it leads me toward OR Royalties (TSX:OR) and Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSX:LIF).

OR Royalties

OR Royalties doesn’t operate mines. Instead, it owns royalties and streams that give it a share of production or revenue from properties run by other mining companies, allowing OR to benefit from rising output without paying the full cost of building and operating each mine.

Its portfolio includes more than 195 royalties, streams, and offtake agreements, anchored by a major royalty on Agnico Eagle’s Canadian Malartic complex. That collection produced record first-quarter royalty and stream revenue of $102.8 million, while operating cash flow climbed 56% to $71.9 million.

The business kept 96.8% of its revenue after direct costs, showing why royalty companies can generate such attractive margins. Management also expects attributable production to rise from 80,000 to 90,000 gold-equivalent ounces in 2026 to between 110,000 and 125,000 by 2030.

OR’s RSI now sits at 29.5, with the shares near $40 and trading around 21 times trailing earnings. That isn’t bargain-bin pricing, but the growing production outlook and record cash generation make the recent weakness far more interesting.

LIF

Investors wanting a cheaper valuation and more income may prefer LIF stock. The company receives royalty revenue from the Iron Ore Company of Canada and owns an equity interest in the producer, giving shareholders direct exposure to iron ore sales without operating the mine itself.

First-quarter royalty revenue reached $35.4 million, remaining comparable with the prior year despite production problems. Adjusted cash flow held steady at $0.31 per share, even as truck availability and machinery failures reduced concentrate and pellet production.

Those operational setbacks help explain the current opportunity. LIF stock recently held an RSI of 29.5, while the shares traded near $26 at roughly 18 times trailing earnings with a 5.1% trailing dividend yield.

The dividend can change alongside commodity prices and cash flow, so investors shouldn’t treat that yield like guaranteed interest. Still, improved equipment reliability could lift production while investors collect income and wait for the recovery.

Foolish takeaway

There are points to consider before diving in. OR Royalties depends on mine operators completing projects and meeting production targets, while weaker gold prices could reduce cash flow. LIF stock faces iron ore pricing, steel demand, operational reliability, and variable-dividend risk.

Those uncertainties make gradual purchases sensible when buying stocks in Canada. RSI readings can change quickly, so I’d build each position over time rather than trying to catch the exact bottom.

Yet all considered OR Royalties offers record cash flow and a substantial production-growth runway, while LIF stock brings a lower valuation and a larger income stream. The RSI readings show where sentiment sits today, but improving operations and growing cash flow could determine how rewarding these unpopular prices become.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends OR Royalties. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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