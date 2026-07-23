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Transform Your TFSA Into a Cash-Generating Machine With $10,000

Turn $10,000 in your TFSA into tax-free dividend income with Whitecap Resources and Bank of Nova Scotia stock. Here is the math.

Posted by
Aditya Raghunath
Aditya Raghunath joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 and has close to seven years of experience in covering publicly-listed companies. With a post-graduate degree in finance, Aditya aims to educate and engage Canadians by writing extensively about growth, dividend, and value stocks. If you are considering investing in the stock market, he recommends reading The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham before taking the plunge.
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Key Points
  • Splitting $10,000 between Whitecap Resources and Bank of Nova Scotia could generate roughly $435 in tax-free income every year inside a TFSA, based on current yields of 5% and 3.7%.
  • Whitecap just closed its biggest year ever, folding in the Veren transaction and pushing synergies toward $400 million, all while returning $900 million to shareholders in 2025.
  • Bank of Nova Scotia raised its dividend again this quarter, backed by a 13.3% capital ratio and $7.5 billion in shareholder returns over the past year.  

A Tax-Free Savings Account is a tool that lets your dividends, interest, and capital gains grow completely tax-free. Every dollar that a stock pays you inside a TFSA is exempt from Canada Revenue Agency taxes.

Basically, the TFSA is an ideal account for holding a portfolio of quality dividend stocks, as you benefit from capital gains and a steady stream of passive income.

Two Canadian dividend stocks TFSA investors should consider owning in July 2026 include Whitecap Resources (TSX:WCP) and Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS). Put $10,000 to work between them, and you could start collecting steady, tax-free cash immediately.

A reliable dividend gives you cash flow you can count on, regardless of what the stock price does day to day. And because contribution room carries forward, most Canadians who have been eligible since the program started now have well over $100,000 of cumulative room.

A $10,000 allocation is a reasonable starting point for many investors looking to build a passive-income stream in 2026.

Canadian dollars are printed

Source: Getty Images

A top TFSA dividend stock

Whitecap Resources currently pays a dividend yield of about 5%, making it attractive to income-seeking investors. The company closed its acquisition of Veren in May 2025, creating what was then a $15 billion energy producer. It has since grown into a $22 billion company while keeping debt below one times cash flow.

Whitecap now produces about 380,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day and holds 2.2 billion barrels of oil equivalent in proved and probable reserves, giving it a reserve life of more than 16 years.

Original synergy targets of $210 million are now on track to reach $400 million annually. Moreover, free funds flow came in at $900 million for 2025 and is projected to top $2 billion in 2026 at current strip prices. The company ended the year with $3.4 billion in net debt and saw its credit rating upgraded to “BBB flat” by DBRS.

Whitecap returned $900 million to shareholders in 2025 through $735 million in dividends and $193 million in share buybacks. That combination of a large, growing asset base and disciplined capital return is what TFSA income investors should want to see.

Bank of Nova Scotia is a top Canadian dividend stock

Bank of Nova Scotia currently pays a dividend yield of about 3.7%, which is more steady than spectacular. In its most recent quarter, Scotiabank posted adjusted earnings of $2.7 billion, or $2.02 per share, with return on equity at 13.2% and a path toward 14% in fiscal 2027.

The Canadian dividend stock announced a $0.04 per share dividend increase this quarter, and it has returned $7.5 billion in capital to shareholders over the past 12 months through buybacks and dividends.

The Canadian Banking business posted its fourth straight quarter of margin expansion, while Global Wealth Management saw its seventh consecutive quarter of positive net flows. Capital markets revenue jumped 25% year over year.

All of that came while the bank maintained its CET1 (common equity tier-one) capital ratio at a healthy 13.3%, even after buying back 6.4 million shares.

The dividend math on your $10,000

Split evenly, $5,000 in Whitecap stock at a 5% yield generates about $250 a year. Another $5,000 in Bank of Nova Scotia at 3.7% adds roughly $181. Together, that is about $431 in annual income, all of it tax-free inside a TFSA, without selling a single share.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCY
Whitecap Resources$14.43347$0.06$20.76Monthly

Bank of Nova Scotia		$123.4940$1.14$45.6Quarterly

In my view, both Canadian dividend stocks earn a place in an income-focused TFSA today. Whitecap offers exposure to a larger, lower-cost energy producer with a strengthening balance sheet, while Bank of Nova Scotia brings the stability and steady dividend growth of one of Canada’s largest banks.

Together, they show how a modest sum of money, placed in the right account, can start working for you right away.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Bank Of Nova Scotia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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