Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Stock Market » 5 Canadian Stocks Beginners Can Buy and Hold Forever

5 Canadian Stocks Beginners Can Buy and Hold Forever

Want Canadian stocks that you can buy and tuck away forever? Here are five diverse picks you can buy and hold for years.

Posted by
Robin Brown
Robin Brown has been a Motley Fool contributor since January 2020. He has lived in Canada, Norway, and Australia where he studied theology and business management. Robin works as a commercial real estate manager, as well as an investment research advisor for a private investment manager. Today, he provides equity research and analysis for a private family office. He enjoys traveling, hiking, fishing, and spending time with his wife and children.
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Resilient Infrastructure Investments: Fortis (TSX:FTS) offers consistent 3% yield with dividend growth across regulated electric grid assets, while AltaGas (TSX:ALA) provides growth potential through natural gas and energy exports, yielding 2.4%.
  • Tech and Aerospace Opportunities: Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) continues strong cash flow growth despite AI concerns, and Firan Technology (TSX:FTG) leverages aerospace demand for steady expansion.
  • Banking Excellence: Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY), though highly valued, remains a top-tier banking choice for long-term portfolios, with its stable history of dividend growth.

Buy-and-hold investing can be a challenge in an era where stocks and investment products are treated like gambling chips. However, being an investor (not a speculator) can be a real differentiating strategy in today’s markets.

Investors buy a stake in a real business. You buy because you think the business will create growth, cash flows, profits, and value over years and decades. If you like the buy-and-hold approach, here are five Canadian stocks that are worth holding for just about forever.

pregnant mother juggles work and childcare

Source: Getty Images

Fortis stock

Fortis (TSX:FTS) may not be the fastest-growing stock in this mix, but you can’t argue with its consistently reliable returns. When you add in its dividends, it has delivered a 10% compounded annual total return over the past 10 years. While that doesn’t beat the market, it did come at considerably less volatility than the market.

Fortis has a very resilient portfolio of transmission and distribution utility assets across North America. They form the backbone of the electrical grid. These assets will be in use for decades to come. Ninety-nine percent of its assets are regulated, so its income is very predictable.

This stock yields 3%. With a 52-year dividend growth record, it’s a dividend growth stock you can rely on long term.

AltaGas

AltaGas (TSX:ALA) is the infrastructure play you can buy if you want a little more upside torque. The natural gas utility business in the U.S. is enjoying high single-digit growth. Its energy export business is booming given rising demand in Asia.

With substantial export capacity set to come online in the next three to five years, this stock is set to generate attractive long-term cash flows. It yields 2.4% but expect mid-single digit dividend growth for the coming years.

Constellation Software

Despite recent pessimism, Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) is delivering outstanding results. It is still delivering 20%-plus revenue growth and even better cash flow growth.

Constellation owns over a thousand software companies that cater to specific niches across the economy. It is an expert capital allocator and great business manager.

Its stock is down due to AI disruption concerns. It’s trading at its cheapest valuation in 10 years, which makes for a very enticing buying opportunity.

Firan Technology

If I were looking for a small-cap stock to buy and hold, Firan Technology (TSX:FTG) would be on my list. This $580 million company provides circuit boards, sensors, and cockpit components for the aerospace industry.

The major aerospace original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) have decades-long backlogs. That is supporting demand for Firan’s specialized parts. This demand is helping to fuel a strong backlog and attractive organic growth for Firan.

Firan aims for around 15% annualized growth. After a strong run-up in the past two years, the stock is not cheap. However, it is an attractive buy on market dips.

Royal Bank stock

A final stock for a long-term portfolio is Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY). Now, after a 66% return in the past year, this stock is by no means cheap at all. In fact, it trades at a significant premium to its 10-year average.

However, it is hard to argue with the quality of this business. Not only is it one of the best banks in North America, but it is one of the best businesses. While its dividend yield has compressed to 2.4%, it has a great record of growing its dividend alongside earnings.

I wouldn’t be adding it here. However, if there is a market dip, I would build a position for a long-term holding.

Fool contributor Robin Brown has positions in Constellation Software and Firan Technology Group. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Constellation Software and Firan Technology Group. The Motley Fool recommends Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stock Market

shopper carries paper bags with purchases
Dividend Stocks

Here’s the Average TFSA and RRSP at Age 45

| Demetris Afxentiou

Here’s the average TFSA and RRSP at age 45, how those balances compare with available benchmarks, and three investments to…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, July 24

| Jitendra Parashar

The TSX pulled back from its record high on Thursday as investors locked in gains despite strong earnings, while today’s…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, July 23

| Jitendra Parashar

The TSX climbed to another record high on Wednesday as strength in energy and mining stocks outweighed weakness elsewhere, while…

Read more »

man in bowtie poses with abacus
Dividend Stocks

How Much a Typical 45-Year-Old Has in TFSA and RRSP Accounts

| Demetris Afxentiou

See how much a typical 45-year-old has in TFSA and RRSP accounts and how XIC, ZSP, and Enbridge could help…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, July 22

| Jitendra Parashar

The TSX rebounded strongly on Tuesday as higher commodity prices fuelled gains in resource stocks, while investors will watch geopolitical…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, July 21

| Jitendra Parashar

The TSX fell sharply below the 35,000 mark on Monday despite softer-than-expected Canadian inflation, while investors will watch commodity prices…

Read more »

woman stares at chocolate layer cake
Dividend Stocks

How Much Should a 20-Year-Old Canadian Have in Their TFSA to Retire?

| Demetris Afxentiou

A 20-year-old Canadian's TFSA can build substantial retirement wealth through early contributions, dividends, and compounding.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, July 20

| Jitendra Parashar

After snapping its three-week winning streak, the TSX enters today’s session with investors focused on Canada’s June inflation data, commodity…

Read more »